ASTANA. KAZINFORM Free buses start running to the mosques of Astana during the holy month of Ramadan, Astana LRT official website reads.

It offers three free routes linking the Aziret Sultan Mosque and Koktal 2 residential area, Nur Astana Mosque and Koktal 2 residential area, Saduakas Kazhy Gylmani Mosque and Koktal 2 residential area.