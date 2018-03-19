Free Kokshetau-Burabay buses to run during holidays

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Those who are willing to celebrate Nauryz away from the busy city should consider Burabay resort area as an option. Free buses will run from Kokshetau to Burabay after March 22 during the holidays, Kazinform reports.

On March 22 the Akmola region Tourist Information Center is organizing Nauryz Fest hop on hop off bus tour from Kokshetau to Schuchinsk-Burabay resort area.

"There will be two buses operating a certain route starting from Kokshetau, at Okzhetpes Stadium, and following the route and making stops at main sightseeing spots. In the evening at 20:00 guests will return to Kokshetau," tourism manager of the Information Center Zhanaray Sharkenova told Kazinform.





