Free of charge summer football camps for kids opened in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A free of charge summer football camps for children were opened in two districts of Astana city.

60 children from the age of 8 attend the summer football camps in two districts - Yessil and Almaty. The aspiring footballers are trained by Yerbol Mussabayev and Pavel Khalezov.



"I think that kids find it interesting to train with professional coaches, to perform various exercises and staff. We will follow their progress and if they achieve good level, we will send them to the municipal football center or a sports school for gifted children. We will try to develop their skills," Pavel Khalezov told Kazinform correspondent.



It is worth mentioning that all training sessions are free of charge. The Kazakhstan Football Federation kindly agreed to provide all necessary equipment for the summer football camps.