Free program for IT start-ups launched in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Astana Hub international technopark of IT start-ups has launched a unique free program aimed at talented professionals and entrepreneurs, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The program will help start-ups get mentoring from experienced entrepreneurs, build business networks, as well as provide them with much-needed office space and more.

According to the head of Astana Hub Magzhan Madiyev, they have already received 151 applications from IT start-ups, many of whom are working on the exciting blockchain, AI, e-commerce, and other projects that can bring tangible results in the near future.

Kazakh Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev, who also attended the presentation, noted that the Garage project is a step towards developing a full-fledged startup center in Kazakhstan.



He stressed that the main purpose of the project is to give impetus to IT start-ups without them having to wait for the official opening of the Technopark. The Minister added that it is symbolic that the launch is taking place in the year of the 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan's capital, Astana.

In his speech, Dauren Abayev also reminded that the Head of State has set an ambitious task to make Astana not only a center of attraction for Kazakhstanis but also the capital of young talented people, and noted that there are tremendous opportunities, as well as the amount of work in this direction.



According to him, the main task of Astana Hub is to bring the capitalization of Kazakh IT companies to $1 billion by 2025.

It should be reminded that the Astana Hub Technopark is being created on behalf of President Nazarbayev and is scheduled to be launched in September 2018.

