Free-style wrestling championship kicks off in Akmola region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Free-style wrestling Championship of the Republic of Kazakhstan among young men and girls born in 2000-2001 has started in the sports complex of the city of Shuchinsk, the Regional Communication Service reports with reference to the press service of the Department of Physical Culture and Sports of Akmola region.

More than 280 athletes from all regions of the country take part in the championship.

"There are promising guys in Kazakhstan, who are ambitions and have character. We were invited to share our experience, to support and help young Kazakh athletes. Together with the trainers, we will do everything possible to ensure that awards of highest standard added to your medal tally", said honorary guest of the championship, Honored Master of Sports of Russia Khadzhimurad Gatsalov.