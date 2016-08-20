Free trade agreement between EEU and Vietnam comes into force on October 5
Below is the final part of the document posted earlier.
NOTE ON TARIFF RATE QUOTAS FOR EGGS EXPORTED TO VIET NAM
1. The following within-quota tariff reduction, which shall be done in three equal annual instalments to free, shall be applied to eggs originating in the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union exported to Viet Nam in accordance with this Note.
2. Viet Nam shall accord to the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union the total annual import quota of 8 000 dozen for eggs originating in the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union, which shall be separate from the quantity of Viet Nam's tariff rate quotas for eggs under its WTO commitments.
3. The out-of-quota tariff rate shall be applied in accordance with the domestic laws and regulations of Viet Nam on tariff rate quotas and pursuant to Article 2.1 of this Agreement.
4. The annual growth rate of quota quantity is five percent.
HS Code
Description
Quota quantity
Rate of customs duty within quota
Rate of customs duty out of quota
EIF
2016
2017
2018 and subsequent years
0407.21.00
0407.90.10
Eggs of fowls
8 000
dozens per year
22.5%
15%
7,5%
0%
U
0407.29.10
0407.90.20
Eggs of ducks
0407.29.90
0407.90.90
Other eggs
NOTE ON TARIFF RATE QUOTAS FOR UNMANUFACTURED TOBACCO AND TOBACCO REFUSE EXPORTED TO VIET NAM
1. The following within-quota tariff reduction, which shall be done in five annual instalments to free, shall be applied to unmanufactured tobacco and tobacco refuse originating in the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union exported to Viet Nam in accordance with this Note.
2. Viet Nam shall accord to the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union the total annual import quota of 500 tonnes for unmanufactured tobacco and tobacco refuse originating in the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union, which shall be in accordance with Viet Nam's international commitments and respective domestic laws and regulations on those tariff rate quota products.
3. The out-of-quota tariff rate shall be applied in accordance with the domestic laws and regulations of Viet Nam on tariff rate quotas and pursuant to Article 2.1 of this Agreement.
HS Code
Description
Quota quantity
Rate of customs duty within quota
Rate of customs duty out of quota
EIF
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020 and subsequent years
2401.10.10
- - Virginia type, flue-cured
500
tonnes per year
10%
7%
5%
5%
3%
0%
U
2401.10.20
- - Virginia type, other than flue-cured
10%
7%
5%
5%
3%
0%
U
2401.10.90
- - Other
10%
7%
5%
5%
3%
0%
U
2401.20.10
- - Virginia type, flue-cured
10%
7%
5%
5%
3%
0%
U
2401.20.20
- - Virginia type, other than flue-cured
10%
7%
5%
5%
3%
0%
U
2401.20.30
- - Oriental type
10%
7%
5%
5%
3%
0%
U
2401.20.40
- - Burley type
10%
7%
5%
5%
3%
0%
U
2401.20.50
- - Other, flue-cured
10%
7%
5%
5%
3%
0%
U
2401.20.90
- - Other
10%
7%
5%
5%
3%
0%
U
2401.30.10
- - Tobacco stems
5%
5%
5%
5%
3%
0%
U
2401.30.90
- - Other
10%
7%
5%
5%
3%
0%
U
ANNEX 2
TRIGGER LEVEL FOR TRIGGER SAFEGUARD MEASURES
General Notes
For the purposes of this Annex:
1. "HS Code" refers to the relevant tariff line of a Party and its corresponding description.
2. In the year of entry into force of this Agreement, the initial trigger level shall be implemented at the level specified for that particular year in this Annex.
3. The trigger level specified in this Annex shall be measured in kilograms.
4. The trigger level for the year of entry into force of this Agreement shall be calculated with the following formula:
(T/365)*N,
where:
"T" is the trigger level set out in this Annex for the year of entry into force of this Agreement;
"N" is the number of days from the date of entry into force of this Agreement until the end of the year of entry into force of this Agreement.
Goods
HS Code
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029 and subsequent years
Anoraks
6101 20 90, 6101 90
80, 6102 20 90,
6102 90 90, 6201
92, 6201 99, 6202
92, 6202 99
266394
279714
293699
308384
323804
339994
356993
374843
393585
413265
433928
455624
478405
502326
527442
Shirts, blouses
6105, 6106, 6205,
6206
910258
973976
1042154
1115105
1193163
1276684
1366052
1461675
1563993
1673472
1790615
1915958
2050075
2193581
2347131
Suits, jackets, blazers, trouses
6103 41, 6103 42,
6103 43, 6103 49,
6104 51, 6104 52,
6104 53, 6104 59,
6104 61, 6104 62,
6104 63, 6104 69,
6203 41, 6203 42,
6203 43, 6203 49,
6204 51, 6204 52,
6204 53, 6204 59,
6204 61, 6204 62,
6204 63, 6204 69
2614950
2797997
2993856
3203426
3427666
3667603
3924335
4199038
4492971
4807479
5144002
5504083
5889368
6301624
6742738
Women's or girls suits, dresses, skirts
6104 41, 6104 42,
6104 43, 6104 44,
6104 49, 6204 41,
6204 42, 6204 43,
6204 44, 6204 49
272928
292033
312475
334349
357753
382796
409591
438263
468941
501767
536891
574473
614686
657714
703754
Underwear
6107, 6108, 6207,
6208, 6212
85510
91496
97900
104753
112086
119932
128327
137310
146922
157207
168211
179986
192585
206066
220490
Jerseys, pullovers, waistcoats, cardigans
6110
1083292
1159122
1240261
1327079
1419975
1519373
1625729
1739530
1861297
1991588
2130999
2280169
2439781
2610566
2793305
Goods
HS Code
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029 and subsequent years
Babies' garments and clothing
6111 20, 6111 30,
6111 90, 6209
92470
98943
105869
113280
121209
129694
138773
148487
158881
170002
181902
194636
208260
222838
238437
Footwear with uppers of rubber
6401 10, 6401 92
10, 6401 99
4970
5318
5690
6088
6515
6971
7459
7981
8539
9137
9777
10461
11193
11977
12815
Wooden furniture of a kind used in offices
9403 30
13796
14762
15795
16901
18084
19350
20704
22153
23704
25363
27139
29039
31071
33246
35573
Wooden furniture of a kind used in the kitchen
9403 40
30036
32139
34388
36795
39371
42127
45076
48231
51607
55220
59085
63221
67647
72382
77449
Wooden furniture of a kind used in the bedroom
9403 50
611858
654688
700516
749552
802021
858162
918234
982510
1051286
1124876
1203617
1287871
1378021
1474483
1577697
Other wooden furniture
9403 60
3438820
3679537
3937105
4212702
4507592
4823123
5160742
5521993
5908533
6322130
6764679
7238207
7744881
8287023
8867115
General Notes
For the purposes of this Annex:
1. The first column of the list contains chapters, headings or subheadings and the second column sets out descriptions of the products. Goods in this list are determined solely by the HS codes of the goods. The names of the goods are used only for convenience.
2. "Chapter" means a chapter of the Harmonized System (2 digits); "Heading" means a heading of the Harmonized System (4 digits); "Subheading" means a subheading of the Harmonized System (6 digits);
"CTC" means change in tariff classification at HS 2, 4 or 6-digit level (CC, CTH, CTSH); "WO" means that the good must be wholly produced or obtained entirely in a Party in accordance with Article 4.4 of this Agreement;
"CC" means that all non-originating materials used in the production of the final goods have undergone a change in tariff classification at HS 2-digit level (change in Chapter);
"CTH" means that all non-originating materials used in the production of the final goods have undergone a change in tariff classification at the HS 4-digit level (change in Heading); "CTSH" means that all non-originating materials used in the production of the final goods have undergone a change in tariff classification at the HS 6-digit level (change in Subheading);
"VAC Х%" means that value added content which is calculated using the formula set out in Article 4.5 of this Agreement, is not less than X percent and process of production of final goods has been performed in a Party;
"CTC + VAC Х%" means the requirement to change the tariff classification provided that value added content which is calculated using the formula set out in Article 4.5 of this Agreement, is not less than X percent and process of production of final goods has been performed in a Party;
"CTC or VAC X%" means either the requirement to change the tariff classification or the value added content which is calculated using the formula set out in Article 4.5 of this Agreement of not less than X percent and process of production of final goods has been performed in a Party.
3. The requirement of a change in tariff classification shall apply only to non-originating materials.
4. The origin criteria specified in the third column of the list set the minimum requirements for production operations. A greater value added content of production operation made beyond the minimum requirement shall also confer originating status.
Code
Description
Origin criterion
CHAPTER 1
LIVE ANIMALS
01.01
Live horses, asses, mules and hinnies
- Horses:
0101.21
- - Pure-bred breeding animals
WO
0101.29
- - Other
WO
0101.30
- Asses
WO
0101.90
- Other
WO
01.02
Live bovine animals
- Cattle:
0102.21
- - Pure-bred breeding animals
WO
0102.29
- - Other
WO
- Buffalo:
0102.31
- - Pure-bred breeding animals
WO
0102.39
- - Other
WO
0102.90
- Other
WO
01.03
Live swine
0103.10
- Pure-bred breeding animals
WO
- Other:
0103.91
- - Weighing less than 50 kg
WO
0103.92
- - Weighing 50 kg or more
WO
01.04
Live sheep and goats
0104.10
- Sheep
WO
0104.20
- Goats
WO
01.05
Live poultry, that is to say, fowls of the species Gallus domesticus, ducks, geese, turkeys and guinea fowls
- Weighing not more than 185 g:
0105.11
- - Fowls of the species Gallus domesticus
WO
0105.12
- - Turkeys
WO
0105.13
- - Ducks
WO
0105.14
- - Geese
WO
0105.15
- - Guinea fowls
WO
- Other:
0105.94
- - Fowls of the species Gallus domesticus
WO
0105.99
- - Other
WO
01.06
Other live animals
- Mammals:
0106.11
- - Primates
WO
0106.12
- - Whales, dolphins and porpoises (mammals of the order Cetacea); manatees and dugongs (mammals of the order Sirenia); seals, sea lions
WO
Code
Description
Origin criterion
and walruses (mammals of the suborder Pinnipedia)
0106.13
- - Camels and other camelids (Camelidae)
WO
0106.14
- - Rabbits and hares
WO
0106.19
- - Other
WO
0106.20
- Reptiles (including snakes and turtles)
WO
- Birds:
0106.31
- - Birds of prey
WO
0106.32
- - Psittaciformes (including parrots, parakeets, macaws and cockatoos)
WO
0106.33
- - Ostriches; emus (Dromaius novaehollandiae)
WO
0106.39
- - Other
WO
- Insects:
0106.41
- - Bees
WO
0106.49
- - Other
WO
0106.90
- Other
WO
CHAPTER 2
MEAT AND EDIBLE MEAT OFFAL
02.01
Meat of bovine animals, fresh or chilled
0201.10
- Carcasses and half-carcasses
CC, except from Chapter 1
0201.20
- Other cuts with bone in
CC, except from Chapter 1
0201.30
- Boneless
CC, except from Chapter 1
02.02
Meat of bovine animals, frozen
0202.10
- Carcasses and half-carcasses
CC, except from Chapter 1
0202.20
- Other cuts with bone in
CC, except from Chapter 1
0202.30
- Boneless
CC, except from Chapter 1
02.03
Meat of swine, fresh, chilled or frozen
- Fresh or chilled:
0203.11
- - Carcasses and half-carcasses
CC, except from Chapter 1
0203.12
- - Hams, shoulders and cuts thereof, with bone in
CC, except from Chapter 1
0203.19
- - Other
CC, except from Chapter 1
- Frozen:
0203.21
- - Carcasses and half-carcasses
CC, except from Chapter 1
0203.22
- - Hams, shoulders and cuts thereof, with bone in
CC, except from Chapter 1
0203.29
- - Other
CC, except from Chapter 1
02.04
Meat of sheep or goats, fresh, chilled or frozen
0204.10
- Carcasses and half-carcasses of lamb, fresh or chilled
CC, except from Chapter 1
Code
Description
Origin criterion
- Other meat of sheep, fresh or chilled:
0204.21
- - Carcasses and half-carcasses
CC, except from Chapter 1
0204.22
- - Other cuts with bone in
CC, except from Chapter 1
0204.23
- - Boneless
CC, except from Chapter 1
0204.30
- Carcasses and half-carcasses of lamb, frozen
CC, except from Chapter 1
- Other meat of sheep, frozen:
0204.41
- - Carcasses and half-carcasses
CC, except from Chapter 1
0204.42
- - Other cuts with bone in
CC, except from Chapter 1
0204.43
- - Boneless
CC, except from Chapter 1
0204.50
- Meat of goats
CC, except from Chapter 1
0205.00
Meat of horses, asses, mules or hinnies, fresh, chilled or frozen
CC, except from Chapter 1
02.06
Edible offal of bovine animals, swine, sheep, goats, horses, asses, mules or hinnies, fresh, chilled or frozen
0206.10
- Of bovine animals, fresh or chilled
CC, except from Chapter 1
- Of bovine animals, frozen:
0206.21
- - Tongues
CC, except from Chapter 1
0206.22
- - Livers
CC, except from Chapter 1
0206.29
- - Other
CC, except from Chapter 1
0206.30
- Of swine, fresh or chilled
CC, except from Chapter 1
- Of swine, frozen:
0206.41
- - Livers
CC, except from Chapter 1
0206.49
- - Other
CC, except from Chapter 1
0206.80
- Other, fresh or chilled
CC, except from Chapter 1
0206.90
- Other, frozen
CC, except from Chapter 1
02.07
Meat and edible offal, of the poultry of heading 01.05, fresh, chilled or frozen
- Of fowls of the species Gallus domesticus:
0207.11
- - Not cut in pieces, fresh or chilled
CC, except from Chapter 1
0207.12
- - Not cut in pieces, frozen
CC, except from Chapter 1
0207.13
- - Cuts and offal, fresh or chilled
CC, except from Chapter 1
0207.14
- - Cuts and offal, frozen
CC, except from Chapter 1
- Of turkeys:
0207.24
- - Not cut in pieces, fresh or chilled
CC, except from Chapter 1
0207.25
- - Not cut in pieces, frozen
CC, except from Chapter 1
0207.26
- - Cuts and offal, fresh or chilled
CC, except from Chapter 1
0207.27
- - Cuts and offal, frozen
CC, except from Chapter 1
Code
Description
Origin criterion
- Of ducks:
0207.41
- - Not cut in pieces, fresh or chilled
CC, except from Chapter 1
0207.42
- - Not cut in pieces, frozen
CC, except from Chapter 1
0207.43
- - Fatty livers, fresh or chilled
CC, except from Chapter 1
0207.44
- - Other, fresh or chilled
CC, except from Chapter 1
0207.45
- - Other, frozen
CC, except from Chapter 1
- Of geese:
0207.51
- - Not cut in pieces, fresh or chilled
CC, except from Chapter 1
0207.52
- - Not cut in pieces, frozen
CC, except from Chapter 1
0207.53
- - Fatty livers, fresh or chilled
CC, except from Chapter 1
0207.54
- - Other, fresh or chilled
CC, except from Chapter 1
0207.55
- - Other, frozen
CC, except from Chapter 1
0207.60
- Of guinea fowls
CC, except from Chapter 1
02.08
Other meat and edible meat offal, fresh, chilled or frozen
0208.10
- Of rabbits or hares
CC, except from Chapter 1
0208.30
- Of primates
CC, except from Chapter 1
0208.40
- Of whales, dolphins and porpoises (mammals of the order Cetacea); of manatees and dugongs (mammals of the order Sirenia); of seals, sea lions and walruses (mammals of the suborder Pinnipedia)
CC, except from Chapter 1
0208.50
- Of reptiles (including snakes and turtles)
CC, except from Chapter 1
0208.60
- Of camels and other camelids (Camelidae)
CC, except from Chapter 1
0208.90
- Other
CC, except from Chapter 1
02.09
Pig fat, free of lean meat, and poultry fat, not rendered or otherwise extracted, fresh, chilled, frozen, salted, in brine, dried or smoked
0209.10
- Of pigs
CC, except from Chapter 1
0209.90
- Other
CC, except from Chapter 1
02.10
Meat and edible meat offal, salted, in brine, dried or smoked; edible flours and meals of meat or meat offal
- Meat of swine:
0210.11
- - Hams, shoulders and cuts thereof, with bone in
CC, except from Chapter 1
0210.12
- - Bellies (streaky) and cuts thereof
CC, except from Chapter 1
0210.19
- - Other
CC, except from Chapter 1
Code
Description
Origin criterion
0210.20
- Meat of bovine animals
CC, except from Chapter 1
- Other, including edible flours and meals of meat or meat offal:
0210.91
- - Of primates
CC, except from Chapter 1
0210.92
- - Of whales, dolphins and porpoises (mammals of the order Cetacea); of manatees and dugongs (mammals of the order Sirenia); of seals, sea lions and walruses (mammals of the suborder Pinnipedia)
CC, except from Chapter 1
0210.93
- - Of reptiles (including snakes and turtles)
CC, except from Chapter 1
0210.99
- - Other
CC, except from Chapter 1
CHAPTER 3
FISH AND CRUSTACEANS, MOLLUSCS AND OTHER AQUATIC INVERTEBRATES
03.01
Live fish
- Ornamental fish:
0301.11
- - Freshwater
WO
0301.19
- - Other
WO
- Other live fish:
0301.91
- - Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhynchus mykiss, Oncorhynchus clarki, Oncorhynchus aguabonita, Oncorhynchus gilae, Oncorhynchus apache and Oncorhynchus chrysogaster)
WO
0301.92
- - Eels (Anguilla spp.)
WO
0301.93
- - Carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus)
WO
0301.94
- - Atlantic and Pacific bluefin tunas (Thunnus thynnus, Thunnus orientalis)
WO
0301.95
- - Southern bluefin tunas (Thunnus maccoyii)
WO
0301.99
- - Other
WO
03.02
Fish, fresh or chilled, excluding fish fillets and other fish meat of heading 03.04
- Salmonidae, excluding livers and roes:
0302.11
- - Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhynchus mykiss, Oncorhynchus clarki, Oncorhynchus aguabonita, Oncorhynchus gilae, Oncorhynchus apache and Oncorhynchus chrysogaster)
CC
Code
Description
Origin criterion
0302.13
- - Pacific salmon (Oncorhynchus nerka, Oncorhynchus gorbuscha, Oncorhynchus keta, Oncorhynchus tschawytscha, Oncorhynchus kisutch, Oncorhynchus masou and Oncorhynchus rhodurus)
CC
0302.14
- - Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) and Danube salmon (Hucho hucho)
CC
0302.19
- - Other
CC
- Flat fish (Pleuronectidae, Bothidae, Cynoglossidae, Soleidae, Scophthalmidae and Citharidae), excluding livers and roes:
0302.21
- - Halibut (Reinhardtius hippoglossoides, Hippoglossus hippoglossus, Hippoglossus stenolepis)
CC
0302.22
- - Plaice (Pleuronectes platessa)
CC
0302.23
- - Sole (Solea spp.)
CC
0302.24
- -Turbots (Psetta maxima)
CC
0302.29
- - Other
CC
- Tunas (of the genus Thunnus), skipjack or stripe-bellied bonito (Euthynnus (Katsuwonus) pelamis), excluding livers and roes:
0302.31
- - Albacore or longfinned tunas (Thunnus alalunga)
CC
0302.32
- - Yellowfin tunas (Thunnus albacares)
CC
0302.33
- - Skipjack or stripe-bellied bonito
CC
0302.34
- - Bigeye tunas (Thunnus obesus)
CC
0302.35
- - Atlantic and Pacific bluefin tunas (Thunnus thynnus, Thunnus orientalis)
CC
0302.36
- - Southern bluefin tunas (Thunnus maccoyii)
CC
0302.39
- - Other
CC
- Herrings (Clupea harengus, Clupea pallasii), anchovies (Engraulis spp.), sardines (Sardina pilchardus, Sardinops spp.), sardinella (Sardinella spp.), brisling or sprats (Sprattus sprattus), mackerel (Scomber scombrus, Scomber australasicus, Scomber japonicus), jack and horse mackerel (Trachurus spp.), cobia (Rachycentron canadum) and swordfish (Xiphias gladius), excluding livers and roes:
0302.41
- - Herrings (Clupea harengus, Clupea pallasii)
CC
0302.42
- - Anchovies (Engraulis spp.)
CC
0302.43
- - Sardines (Sardina pilchardus, Sardinops spp.), sardinella (Sardinella spp.), brisling or sprats (Sprattus sprattus)
CC
Code
Description
Origin criterion
0302.44
- - Mackerel (Scomber scombrus, Scomber australasicus, Scomber japonicus)
CC
0302.45
- - Jack and horse mackerel (Trachurus spp.)
CC
0302.46
- - Cobia (Rachycentron canadum)
CC
0302.47
- - Swordfish (Xiphias gladius)
CC
- Fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae, excluding livers and roes:
0302.51
- -Cod (Gadus morhua, Gadus ogac, Gadus macrocephalus)
CC
0302.52
- - Haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus)
CC
0302.53
- - Coalfish (Pollachius virens)
CC
0302.54
- - Hake (Merluccius spp., Urophycis spp.)
CC
0302.55
- - Alaska Pollack (Theragra chalcogramma)
CC
0302.56
- - Blue whitings (Micromesistius poutassou, Micromesistius australis)
CC
0302.59
- - Other
CC
- Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.), excluding livers and roes:
0302.71
- - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.)
CC
0302.72
- - Catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.)
CC
0302.73
- - Carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus)
CC
0302.74
- - Eels (Anguilla spp.)
CC
0302.79
- - Other
CC
- Other fish, excluding livers and roes:
0302.81
- - Dogfish and other sharks
CC
0302.82
- - Rays and skates (Rajidae)
CC
0302.83
- - Toothfish (Dissostichus spp.)
CC
0302.84
- - Seabass (Dicentrarchus spp.)
CC
0302.85
- - Seabream (Sparidae)
CC
0302.89
- - Other
CC
0302.90
- Livers and roes
CC
Code
Description
Origin criterion
03.03
Fish, frozen, excluding fish fillets and other fish meat of heading 03.04
- Salmonidae, excluding livers and roes:
0303.11
- - Sockeye salmon (red salmon) (Oncorhynchus nerka)
CC
0303.12
- - Other Pacific salmon (Oncorhynchus gorbuscha, Oncorhynchus keta, Oncorhynchus tschawytscha, Oncorhynchus kisutch, Oncorhynchus masou and Oncorhynchus rhodurus)
CC
0303.13
- - Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) and Danube salmon (Hucho hucho)
CC
0303.14
- - Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhynchus mykiss, Oncorhynchus clarki, Oncorhynchus aguabonita, Oncorhynchus gilae, Oncorhynchus apache and Oncorhynchus chrysogaster)
CC
0303.19
- - Other
CC
- Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.), excluding livers and roes:
0303.23
- - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.)
CC
0303.24
- - Catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.)
CC
0303.25
- - Carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus)
CC
0303.26
- - Eels (Anguilla spp.)
CC
0303.29
- - Other
CC
- Flat fish (Pleuronectidae, Bothidae, Cynoglossidae, Soleidae, Scophthalmidae and Citharidae), excluding livers and roes:
0303.31
- - Halibut (Reinhardtius hippoglossoides, Hippoglossus hippoglossus, Hippoglossus stenolepis)
CC
0303.32
- - Plaice (Pleuronectes platessa)
CC
0303.33
- - Sole (Solea spp.)
CC
0303.34
- -Turbots (Psetta maxima)
CC
Code
Description
Origin criterion
0303.39
- - Other
CC
- Tunas (of the genus Thunnus), skipjack or stripe-bellied bonito (Euthynnus (Katsuwonus) pelamis), excluding livers and roes:
0303.41
- - Albacore or longfinned tunas (Thunnus alalunga)
CC
0303.42
- - Yellowfin tunas (Thunnus albacares)
CC
0303.43
- - Skipjack or stripe-bellied bonito
CC
0303.44
- - Bigeye tunas (Thunnus obesus)
CC
0303.45
- - Atlantic and Pacific bluefin tunas (Thunnus thynnus, Thunnus orientalis)
CC
0303.46
- - Southern bluefin tunas (Thunnus maccoyii)
CC
0303.49
- - Other
CC
- Herrings (Clupea harengus, Clupea pallasii), sardines (Sardina pilchardus, Sardinops spp.), sardinella (Sardinella spp.), brisling or sprats (Sprattus sprattus), mackerel (Scomber scombrus, Scomber australasicus, Scomber japonicus), jack and horse mackerel (Trachurus spp.), cobia (Rachycentron canadum) and swordfish (Xiphias gladius), excluding livers and roes:
0303.51
- - Herrings (Clupea harengus, Clupea pallasii)
CC
0303.53
- - Sardines (Sardina pilchardus, Sardinops spp.), sardinella (Sardinella spp.), brisling or sprats (Sprattus sprattus)
CC
0303.54
- - Mackerel (Scomber scombrus, Scomber australasicus, Scomber japonicus)
CC
0303.55
- - Jack and horse mackerel (Trachurus spp.)
CC
0303.56
- - Cobia (Rachycentron canadum)
CC
0303.57
- - Swordfish (Xiphias gladius)
CC
- Fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae, excluding livers and roes:
0303.63
- - Cod (Gadus morhua, Gadus ogac, Gadus macrocephalus)
CC
0303.64
- - Haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus)
CC
0303.65
- - Coalfish (Pollachius virens)
CC
0303.66
- - Hake (Merluccius spp., Urophycis spp.)
CC
0303.67
- - Alaska Pollack (Theragra chalcogramma)
CC
0303.68
- - Blue whitings (Micromesistius poutassou, Micromesistius australis)
CC
Code
Description
Origin criterion
0303.69
- - Other
CC
- Other fish, excluding livers and roes:
0303.81
- - Dogfish and other sharks
CC
0303.82
- - Rays and skates (Rajidae)
CC
0303.83
- - Toothfish (Dissostichus spp.)
CC
0303.84
- - Seabass (Dicentrarchus spp.)
CC
0303.89
- - Other
CC
0303.90
- Livers and roes
CC
03.04
Fish fillets and other fish meat (whether or not minced), fresh, chilled or frozen
- Fresh or chilled fillets of tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.):
0304.31
- - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.)
CC
0304.32
- - Catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.)
CC
0304.33
- - Nile Perch (Lates niloticus)
CC
0304.39
- - Other
CC
- Fresh or chilled fillets of other fish:
0304.41
- - Pacific salmon (Oncorhynchus nerka, Oncorhynchus gorbuscha, Oncorhynchus keta, Oncorhynchus tschawytscha, Oncorhynchus kisutch, Oncorhynchus masou and Oncorhynchus rhodurus), Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) and Danube salmon (Hucho hucho)
CC
0304.42
- - Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhynchus mykiss, Oncorhynchus clarki, Oncorhynchus aguabonita, Oncorhynchus gilae, Oncorhynchus apache and Oncorhynchus chrysogaster)
CC
0304.43
- - Flat fish (Pleuronectidae, Bothidae, Cynoglossidae, Soleidae, Scophthalmidae and Citharidae)
CC
0304.44
- - Fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae
CC
0304.45
- - Swordfish (Xiphias gladius)
CC
Code
Description
Origin criterion
0304.46
- - Toothfish (Dissostichus spp.)
CC
0304.49
- - Other
CC
- Other, fresh or chilled:
0304.51
- - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.)
CC
0304.52
- - Salmonidae
CC
0304.53
- - Fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae
CC
0304.54
- - Swordfish (Xiphias gladius)
CC
0304.55
- - Toothfish (Dissostichus spp.)
CC
0304.59
- - Other
CC
- Frozen fillets of tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.):
0304.61
- - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.)
CC
0304.62
- - Catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.)
CC
0304.63
- - Nile Perch (Lates niloticus)
CC
0304.69
- - Other
CC
- Frozen fillets of fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae:
0304.71
- - Cod (Gadus morhua, Gadus ogac, Gadus macrocephalus)
CC
0304.72
- - Haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus)
CC
0304.73
- - Coalfish (Pollachius virens)
CC
0304.74
- - Hake (Merluccius spp., Urophycis spp.)
CC
0304.75
- - Alaska Pollack (Theragra chalcogramma)
CC
0304.79
- - Other
CC
- Frozen fillets of other fish:
Code
Description
Origin criterion
0304.81
- - Pacific salmon (Oncorhynchus nerka, Oncorhynchus gorbuscha, Oncorhynchus keta, Oncorhynchus tschawytscha, Oncorhynchus kisutch, Oncorhynchus masou and Oncorhynchus rhodurus), Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) and Danube salmon (Hucho hucho)
CC
0304.82
- - Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhynchus mykiss, Oncorhynchus clarki, Oncorhynchus aguabonita, Oncorhynchus gilae, Oncorhynchus apache and Oncorhynchus chrysogaster)
CC
0304.83
- - Flat fish (Pleuronectidae, Bothidae, Cynoglossidae, Soleidae, Scophthalmidae and Citharidae)
CC
0304.84
- - Swordfish (Xiphias gladius)
CC
0304.85
- - Toothfish (Dissostichus spp.)
CC
0304.86
- - Herrings (Clupea harengus, Clupea pallasii)
CC
0304.87
- - Tunas (of the genus Thunnus), skipjack or stripe-bellied bonito (Euthynnus (Katsuwonus) pelamis)
CC
0304.89
- - Other
CC
- Other, frozen:
0304.91
- - Swordfish (Xiphias gladius)
CC
0304.92
- - Toothfish (Dissostichus spp.)
CC
0304.93
- - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius Carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.)
CC
0304.94
- - Alaska Pollack (Theragra chalcogramma)
CC
0304.95
- - Fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae, other than Alaska Pollack (Theragra chalcogramma)
CC
0304.99
- - Other
CC
03.05
Fish, dried, salted or in brine; smoked fish, whether or not cooked before or during the smoking process; flours, meals and pellets of fish, fit for human consumption
0305.10
- Flours, meals and pellets of fish, fit for human consumption
CC
Code
Description
Origin criterion
0305.20
- Livers and roes of fish, dried, smoked, salted or in brine
CC
- Fish fillets, dried, salted or in brine, but not smoked:
0305.31
- - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.)
CC
0305.32
- - Fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae
CC
0305.39
- - Other
CC
- Smoked fish, including fillets, other than edible fish offal:
0305.41
- - Pacific salmon (Oncorhynchus nerka, Oncorhynchus gorbuscha, Oncorhynchus keta, Oncorhynchus tschawytscha, Oncorhynchus kisutch, Oncorhynchus masou and Oncorhynchus rhodurus), Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) and Danube salmon (Hucho hucho)
CC
0305.42
- - Herrings (Clupea harengus, Clupea pallasii)
CC
0305.43
- - Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhynchus mykiss, Oncorhynchus clarki, Oncorhynchus aguabonita, Oncorhynchus gilae, Oncorhynchus apache and Oncorhynchus chrysogaster)
CC
0305.44
- - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.)
CC
0305.49
- - Other
CC
- Dried fish, other than edible fish offal, whether or not salted but not smoked:
0305.51
- - Cod (Gadus morhua, Gadus ogac, Gadus macrocephalus)
CC
0305.59
- - Other
CC
Code
Description
Origin criterion
- Fish, salted but not dried or smoked and fish in brine, other than edible fish offal:
0305.61
- - Herrings (Clupea harengus, Clupea pallasii)
CC
0305.62
- - Cod (Gadus morhua, Gadus ogac, Gadus macrocephalus)
CC
0305.63
- - Anchovies (Engraulis spp.)
CC
0305.64
- - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.)
CC
0305.69
- - Other
CC
- Fish fins, heads, tails, maws and other edible fish offal:
0305.71
- - Shark fins
CC
0305.72
- - Fish heads, tails and maws
CC
0305.79
- - Other
CC
03.06
Crustaceans, whether in shell or not, live, fresh, chilled, frozen, dried, salted or in brine; smoked crustaceans, whether in shell or not, whether or not cooked before or during the smoking process; crustaceans, in shell, cooked by steaming or by boiling in water, whether or not chilled, frozen, dried, salted or in brine; flours, meals and pellets of crustaceans, fit for human consumption
- Frozen:
0306.11
- - Rock lobster and other sea crawfish (Palinurus spp., Panulirus spp., Jasus spp.)
CC
0306.12
- - Lobsters (Homarus spp.)
CC
0306.14
- - Crabs
CC
0306.15
- - Norway lobsters (Nephrops norvegicus)
CC
0306.16
- - Cold-water shrimps and prawns (Pandalus spp., Crangon crangon)
CC
0306.17
- - Other shrimps and prawns
CC
0306.19
- - Other, including flours, meals and pellets of crustaceans, fit for human consumption
CC
- Not frozen:
0306.21
- - Rock lobster and other sea crawfish (Palinurus spp., Panulirus spp., Jasus spp.)
CC
0306.22
- - Lobsters (Homarus spp.)
CC
Code
Description
Origin criterion
0306.24
- - Crabs
CC
0306.25
- - Norway lobsters (Nephrops norvegicus)
CC
0306.26
- - Cold-water shrimps and prawns (Pandalus spp., Crangon crangon)
CC
0306.27
- - Other shrimps and prawns
CC
0306.29
- - Other, including flours, meals and pellets of crustaceans, fit for human consumption
CC
03.07
Molluscs, whether in shell or not, live, fresh, chilled, frozen, dried, salted or in brine; smoked molluscs, whether in shell or not, whether or not cooked before or during the smoking process; flours, meals and pellets of molluscs, fit for human consumption
- Oysters:
0307.11
- - Live, fresh or chilled
CC
0307.19
- - Other
CC
- Scallops, including queen scallops, of the genera Pecten, Chlamys or Placopecten:
0307.21
- - Live, fresh or chilled
CC
0307.29
- - Other
CC
- Mussels (Mytilus spp., Perna spp.):
0307.31
- - Live, fresh or chilled
CC
0307.39
- - Other
CC
- Cuttle fish (Sepia officinalis, Rossia macrosoma, Sepiola spp.) and squid (Ommastrephes spp., Loligo spp., Nototodarus spp., Sepioteuthis spp.):
0307.41
- - Live, fresh or chilled
CC
0307.49
- - Other
CC
- Octopus (Octopus spp.):
0307.51
- - Live, fresh or chilled
CC
0307.59
- - Other
CC
0307.60
- Snails, other than sea snails
CC
- Clams, cockles and ark shells (families Arcidae, Arcticidae, Cardiidae, Donacidae, Hiatellidae, Mactridae, Mesodesmatidae, Myidae, Semelidae, Solecurtidae, Solenidae, Tridacnidae and Veneridae):
0307.71
- - Live, fresh or chilled
CC
0307.79
- - Other
CC
- Abalone (Haliotis spp.):
0307.81
- - Live, fresh or chilled
CC
0307.89
- - Other
CC
Code
Description
Origin criterion
- Other, including flours, meals and pellets, fit for human consumption:
0307.91
- - Live, fresh or chilled
CC
0307.99
- - Other
CC
03.08
Aquatic invertebrates other than crustaceans and molluscs, live, fresh, chilled, frozen, dried, salted or in brine; smoked aquatic invertebrates other than crustaceans and molluscs, whether or not cooked before or during the smoking process; flours, meals and pellets of aquatic invertebrates other than crustaceans and molluscs, fit for human consumption
- Sea cucumbers (Stichopus japonicus, Holothurioidea):
0308.11
- - Live, fresh or chilled
CC
0308.19
- - Other
CC
- Sea urchins (Strongylocentrotus spp., Paracentrotus lividus, Loxechinus albus, Echichinus esculentus):
0308.21
- - Live, fresh or chilled
CC
0308.29
- - Other
CC
0308.30
- Jellyfish (Rhopilema spp.)
CC
0308.90
- Other
CC
CHAPTER 4
DAIRY PRODUCE; BIRDS' EGGS; NATURAL HONEY; EDIBLE PRODUCTS OF ANIMAL ORIGIN, NOT ELSEWHERE SPECIFIED OR
INCLUDED
04.01
Milk and cream, not concentrated nor containing added sugar or other sweetening matter
0401.10
- Of a fat content, by weight, not exceeding 1%
CC
0401.20
- Of a fat content, by weight, exceeding 1% but not exceeding 6%
CC
0401.40
- Of a fat content, by weight, exceeding 6 % but not exceeding 10 %
CC
0401.50
- Of a fat content, by weight, exceeding 10 %
CC
04.02
Milk and cream, concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter
0402.10
- In powder, granules or other solid forms, of a fat content, by weight, not exceeding 1.5%
CC, except from Chapter 17
- In powder, granules or other solid forms, of a fat content, by weight, exceeding 1.5%:
Code
Description
Origin criterion
0402.21
- - Not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter
CC, except from Chapter 17
0402.29
- - Other
CC, except from Chapter 17
- Other:
0402.91
- - Not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter
CC
0402.99
- - Other
CC, except from Chapter 17
04.03
Buttermilk, curdled milk and cream, yogurt, kephir and other fermented or acidified milk and cream, whether or not concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured or containing added fruit, nuts or cocoa
0403.10
- Yogurt
CC
0403.90
- Other
CC
04.04
Whey, whether or not concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter; products consisting of natural milk constituents, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter, not elsewhere specified or included
0404.10
- Whey and modified whey, whether or not concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter
CC
0404.90
- Other
CC
04.05
Butter and other fats and oils derived from milk; dairy spreads
0405.10
- Butter
CC
0405.20
- Dairy spreads
CC
0405.90
- Other
CC
04.06
Cheese and curd
0406.10
- Fresh (unripened or uncured) cheese, including whey cheese, and curd
CC
0406.20
- Grated or powdered cheese, of all kinds
CC
0406.30
- Processed cheese, not grated or powdered
CC
0406.40
- Blue-veined cheese and other cheese containing veins produced by Penicillium roqueforti
CC
0406.90
- Other cheese
CC
04.07
Birds' eggs, in shell, fresh, preserved or cooked
- Fertilised eggs for incubation:
0407.11
- - Of fowls of the species Gallus domesticus
CC
Code
Description
Origin criterion
0407.19
- - Other
CC
- Other fresh eggs:
0407.21
- - Of fowls of the species Gallus domesticus
CC
0407.29
- - Other
CC
0407.90
- Other
CC
04.08
Birds' eggs, not in shell, and egg yolks, fresh, dried, cooked by steaming or by boiling in water, moulded, frozen or otherwise preserved, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter
- Egg yolks:
0408.11
- - Dried
CC
0408.19
- - Other
CC
- Other:
0408.91
- - Dried
CC
0408.99
- - Other
CC
0409.00
Natural honey
WO
0410.00
Edible products of animal origin, not elsewhere specified or included
CC
CHAPTER 5
PRODUCTS OF ANIMAL ORIGIN, NOT ELSEWHERE SPECIFIED OR INCLUDED
0501.00
Human hair, unworked, whether or not washed or scoured; waste of human hair
СС
05.02
Pigs', hogs' or boars' bristles and hair; badger hair and other brush making hair; waste of such bristles or hair
0502.10
- Pigs', hogs' or boars' bristles and hair and waste thereof
СС
0502.90
- Other
СС
0504.00
Guts, bladders and stomachs of animals (other than fish), whole and pieces thereof, fresh, chilled, frozen, salted, in brine, dried or smoked
СС
05.05
Skins and other parts of birds, with their feathers or down, feathers and parts of feathers (whether or not with trimmed edges) and down, not further worked than cleaned, disinfected or treated for preservation; powder and waste of feathers or parts of feathers
0505.10
- Feathers of a kind used for stuffing; down
СС
0505.90
- Other
СС
05.06
Bones and horn-cores, unworked, defatted, simply prepared (but not cut to shape), treated with acid or degelatinised; powder and waste of
Code
Description
Origin criterion
these products
0506.10
- Ossein and bones treated with acid
СС
0506.90
- Other
СС
05.07
Ivory, tortoise-shell, whalebone and whalebone hair, horns, antlers, hooves, nails, claws and beaks, unworked or simply prepared but not cut to shape; powder and waste of these products
0507.10
- Ivory; ivory powder and waste
СС
0507.90
- Other
СС
0508.00
Coral and similar materials, unworked or simply prepared but not otherwise worked; shells of molluscs, crustaceans or echinoderms and cuttle-bone, unworked or simply prepared but not cut to shape, powder and waste thereof
СС
0510.00
Ambergris, castoreum, civet and musk; cantharides; bile, whether or not dried; glands and other animal products used in the preparation of pharmaceutical products, fresh, chilled, frozen or otherwise provisionally preserved
СС
05.11
Animal products not elsewhere specified or included; dead animals of Chapter 1 or 3, unfit for human consumption
0511.10
- Bovine semen
СС
- Other:
0511.91
- - Products of fish or crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates; dead animals of Chapter 3
СС
0511.99
-- Other
СС
CHAPTER 6
LIVE TREES AND OTHER PLANTS; BULBS, ROOTS AND THE LIKE;CUT FLOWERS AND ORNAMENTAL FOLIAGE
06.01
Bulbs, tubers, tuberous roots, corms, crowns and rhizomes, dormant, in growth or in flower; chicory plants and roots other than roots of heading 12.12
0601.10
- Bulbs, tubers, tuberous roots, corms, crowns and rhizomes, dormant
CC
0601.20
- Bulbs, tubers, tuberous roots, corms, crowns and rhizomes, in growth or in flower; chicory plants and roots
CC
06.02
Other live plants (including their roots), cuttings and slips; mushroom spawn
0602.10
- Unrooted cuttings and slips
CC
Code
Description
Origin criterion
0602.20
- Trees, shrubs and bushes, grafted or not, of kinds which bear edible fruit or nuts
CC
0602.30
- Rhododendrons and azaleas, grafted or not
CC
0602.40
- Roses, grafted or not
CC
0602.90
- Other
CC
06.03
Cut flowers and flower buds of a kind suitable for bouquets or for ornamental purposes, fresh, dried, dyed, bleached, impregnated or otherwise prepared
- Fresh:
0603.11
- - Roses
CC
0603.12
- - Carnations
CC
0603.13
- - Orchids
CC
0603.14
- - Chrysanthemums
CC
0603.15
- - Lilies (Lilium spp.)
CC
0603.19
- - Other
CC
0603.90
- Other
CC
06.04
Foliage, branches and other parts of plants, without flowers or flower buds, and grasses, mosses and lichens, being goods of a kind suitable for bouquets or for ornamental purposes, fresh, dried, dyed, bleached, impregnated or otherwise prepared
0604.20
- Fresh
CC
0604.90
- Other
CC
CHAPTER 7
EDIBLE VEGETABLES AND CERTAIN ROOTS AND TUBERS
07.01
Potatoes, fresh or chilled
0701.10
- Seed
CC
0701.90
- Other
CC
0702.00
Tomatoes, fresh or chilled
CC
07.03
Onions, shallots, garlic, leeks and other alliaceous vegetables, fresh or chilled
0703.10
- Onions and shallots
CC
0703.20
- Garlic
CC
0703.90
- Leeks and other alliaceous vegetables
CC
07.04
Cabbages, cauliflowers, kohlrabi, kale and similar edible brassicas, fresh or chilled
0704.10
- Cauliflowers and headed broccoli
CC
0704.20
- Brussels sprouts
CC
0704.90
- Other
CC
07.05
Lettuce (Lactuca sativa) and chicory (Cichorium spp), fresh or chilled
Code
Description
Origin criterion
- Lettuce:
0705.11
- - Cabbage lettuce (head lettuce)
CC
0705.19
- - Other
CC
- Chicory:
0705.21
- - Witloof chicory (Cichorium intybus var. foliosum)
CC
0705.29
- - Other
CC
07.06
Carrots, turnips, salad beetroot, salsify, celeriac, radishes and similar edible roots, fresh or chilled
0706.10
- Carrots and turnips
CC
0706.90
- Other
CC
0707.00
Cucumbers and gherkins, fresh or chilled
CC
07.08
Leguminous vegetables, shelled or unshelled, fresh or chilled
0708.10
- Peas (Pisum sativum)
CC
0708.20
- Beans (Vigna spp., Phaseolus spp.)
CC
0708.90
- Other leguminous vegetables
CC
07.09
Other vegetables, fresh or chilled
0709.20
- Asparagus
CC
0709.30
- Aubergines (egg-plants)
CC
0709.40
- Celery other than celeriac
CC
- Mushrooms and truffles:
0709.51
- - Mushrooms of the genus Agaricus
CC
0709.59
- - Other
CC
0709.60
- Fruits of the genus Capsicum or of the genus Pimenta
CC
0709.70
- Spinach, New Zealand spinach and orache spinach (garden spinach)
CC
- Other:
0709.91
- - Globe artichokes
CC
0709.92
- - Olives
CC
0709.93
- - Pumpkins, squash and gourds (Cucurbita spp.)
CC
0709.99
- - Other
CC
07.10
Vegetables (uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water), frozen
0710.10
- Potatoes
CC
- Leguminous vegetables, shelled or unshelled:
0710.21
- - Peas (Pisum sativum)
CC
0710.22
- - Beans (Vigna spp., Phaseolus spp.)
CC
0710.29
- - Other
CC
Code
Description
Origin criterion
0710.30
- Spinach, New Zealand spinach and orache spinach (garden spinach)
CC
0710.40
- Sweet corn
CC
0710.80
- Other vegetables
CC
0710.90
- Mixtures of vegetables
CC
07.11
Vegetables provisionally preserved (for example, by sulphur dioxide gas, in brine, in sulphur water or in other preservative solutions), but unsuitable in that state for immediate consumption
0711.20
- Olives
CC
0711.40
- Cucumbers and gherkins
CC
- Mushrooms and truffles:
0711.51
- - Mushrooms of the genus Agaricus
CC
0711.59
- - Other
CC
0711.90
- Other vegetables; mixtures of vegetables
CC
07.12
Dried vegetables, whole, cut, sliced, broken or in powder, but not further prepared
0712.20
- Onions
CC
- Mushrooms, wood ears (Auricularia spp.), jelly fungi (Tremella spp.) and truffles:
0712.31
- - Mushrooms of the genus Agaricus
CC
0712.32
- - Wood ears (Auricularia spp.)
CC
0712.33
- - Jelly fungi (Tremella spp.)
CC
0712.39
- - Other
CC
0712.90
- Other vegetables; mixtures of vegetables
CC
07.13
Dried leguminous vegetables, shelled, whether or not skinned or split
0713.10
- Peas (Pisum sativum)
CC
0713.20
- Chickpeas (garbanzos)
CC
- Beans (Vigna spp., Phaseolus spp.):
0713.31
- - Beans of the species Vigna mungo (L.) Hepper or Vigna radiata (L.) Wilczek
CC
0713.32
- - Small red (Adzuki) beans (Phaseolus or Vigna angularis)
CC
0713.33
- - Kidney beans, including white pea beans (Phaseolus vulgaris)
CC
0713.34
- - Bambara beans (Vigna subterranea or Voandzeia subterranea)
CC
0713.35
- - Cow peas (Vigna unguiculata)
CC
0713.39
- - Other
CC
0713.40
- Lentils
CC
Code
Description
Origin criterion
0713.50
- Broad beans (Vicia faba var. major) and horse beans (Vicia faba var. equina, Vicia faba var. minor)
CC
0713.60
- Pigeon peas (Cajanus cajan)
CC
0713.90
- Other
CC
07.14
Manioc, arrowroot, salep, Jerusalem artichokes, sweet potatoes and similar roots and tubers with high starch or inulin content, fresh, chilled, frozen or dried, whether or not sliced or in the form of pellets; sago pith
0714.10
- Manioc (cassava)
CC
0714.20
- Sweet potatoes
CC
0714.30
- Yams (Dioscorea spp.)
CC
0714.40
- Taro (Colocasia spp.)
CC
0714.50
- Yautia (Xanthosoma spp.)
CC
0714.90
- Other
CC
CHAPTER 8
EDIBLE FRUIT AND NUTS; PEEL OF CITRUS FRUIT OR MELONS
08.01
Coconuts, Brazil nuts and cashew nuts, fresh or dried, whether or not shelled or peeled
- Coconuts:
0801.11
- - Desiccated
CC
0801.12
- - In the inner shell (endocarp)
CC
0801.19
- - Other
CC
- Brazil nuts:
0801.21
- - In shell
CC
0801.22
- - Shelled
CC
- Cashew nuts:
0801.31
- - In shell
CC
0801.32
- - Shelled
CC
08.02
Other nuts, fresh or dried, whether or not shelled or peeled
- Almonds:
0802.11
- - In shell
CC
0802.12
- - Shelled
CC
- Hazelnuts or filberts (Corylus spp.):
0802.21
- - In shell
CC
0802.22
- - Shelled
CC
- Walnuts:
0802.31
- - In shell
CC
0802.32
- - Shelled
CC
- Chestnuts (Castanea spp.):
Code
Description
Origin criterion
0802.41
- - In shell
CC
0802.42
- - Shelled
CC
- Pistachios:
0802.51
- - In shell
CC
0802.52
- - Shelled
CC
- Macadamia nuts:
0802.61
- - In shell
CC
0802.62
- - Shelled
CC
0802.70
- Kola nuts (Cola spp.)
CC
0802.80
- Areca nuts
CC
0802.90
- Other
CC
08.03
Bananas, including plantains, fresh or dried
0803.10
- Plantains
CC
0803.90
- Other
CC
08.04
Dates, figs, pineapples, avocados, guavas, mangoes and mangosteens, fresh or dried
0804.10
- Dates
CC
0804.20
- Figs
CC
0804.30
- Pineapples
CC
0804.40
- Avocados
CC
0804.50
- Guavas, mangoes and mangosteens
CC
08.05
Citrus fruit, fresh or dried
0805.10
- Oranges
CC
0805.20
- Mandarins (including tangerines and satsumas); clementines, wilkings and similar citrus hybrids
CC
0805.40
- Grapefruit, including pomelos
CC
0805.50
- Lemons (Citrus limon, Citrus limonum) and limes (Citrus aurantifolia, Citrus latifolia)
CC
0805.90
- Other
CC
08.06
Grapes, fresh or dried
0806.10
- Fresh
CC
0806.20
- Dried
CC
08.07
Melons (including watermelons) and papaws (papayas), fresh
- Melons (including watermelons):
0807.11
- - Watermelons
CC
0807.19
- - Other
CC
0807.20
- Papaws (papayas)
CC
08.08
Apples, pears and quinces, fresh
0808.10
- Apples
CC
Code
Description
Origin criterion
0808.30
- Pears
CC
0808.40
- Quinces
CC
08.09
Apricots, cherries, peaches (including nectarines), plums and sloes, fresh
0809.10
- Apricots
CC
- Cherries:
0809.21
- - Sour cherries (Prunus cerasus)
CC
0809.29
- - Other
CC
0809.30
- Peaches, including nectarines
CC
0809.40
- Plums and sloes
CC
08.10
Other fruit, fresh
0810.10
- Strawberries
CC
0810.20
- Raspberries, blackberries, mulberries and loganberries
CC
0810.30
- Black, white or red currants and gooseberries
CC
0810.40
- Cranberries, bilberries and other fruits of the genus Vaccinium
CC
0810.50
- Kiwifruit
CC
0810.60
- Durians
CC
0810.70
- Persimmons
CC
0810.90
- Other
CC
08.11
Fruit and nuts, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter
0811.10
- Strawberries
CC
0811.20
- Raspberries, blackberries, mulberries, loganberries, black, white or red currants and gooseberries
CC
0811.90
- Other
CC
08.12
Fruit and nuts, provisionally preserved (for example, by sulphur dioxide gas, in brine, in sulphur water or in other preservative solutions), but unsuitable in that state for immediate consumption
0812.10
- Cherries
CC
0812.90
- Other
CC
08.13
Fruit, dried, other than that of headings 08.01 to 08.06; mixtures of nuts or dried fruits of this Chapter
0813.10
- Apricots
CC
0813.20
- Prunes
CC
0813.30
- Apples
CC
0813.40
- Other fruit
CC
Code
Description
Origin criterion
0813.50
- Mixtures of nuts or dried fruits of this Chapter
CC
0814.00
Peel of citrus fruit or melons (including watermelons), fresh, frozen, dried or provisionally preserved in brine, in sulphur water or in other preservative solutions
CC
CHAPTER 9
COFFEE, TEA, MATÉ AND SPICES
09.01
Coffee, whether or not roasted or decaffeinated; coffee husks and skins; coffee substitutes containing coffee in any proportion
- Coffee, not roasted:
0901.11
- - Not decaffeinated
CC
0901.12
- - Decaffeinated
CC
- Coffee, roasted:
0901.21
- - Not decaffeinated
CTSH
0901.22
- - Decaffeinated
CTSH
0901.90
- Other
CC
09.02
Tea, whether or not flavoured
0902.10
- Green tea (not fermented) in immediate packings of a content not exceeding 3 kg
CC
0902.20
- Other green tea (not fermented)
CC or VAC 40%
0902.30
- Black tea (fermented) and partly fermented tea, in immediate packings of a content not exceeding 3 kg
CC
0902.40
- Other black tea (fermented) and other partly fermented tea
CC or VAC 40%
0903.00
Maté
CC
09.04
Pepper of the genus Piper; dried or crushed or ground fruits of the genus Capsicum or of the genus Pimenta
- Pepper:
0904.11
- - Neither crushed nor ground
CC
0904.12
- - Crushed or ground
CC
- Fruits of the genus Capsicum or of the genus Pimenta:
0904.21
- - Dried, neither crushed nor ground
CC
0904.22
- - Crushed or ground
CC
09.05
Vanilla
0905.10
- Neither crushed nor ground
CC
0905.20
- Crushed or ground
CC
09.06
Cinnamon and cinnamon-tree flowers
- Neither crushed nor ground:
0906.11
- - Cinnamon (Cinnamomum zeylanicum
CC
Code
Description
Origin criterion
Blume)
0906.19
- - Other
CC
0906.20
- Crushed or ground
CC
09.07
Cloves (whole fruit, cloves and stems)
0907.10
- Neither crushed nor ground
CC
0907.20
- Crushed or ground
CC
09.08
Nutmeg, mace and cardamoms
- Nutmeg:
0908.11
- - Neither crushed nor ground
CC
0908.12
- - Crushed or ground
CC
- Mace:
0908.21
- - Neither crushed nor ground
CC
0908.22
- - Crushed or ground
CC
- Cardamoms:
0908.31
- - Neither crushed nor ground
CC
0908.32
- - Crushed or ground
CC
09.09
Seeds of anise, badian, fennel, coriander, cumin or caraway; juniper berries
- Seeds of coriander:
0909.21
- - Neither crushed nor ground
CC
0909.22
- - Crushed or ground
CC
- Seeds of cumin:
0909.31
- - Neither crushed nor ground
CC
0909.32
- - Crushed or ground
CC
- Seeds of anise, badian, caraway or fennel; juniper berries:
0909.61
- - Neither crushed nor ground
CC
0909.62
- - Crushed or ground
CC
09.10
Ginger, saffron, turmeric (curcuma), thyme, bay leaves, curry and other spices
- Ginger:
0910.11
- - Neither crushed nor ground
CC
0910.12
- - Crushed or ground
CC
0910.20
- Saffron
CC
0910.30
- Turmeric (curcuma)
CC
- Other spices:
0910.91
- - Mixtures referred to in Note 1(b) to this Chapter
CC
0910.99
- - Other
CC
CHAPTER 10
CEREALS
10.01
Wheat and meslin
- Durum wheat:
Code
Description
Origin criterion
1001.11
- - Seed
CC
1001.19
- - Other
CC
- Other:
1001.91
- - Seed
CC
1001.99
- - Other
CC
10.02
Rye
1002.10
- Seed
CC
1002.90
- Other
CC
10.03
Barley
1003.10
- Seed
CC
1003.90
- Other
CC
10.04
Oats
1004.10
- Seed
CC
1004.90
- Other
CC
10.05
Maize (corn)
1005.10
- Seed
CC
1005.90
- Other
CC
10.06
Rice
1006.10
- Rice in the husk (paddy or rough)
CC
1006.20
- Husked (brown) rice
CC
1006.30
- Semi-milled or wholly milled rice, whether or not polished or glazed
CC
1006.40
- Broken rice
CC
10.07
Grain sorghum
1007.10
- Seed
CC
1007.90
- Other
CC
10.08
Buckwheat, millet and canary seeds; other cereals
1008.10
- Buckwheat
CC
- Millet:
1008.21
- - Seed
CC
1008.29
- - Other
CC
1008.30
- Canary seeds
CC
1008.40
- Fonio (Digitaria spp.)
CC
1008.50
- Quinoa (Chenopodium quinoa)
CC
1008.60
- Triticale
CC
1008.90
- Other cereals
CC
CHAPTER 11
PRODUCTS OF THE MILLING INDUSTRY; MALT; STARCHES;INULIN; WHEAT GLUTEN
11.01
Wheat or meslin flour
CC, except from Chapter 10
Code
Description
Origin criterion
11.02
Cereal flours other than of wheat or meslin
1102.20
- Maize (corn) flour
CC, except from Chapter 10
1102.90
- Other
CC, except from Chapter 10
11.03
Cereal groats, meal and pellets
- Groats and meal:
1103.11
- - Of wheat
CC, except from Chapter 10
1103.13
- - Of maize (corn)
CC, except from Chapter 10
1103.19
- - Of other cereals
CC, except from Chapter 10
1103.20
- Pellets
CC, except from Chapter 10
11.04
Cereal grains otherwise worked (for example, hulled, rolled, flaked, pearled, sliced or kibbled), except rice of heading 10.06; germ of cereals, whole, rolled, flaked or ground
- Rolled or flaked grains:
1104.12
- - Of oats
CC, except from Chapter 10
1104.19
- - Of other cereals
CC, except from Chapter 10
- Other worked grains (for example, hulled, pearled, sliced or kibbled):
1104.22
- - Of oats
CC, except from Chapter 10
1104.23
- - Of maize (corn)
CC, except from Chapter 10
1104.29
- - Of other cereals
CC, except from Chapter 10
1104.30
- Germ of cereals, whole, rolled, flaked or ground
CC, except from Chapter 10
11.05
Flour, meal, powder, flakes, granules and pellets of potatoes
1105.10
- Flour, meal and powder
CC, except from Chapter 7
1105.20
- Flakes, granules and pellets
CC, except from Chapter 7
Code
Description
Origin criterion
11.06
Flour, meal and powder of the dried leguminous vegetables of heading 07.13, of sago or of roots or tubers of heading 07.14 or of the products of Chapter 8
1106.10
- Of the dried leguminous vegetables of heading 07.13
CC, except from Chapter 7
1106.20
- Of sago or of roots or tubers of heading 07.14
CC, except from Chapter 7
1106.30
- Of the products of Chapter 8
CC, except from Chapter 8
11.07
Malt, whether or not roasted
1107.10
- Not roasted
СС
1107.20
- Roasted
СС
11.08
Starches; inulin
- Starches:
1108.11
- - Wheat starch
СС
1108.12
- - Maize (corn) starch
СС
1108.13
- - Potato starch
СС
1108.14
- - Manioc (cassava) starch
СС
1108.19
- - Other starches
СС
1108.20
- Inulin
СС
1109.00
Wheat gluten, whether or not dried
CC
CHAPTER 12
OIL SEEDS AND OLEAGINOUS FRUITS; MISCELLANEOUS GRAINS, SEEDS AND FRUIT; INDUSTRIAL OR MEDICINAL PLANTS; STRAW AND FODDER
12.01
Soya beans, whether or not broken
1201.10
- Seed
CC
1201.90
- Other
CC
12.02
Ground-nuts, not roasted or otherwise cooked, whether or not shelled or broken
1202.30
- Seed
CC
- Other:
1202.41
- - In shell
CC
1202.42
- - Shelled, whether or not broken
CC
1203.00
Copra
CC
1204.00
Linseed, whether or not broken
CC
12.05
Rape or colza seeds, whether or not broken
1205.10
- Low erucic acid rape or colza seeds
CC
1205.90
- Other
CC
1206.00
Sunflower seeds, whether or not broken
CC
Code
Description
Origin criterion
12.07
Other oil seeds and oleaginous fruits, whether or not broken
1207.10
- Palm nuts and kernels
CC
- Cotton seeds:
1207.21
- - Seed
CC
1207.29
- - Other
CC
1207.30
- Castor oil seeds
CC
1207.40
- Sesamum seeds
CC
1207.50
- Mustard seeds
CC
1207.60
- Safflower (Carthamus tinctorius) seeds
CC
1207.70
- Melon seeds
CC
- Other:
1207.91
- - Poppy seeds
CC
1207.99
- - Other
CC
12.08
Flours and meals of oil seeds or oleaginous fruits, other than those of mustard
1208.10
- Of soya beans
CC
1208.90
- Other
CC
12.09
Seeds, fruit and spores, of a kind used for sowing
1209.10
- Sugar beet seeds
CC
- Seeds of forage plants:
1209.21
- - Lucerne (alfalfa) seeds
CC
1209.22
- - Clover (Trifolium spp.) seeds
CC
1209.23
- - Fescue seeds
CC
1209.24
- - Kentucky blue grass (Poa pratensis L.) seeds
CC
1209.25
- - Rye grass (Lolium multiflorum Lam., Lolium perenne L.) seeds
CC
1209.29
- - Other
CC
1209.30
- Seeds of herbaceous plants cultivated principally for their flowers
CC
- Other:
1209.91
- - Vegetable seeds
CC
1209.99
- - Other
CC
12.10
Hop cones, fresh or dried, whether or not ground, powdered or in the form of pellets; lupulin
1210.10
- Hop cones, neither ground nor powdered nor in the form of pellets
CC
1210.20
- Hop cones, ground, powdered or in the form of pellets; lupulin
CC
Code
Description
Origin criterion
12.11
Plants and parts of plants (including seeds and fruits), of a kind used primarily in perfumery, in pharmacy or for insecticidal, fungicidal or similar purposes, fresh or dried, whether or not cut, crushed or powdered
1211.20
- Ginseng roots
CC
1211.30
- Coca leaf
CC
1211.40
- Poppy straw
CC
1211.90
- Other
CC
12.12
Locust beans, seaweeds and other algae, sugar beet and sugar cane, fresh, chilled, frozen or dried, whether or not ground; fruit stones and kernels and other vegetable products (including unroasted chicory roots of the variety Cichorium intybus sativum) of a kind used primarily for human consumption, not elsewhere specified or included
- Seaweeds and other algae:
1212.21
- - Fit for human consumption
CC
1212.29
- - Other
CC
- Other:
1212.91
- - Sugar beet
CC
1212.92
- - Locust beans (carob)
CC
1212.93
- - Sugar cane
CC
1212.94
- - Chicory roots
CC
1212.99
- - Other
CC
1213.00
Cereal straw and husks, unprepared, whether or not chopped, ground, pressed or in the form of pellets
CC
12.14
Swedes, mangolds, fodder roots, hay, lucerne (alfalfa), clover, sainfoin, forage kale, lupines, vetches and similar forage products, whether or not in the form of pellets
1214.10
- Lucerne (alfalfa) meal and pellets
CC
1214.90
- Other
CC
CHAPTER 13
LAC; GUMS, RESINS AND OTHER VEGETABLE SAPS AND EXTRACTS
13.01
Lac; natural gums, resins, gum-resins and oleoresins (for example, balsams)
1301.20
- Gum Arabic
CC
1301.90
- Other
CC
Code
Description
Origin criterion
13.02
Vegetable saps and extracts; pectic substances, pectinates and pectates; agar-agar and other mucilages and thickeners, whether or not modified, derived from vegetable products
- Vegetable saps and extracts:
1302.11
- - Opium
CC
1302.12
- - Of liquorice
CC
1302.13
- - Of hops
CC
1302.19
- - Other
CC
1302.20
- Pectic substances, pectinates and pectates
CC
- Mucilages and thickeners, whether or not modified, derived from vegetable products:
1302.31
- - Agar-agar
CC
1302.32
- - Mucilages and thickeners, whether or not modified, derived from locust beans, locust bean seeds or guar seeds
CC
1302.39
- - Other
CC
CHAPTER 14
VEGETABLE PLAITING MATERIALS; VEGETABLE PRODUCTS NOT ELSEWHERE SPECIFIED OR INCLUDED
14.01
Vegetable materials of a kind used primarily for plaiting (for example, bamboos, rattans, reeds, rushes, osier, raffia, cleaned, bleached or dyed cereal straw, and lime bark)
1401.10
- Bamboos
WO
1401.20
- Rattans
WO
1401.90
- Other
WO
14.04
Vegetable products not elsewhere specified or included
1404.20
- Cotton linters
WO
1404.90
- Other
WO
CHAPTER 15
ANIMAL OR VEGETABLE FATS AND OILS AND THEIR CLEAVAGE PRODUCTS;PREPARED EDIBLE FATS;ANIMAL OR VEGETABLE WAXES
15.01
Pig fat (including lard) and poultry fat, other than that of heading 02.09 or 15.03
1501.10
- Lard
CC, except from Chapter 2
1501.20
- Other pig fat
CC, except from Chapter 2
Code
Description
Origin criterion
1501.90
- Other
CC, except from Chapter 2
15.02
Fats of bovine animals, sheep or goats, other than those of heading 15.03
1502.10
- Tallow
CC, except from Chapter 2
1502.90
- Other
CC, except from Chapter 2
1503.00
Lard stearin, lard oil, oleostearin, oleo-oil and tallow oil, not emulsified or mixed or otherwise prepared
CC
15.04
Fats and oils and their fractions, of fish or marine mammals, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified
1504.10
- Fish-liver oils and their fractions
CC
1504.20
- Fats and oils and their fractions, of fish, other than liver oils
CC
1504.30
- Fats and oils and their fractions, of marine mammals
CC
1505.00
Wool grease and fatty substances derived therefrom (including lanolin)
CC
1506.00
Other animal fats and oils and their fractions, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified
CC
15.07
Soya-bean oil and its fractions, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified
1507.10
- Crude oil, whether or not degummed
CC
1507.90
- Other
CC
15.08
Ground-nut oil and its fractions, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified
1508.10
- Crude oil
CC
1508.90
- Other
CC
15.09
Olive oil and its fractions, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified
1509.10
- Virgin
CC
1509.90
- Other
CC
1510.00
Other oils and their fractions, obtained solely from olives, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified, including blends of these oils or fractions with oils or fractions of heading 15.09
CC
15.11
Palm oil and its fractions, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified
Code
Description
Origin criterion
1511.10
- Crude oil
CC
1511.90
- Other
CC
15.12
Sunflower-seed, safflower or cotton-seed oil and fractions thereof, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified
- Sunflower-seed or safflower oil and fractions thereof:
1512.11
- - Crude oil
CC
1512.19
- - Other
CC
- Cotton-seed oil and its fractions:
1512.21
- - Crude oil, whether or not gossypol has been removed
CC
1512.29
- - Other
CC
15.13
Coconut (copra), palm kernel or babassu oil and fractions thereof, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified
- Coconut (copra) oil and its fractions:
1513.11
- - Crude oil
CC
1513.19
- - Other
CC
- Palm kernel or babassu oil and fractions thereof:
1513.21
- - Crude oil
CC
1513.29
- - Other
CC
15.14
Rape, colza or mustard oil and fractions thereof, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified
- Low erucic acid rape or colza oil and its fractions:
1514.11
- - Crude oil
CC
1514.19
- - Other
CC
- Other:
1514.91
- - Crude oil
CC
1514.99
- - Other
CC
15.15
Other fixed vegetable fats and oils (including jojoba oil) and their fractions, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified
- Linseed oil and its fractions:
1515.11
- - Crude oil
CC
1515.19
- - Other
CC
- Maize (corn) oil and its fractions:
1515.21
- - Crude oil
CC
1515.29
- - Other
CC
1515.30
- Castor oil and its fractions
CC
Code
Description
Origin criterion
1515.50
- Sesame oil and its fractions
CC
1515.90
- Other
CC
15.16
Animal or vegetable fats and oils and their fractions, partly or wholly hydrogenated, inter- esterified, re-esterified or elaidinised, whether or not refined, but not further prepared
1516.10
- Animal fats and oils and their fractions
CC or VAC 50%
1516.20
- Vegetable fats and oils and their fractions
CC or VAC 50%
15.17
Margarine; edible mixtures or preparations of animal or vegetable fats or oils or of fractions of different fats or oils of this Chapter, other than edible fats or oils or their fractions of heading 15.16
1517.10
- Margarine, excluding liquid margarine
CC or VAC 50%
1517.90
- Other
CC or VAC 50%
1518.00
Animal or vegetable fats and oils and their fractions, boiled, oxidised, dehydrated, sulphurised, blown, polymerised by heat in vacuum or in inert gas or otherwise chemically modified, excluding those of heading 15.16; inedible mixtures or preparations of animal or vegetable fats or oils or of fractions of different fats or oils of this Chapter, not elsewhere specified or included
CTH
1520.00
Glycerol, crude; glycerol waters and glycerol lyes
CTH
15.21
Vegetable waxes (other than triglycerides), beeswax, other insect waxes and spermaceti, whether or not refined or coloured
1521.10
- Vegetable waxes
CTH
1521.90
- Other
CTH
1522.00
Degras; residues resulting from the treatment of fatty substances or animal or vegetable waxes
CTH
CHAPTER 16
PREPARATIONS OF MEAT, OF FISH OR OF CRUSTACEANS,MOLLUSCS OR OTHER AQUATIC INVERTEBRATES
1601.00
Sausages and similar products, of meat, meat offal or blood; food preparations based on these products
CC, except from Chapter 2
16.02
Other prepared or preserved meat, meat offal or blood
1602.10
- Homogenised preparations
CC, except from Chapter 2
1602.20
- Of liver of any animal
CC, except from Chapter 2
- Of poultry of heading 01.05:
1602.31
- - Of turkeys
CC, except from Chapter 2
Code
Description
Origin criterion
1602.32
- - Of fowls of the species Gallus domesticus
CC, except from Chapter 2
1602.39
- - Other
CC, except from Chapter 2
- Of swine:
1602.41
- - Hams and cuts thereof
CC, except from Chapter 2
1602.42
- - Shoulders and cuts thereof
CC, except from Chapter 2
1602.49
- - Other, including mixtures
CC, except from Chapter 2
1602.50
- Of bovine animals
CC, except from Chapter 2
1602.90
- Other, including preparations of blood of any animal
CC, except from Chapter 2
1603.00
Extracts and juices of meat, fish or crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates
CC
16.04
Prepared or preserved fish; caviar and caviar substitutes prepared from fish eggs
- Fish, whole or in pieces, but not minced:
1604.11
- - Salmon
CC, except from Chapter 3
1604.12
- - Herrings
CC, except from Chapter 3
1604.13
- - Sardines, sardinella and brisling or sprats
CC, except from Chapter 3
1604.14
- - Tunas, skipjack and bonito (Sarda spp.)
CC, except from Chapter 3, or VAC 40%
1604.15
- - Mackerel
CC, except from Chapter 3
1604.16
- - Anchovies
CC, except from Chapter 3
1604.17
- - Eels
CC, except from Chapter 3
1604.19
-- Other
CC, except from Chapter 3, or VAC 40%
1604.20
- Other prepared or preserved fish
CC, except from Chapter 3
- Caviar and caviar substitutes:
1604.31
- - Caviar
CC, except from Chapter 3
1604.32
- - Caviar substitutes
CC, except from Chapter 3
16.05
Crustaceans, molluscs and other aquatic invertebrates, prepared or preserved
1605.10
- Crab
CC, except from Chapter 3
- Shrimps and prawns:
1605.21
- - Not in airtight container
CC, except from Chapter 3, or VAC 40%
1605.29
- - Other
CC, except from Chapter 3, or VAC 40%
Code
Description
Origin criterion
1605.30
- Lobster
CC, except from Chapter 3
1605.40
- Other crustaceans
CC, except from Chapter 3
- Molluscs:
1605.51
- - Oysters
CC, except from Chapter 3
1605.52
- - Scallops, including queen scallops
CC, except from Chapter 3
1605.53
- - Mussels
CC, except from Chapter 3
1605.54
- - Cuttle fish and squid
CC, except from Chapter 3, or VAC 40%
1605.55
- - Octopus
CC, except from Chapter 3, or VAC 40%
1605.56
- - Clams, cockles and arkshells
CC, except from Chapter 3
1605.57
- - Abalone
CC, except from Chapter 3
1605.58
- - Snails, other than sea snails
CC, except from Chapter 3
1605.59
- - Other
CC, except from Chapter 3
- Other aquatic invertebrates:
1605.61
- - Sea cucumbers
CC, except from Chapter 3
1605.62
- - Sea urchins
CC, except from Chapter 3
1605.63
- - Jellyfish
CC, except from Chapter 3
1605.69
- - Other
CC, except from Chapter 3
CHAPTER 17
SUGARS AND SUGAR CONFECTIONERY
17.01
Cane or beet sugar and chemically pure sucrose, in solid form
- Raw sugar not containing added flavouring or colouring matter:
1701.12
- - Beet sugar
CC, except from Chapter 12
1701.13
- - Cane sugar specified in Subheading Note 2 to this Chapter
CC, except from Chapter 12
1701.14
- - Other cane sugar
CC, except from Chapter 12
Code
Description
Origin criterion
- Other:
1701.91
- - Containing added flavouring or colouring matter
CC, except from Chapter 12
1701.99
- - Other
CC, except from Chapter 12
17.02
Other sugars, including chemically pure lactose, maltose, glucose and fructose, in solid form; sugar syrups not containing added flavouring or colouring matter; artificial honey, whether or not mixed with natural honey; caramel
- Lactose and lactose syrup:
1702.11
- - Containing by weight 99% or more lactose, expressed as anhydrous lactose, calculated on the dry matter
CC, except from 04.09
1702.19
- - Other
CC, except from 04.09
1702.20
- Maple sugar and maple syrup
CC
1702.30
- Glucose and glucose syrup, not containing fructose or containing in the dry state less than 20% by weight of fructose
CC, except from Chapter 12
1702.40
- Glucose and glucose syrup, containing in the dry state at least 20% but less than 50% by weight of fructose, excluding invert sugar
CC, except from Chapter 12
1702.50
- Chemically pure fructose
CC, except from Chapter 12
1702.60
- Other fructose and fructose syrup, containing in the dry state more than 50% by weight of fructose, excluding invert sugar
CC, except from Chapter 12
1702.90
- Other, including invert sugar and other sugar and sugar syrup blends containing in the dry state 50% by weight of fructose
CC, except from Chapter 12
17.03
Molasses resulting from the extraction or refining of sugar
1703.10
- Cane molasses
CC, except from Chapter 12
1703.90
- Other
CC, except from Chapter 12
17.04
Sugar confectionery (including white chocolate), not containing cocoa
1704.10
- Chewing gum, whether or not sugar-coated
CC
1704.90
- Other
CC
CHAPTER 18
COCOA AND COCOA PREPARATIONS
1801.00
Cocoa beans, whole or broken, raw or roasted
CC
Code
Description
Origin criterion
1802.00
Cocoa shells, husks, skins and other cocoa waste
CC
18.03
Cocoa paste, whether or not defatted
1803.10
- Not defatted
CTH
1803.20
- Wholly or partly defatted
CTH
1804.00
Cocoa butter, fat and oil
CTH
1805.00
Cocoa powder, not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter
CTH
18.06
Chocolate and other food preparations containing cocoa
1806.10
- Cocoa powder, containing added sugar or other sweetening matter
CTH or VAC 40%
1806.20
- Other preparations in blocks, slabs or bars weighing more than 2 kg or in liquid, paste, powder, granular or other bulk form in containers or immediate packings, of a content exceeding 2 kg
CTH or VAC 40%
- Other, in blocks, slabs or bars:
1806.31
- - Filled
CTH or VAC 40%
1806.32
- - Not filled
CTH or VAC 40%
1806.90
- Other
CTH or VAC 40%
CHAPTER 19
PREPARATIONS OF CEREALS, FLOUR, STARCH OR MILK;PASTRYCOOKS' PRODUCTS
19.01
Malt extract; food preparations of flour, groats, meal, starch or malt extract, not containing cocoa or containing less than 40% by weight of cocoa calculated on a totally defatted basis, not elsewhere specified or included; food preparations of goods of headings 04.01 to 04.04, not containing cocoa or containing less than 5% by weight of cocoa calculated on a totally defatted basis, not elsewhere specified or included
1901.10
- Preparations for infant use, put up for retail sale
CC, except from Chapter 4
1901.20
- Mixes and doughs for the preparation of bakers' wares of heading 19.05
CC
1901.90
- Other
CC, except from Chapter 4
19.02
Pasta, whether or not cooked or stuffed (with meat or other substances) or otherwise prepared, such as spaghetti, macaroni, noodles, lasagne, gnocchi, ravioli, cannelloni; couscous, whether or not prepared
Code
Description
Origin criterion
- Uncooked pasta, not stuffed or otherwise prepared:
1902.11
- - Containing eggs
CC
1902.19
- - Other
CC
1902.20
- Stuffed pasta, whether or not cooked or otherwise prepared
CC
1902.30
- Other pasta
CC
1902.40
- Couscous
CC
1903.00
Tapioca and substitutes therefor prepared from starch, in the form of flakes, grains, pearls, siftings or in similar forms
CC
19.04
Prepared foods obtained by the swelling or roasting of cereals or cereal products (for example, corn flakes); cereals (other than maize (corn)), in grain form or in the form of flakes or other worked grains (except flour, groats and meal), pre-cooked or otherwise prepared, not elsewhere specified or included
1904.10
- Prepared foods obtained by the swelling or roasting of cereals or cereal products
CTH
1904.20
- Prepared foods obtained from unroasted cereal flakes or from mixtures of unroasted cereal flakes and roasted cereal flakes or swelled cereals
CC
1904.30
- Bulgur wheat
CC
1904.90
- Other
CC
19.05
Bread, pastry, cakes, biscuits and other bakers' wares, whether or not containing cocoa; communion wafers, empty cachets of a kind suitable for pharmaceutical use, sealing wafers, rice paper and similar products
1905.10
- Crispbread
CTH
1905.20
- Gingerbread and the like
CTH
- Sweet biscuits; waffles and wafers:
1905.31
- - Sweet biscuits
CTH
1905.32
- - Waffles and wafers
CTH
1905.40
- Rusks, toasted bread and similar toasted products
CTH
1905.90
- Other
CTH
CHAPTER 20
PREPARATIONS OF VEGETABLES, FRUIT, NUTS OR OTHER PARTS OF PLANTS
Code
Description
Origin criterion
20.01
Vegetables, fruit, nuts and other edible parts of plants, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid
2001.10
- Cucumbers and gherkins
CC, except from Chapter 7
2001.90
- Other
CC, except from Chapter 7
20.02
Tomatoes prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid
2002.10
- Tomatoes, whole or in pieces
CC, except from Chapter 7
2002.90
- Other
CC, except from Chapter 7
20.03
Mushrooms and truffles, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid
2003.10
- Mushrooms of the genus Agaricus
CC, except from Chapter 7
2003.90
- Other
CC, except from Chapter 7
20.04
Other vegetables prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, frozen, other than products of heading 20.06
2004.10
- Potatoes
CC, except from Chapter 7
2004.90
- Other vegetables and mixtures of vegetables
CC, except from Chapter 7
20.05
Other vegetables prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen, other than products of heading 20.06
2005.10
- Homogenised vegetables
CC, except from Chapter 7
2005.20
- Potatoes
CC, except from Chapter 7
2005.40
- Peas (Pisum sativum)
CC, except from Chapter 7
- Beans (Vigna spp., Phaseolus spp.):
2005.51
- - Beans, shelled
CC, except from Chapter 7
2005.59
- - Other
CC, except from Chapter 7
2005.60
- Asparagus
CC, except from Chapter 7
Code
Description
Origin criterion
2005.70
- Olives
CC, except from Chapter 7
2005.80
- Sweet corn (Zea mays var. saccharata)
CC, except from Chapter 7
- Other vegetables and mixtures of vegetables:
2005.91
- - Bamboo shoots
CC, except from Chapter 7
2005.99
- - Other
CC, except from Chapter 7
2006.00
Vegetables, fruit, nuts, fruit-peel and other parts of plants, preserved by sugar (drained, glace or crystallised)
CC, except from Chapters 7, 8
20.07
Jams, fruit jellies, marmalades, fruit or nut puree and fruit or nut pastes, obtained by cooking, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter
2007.10
- Homogenised preparations
CC, except from Chapter 8
- Other:
2007.91
- - Citrus fruit
CC, except from Chapter 8
2007.99
- - Other
CC, except from Chapter 8
20.08
Fruit, nuts and other edible parts of plants, otherwise prepared or preserved, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or spirit, not elsewhere specified or included
- Nuts, ground-nuts and other seeds, whether or not mixed together:
2008.11
- - Ground-nuts
CC, except from Chapter 8
2008.19
- - Other, including mixtures
CC, except from Chapter 8
2008.20
- Pineapples
CC, except from Chapter 8
2008.30
- Citrus fruit
CC, except from Chapter 8
2008.40
- Pears
CC, except from Chapter 8
2008.50
- Apricots
CC, except from Chapter 8
Code
Description
Origin criterion
2008.60
- Cherries
CC, except from Chapter 8
2008.70
- Peaches, including nectarines
CC, except from Chapter 8
2008.80
- Strawberries
CC, except from Chapter 8
- Other, including mixtures other than those of subheading 2008.19:
2008.91
- - Palm hearts
CC, except from Chapter 8
2008.93
- - Cranberries (Vaccinium macrocarpon, Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis-idaea)
CC, except from Chapter 8
2008.97
- - Mixtures
CC, except from Chapter 8
2008.99
- - Other
CC, except from Chapter 8
20.09
Fruit juices (including grape must) and vegetable juices, unfermented and not containing added spirit, whether or not containing added sugar other sweetening matter
- Orange juice:
2009.11
- - Frozen
CC
2009.12
- - Not frozen, of a Brix value not exceeding 20
CC
2009.19
- - Other
CC
- Grapefruit (including pomelo) juice:
2009.21
- - Of a Brix value not exceeding 20
CC
2009.29
- - Other
CC
- Juice of any other single citrus fruit:
2009.31
- - Of a Brix value not exceeding 20
CC
2009.39
- - Other
CC
- Pineapple juice:
2009.41
- - Of a Brix value not exceeding 20
CC
2009.49
- - Other
CC
2009.50
- Tomato juice
CC
- Grape juice (including grape must):
2009.61
- - Of a Brix value not exceeding 30
CC
2009.69
- - Other
CC
- Apple juice:
2009.71
- - Of a Brix value not exceeding 20
CC
2009.79
- - Other
CC
- Juice of any other single fruit or vegetable:
2009.81
- - Cranberry (Vaccinium macrocarpon, Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis-idaea) juice
CC
Code
Description
Origin criterion
2009.89
- - Other
CC
2009.90
- Mixtures of juices
CC
CHAPTER 21
MISCELLANEOUS EDIBLE PREPARATIONS
21.01
Extracts, essences and concentrates, of coffee, tea or maté, and preparations with a basis of these products or with a basis of coffee, tea or maté; roasted chicory and other roasted coffee substitutes, and extracts, essences and concentrates thereof
- Extracts, essences and concentrates of coffee, and preparations with a basis of these extracts, essences or concentrates or with a basis of coffee:
2101.11
- - Extracts, essences and concentrates
CC
2101.12
- - Preparations with a basis of extracts, essences or concentrates or with a basis of coffee
CC
2101.20
- Extracts, essences and concentrates, of tea or maté, and preparations with a basis of these extracts, essences or concentrates or with a basis of tea or maté
CC
2101.30
- Roasted chicory and other roasted coffee substitutes, and extracts, essences and concentrates thereof
CC
21.02
Yeasts (active or inactive); other single-cell micro-organisms, dead (but not including vaccines of heading 30.02); prepared baking powders
2102.10
- Active yeasts
CC
2102.20
- Inactive yeasts; other single-cell micro- organisms, dead
CC
2102.30
- Prepared baking powders
CC
21.03
Sauces and preparations therefor; mixed condiments and mixed seasonings; mustard flour and meal and prepared mustard
2103.10
- Soya sauce
CTH
2103.20
- Tomato ketchup and other tomato sauces
CC
2103.30
- Mustard flour and meal and prepared mustard
CTH
2103.90
- Other
CTH
21.04
Soups and broths and preparations therefor; homogenised composite food preparations
2104.10
- Soups and broths and preparations therefor
CTH
Code
Description
Origin criterion
2104.20
- Homogenised composite food preparations
CTH
2105.00
Ice cream and other edible ice, whether or not containing cocoa
CTH
21.06
Food preparations not elsewhere specified or included
2106.10
- Protein concentrates and textured protein substances
CTH
2106.90
- Other
VAC 50%
CHAPTER 22
BEVERAGES, SPIRITS AND VINEGAR
22.01
Waters, including natural or artificial mineral waters and aerated waters, not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter nor flavoured; ice and snow
2201.10
- Mineral waters and aerated waters
CC
2201.90
- Other
CC
22.02
Waters, including mineral waters and aerated waters, containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured, and other non- alcoholic beverages, not including fruit or vegetable juices of heading 20.09
2202.10
- Waters, including mineral waters and aerated waters, containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured
CC
2202.90
- Other
CC
2203.00
Beer made from malt
CC
22.04
Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09
2204.10
- Sparkling wine
CC
- Other wine; grape must with fermentation prevented or arrested by the addition of alcohol:
2204.21
- - In containers holding 2 l or less
CC
2204.29
- - Other
CC
2204.30
- Other grape must
CC
22.05
Vermouth and other wine of fresh grapes flavoured with plants or aromatic substances
2205.10
- In containers holding 2 l or less
CC
2205.90
- Other
CC
2206.00
Other fermented beverages (for example, cider, perry, mead); mixtures of fermented beverages and mixtures of fermented beverages and non- alcoholic beverages, not elsewhere specified or included
CC
Code
Description
Origin criterion
22.07
Undenatured ethyl alcohol of an alcoholic strength by volume of 80% vol or higher; ethyl alcohol and other spirits, denatured, of any strength
2207.10
- Undenatured ethyl alcohol of an alcoholic strength by volume of 80% vol or higher
CC
2207.20
- Ethyl alcohol and other spirits, denatured, of any strength
CC
22.08
Undenatured ethyl alcohol of an alcoholic strength by volume of less than 80% vol; spirits, liqueurs and other spirituous beverages
2208.20
- Spirits obtained by distilling grape wine or grape marc
CC
2208.30
- Whiskies
CC
2208.40
- Rum and other spirits obtained by distilling fermented sugar-cane products
CC
2208.50
- Gin and Geneva
CC
2208.60
- Vodka
CC
2208.70
- Liqueurs and cordials
CC
2208.90
- Other
CC
2209.00
Vinegar and substitutes for vinegar obtained from acetic acid
CTH
CHAPTER 23
RESIDUES AND WASTE FROM THE FOOD INDUSTRIES; PREPARED ANIMAL FODDER
23.01
Flours, meals and pellets, of meat or meat offal, of fish or of crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates, unfit for human consumption; greaves
2301.10
- Flours, meals and pellets, of meat or meat offal; greaves
CTH
2301.20
- Flours, meals and pellets, of fish or of crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates
CTH
23.02
Bran, sharps and other residues, whether or not in the form of pellets, derived from the sifting, milling or other working of cereals or of leguminous plants
2302.10
- Of maize (corn)
CTH
2302.30
- Of wheat
CTH
2302.40
- Of other cereals
CTH
2302.50
- Of leguminous plants
CTH
Code
Description
Origin criterion
23.03
Residues of starch manufacture and similar residues, beet-pulp, bagasse and other waste of sugar manufacture, brewing or distilling dregs and waste, whether or not in the form of pellets
2303.10
- Residues of starch manufacture and similar residues
CTH
2303.20
- Beet-pulp, bagasse and other waste of sugar manufacture
CTH
2303.30
- Brewing or distilling dregs and waste
CTH
2304.00
Oil-cake and other solid residues, whether or not ground or in the form of pellets, resulting from the extraction of soya-bean oil
CTH
2305.00
Oil-cake and other solid residues, whether or not ground or in the form of pellets, resulting from the extraction of ground-nut oil
CTH
23.06
Oil-cake and other solid residues, whether or not ground or in the form of pellets, resulting from the extraction of vegetable fats or oils, other than those of heading 23.04 or 23.05
2306.10
- Of cotton seeds
CTH
2306.20
- Of linseed
CTH
2306.30
- Of sunflower seeds
CTH
- Of rape or colza seeds:
2306.41
- - Of low erucic acid rape or colza seeds
CTH
2306.49
- - Other
CTH
2306.50
- Of coconut or copra
CTH
2306.60
- Of palm nuts or kernels
CTH
2306.90
- Other
CTH
2307.00
Wine lees; argol
CTH
2308.00
Vegetable materials and vegetable waste, vegetable residues and by-products, whether or not in the form of pellets, of a kind used in animal feeding, not elsewhere specified or included
CTH
23.09
Preparations of a kind used in animal feeding
2309.10
- Dog or cat food, put up for retail sale
VAC 50%
2309.90
- Other
VAC 50%
CHAPTER 24
TOBACCO AND MANUFACTURED TOBACCO SUBSTITUTES
24.01
Unmanufactured tobacco; tobacco refuse
2401.10
- Tobacco, not stemmed/stripped
CC
2401.20
- Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped
CC
2401.30
- Tobacco refuse
WO
Code
Description
Origin criterion
24.02
Cigars, cheroots, cigarillos and cigarettes, of tobacco or of tobacco substitutes
2402.10
- Cigars, cheroots and cigarillos, containing tobacco
CTH
2402.20
- Cigarettes containing tobacco
CTH
2402.90
- Other
CTH
24.03
Other manufactured tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes; "homogenised" or "reconstituted" tobacco; tobacco extracts and essences
- Smoking tobacco, whether or not containing tobacco substitutes in any proportion:
2403.11
- - Water pipe tobacco specified in Subheading Note 1 to this Chapter
CTH
2403.19
- - Other
CTH
- Other:
2403.91
- - "Homogenised'' or "reconstituted" tobacco
CTH
2403.99
- - Other
CTH
CHAPTER 25
SALT; SULPHUR; EARTHS AND STONE;PLASTERING MATERIALS, LIME AND CEMENT
2501.00
Salt (including table salt and denatured salt) and pure sodium chloride, whether or not in aqueous solution or containing added anti- caking or free-flowing agents; sea water
CC
2502.00
Unroasted iron pyrites
CC
2503.00
Sulphur of all kinds, other than sublimed sulphur, precipitated sulphur and colloidal sulphur
CC
25.04
Natural graphite
2504.10
- In powder or in flakes
CC
2504.90
- Other
CC
25.05
Natural sands of all kinds, whether or not coloured, other than metal-bearing sands of Chapter 26
2505.10
- Silica sands and quartz sands
CC
2505.90
- Other
CC
25.06
Quartz (other than natural sands); quartzite, whether or not roughly trimmed or merely cut, by sawing or otherwise, into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape
2506.10
- Quartz
CC
2506.20
- Quartzite
CC
Code
Description
Origin criterion
2507.00
Kaolin and other kaolinic clays, whether or not calcined
CC
25.08
Other clays (not including expanded clays of heading 68.06), andalusite, kyanite and sillimanite, whether or not calcined; mullite; chamotte or dinas earths
2508.10
- Bentonite
CC
2508.30
- Fire-clay
CC
2508.40
- Other clays
CC
2508.50
- Andalusite, kyanite and sillimanite
CC
2508.60
- Mullite
CC
2508.70
- Chamotte or dinas earths
CC
2509.00
Chalk
CC
25.10
Natural calcium phosphates, natural aluminium calcium phosphates and phosphatic chalk
2510.10
- Unground
CC
2510.20
- Ground
CC
25.11
Natural barium sulphate (barytes); natural barium carbonate (witherite), whether or not calcined, other than barium oxide of heading 28.16
2511.10
- Natural barium sulphate (barytes)
CC
2511.20
- Natural barium carbonate (witherite)
CC
2512.00
Siliceous fossil meals (for example, kieselguhr, tripolite and diatomite) and similar siliceous earths, whether or not calcined, of an apparent specific gravity of 1 or less
CC
25.13
Pumice stone; emery; natural corundum, natural garnet and other natural abrasives, whether or not heat-treated
2513.10
- Pumice stone
CC
2513.20
- Emery, natural corundum, natural garnet and other natural abrasives
CC
2514.00
Slate, whether or not roughly trimmed or merely cut, by sawing or otherwise, into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape
CC
25.15
Marble, travertine, ecaussine and other calcareous monumental or building stone of an apparent specific gravity of 2.5 or more, and alabaster, whether or not roughly trimmed or merely cut, by sawing or otherwise, into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape
Code
Description
Origin criterion
- Marble and travertine:
2515.11
- - Crude or roughly trimmed
CC
2515.12
- - Merely cut, by sawing or otherwise, into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape
CC
2515.20
- Ecaussine and other calcareous monumental or building stone; alabaster
CC
25.16
Granite, porphyry, basalt, sandstone and other monumental or building stone, whether or not roughly trimmed or merely cut, by sawing or otherwise, into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape
- Granite:
2516.11
- - Crude or roughly trimmed
CC
2516.12
- - Merely cut, by sawing or otherwise, into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape
CC
2516.20
- Sandstone
CC
2516.90
- Other monumental or building stone
CC
25.17
Pebbles, gravel, broken or crushed stone, of a kind commonly used for concrete aggregates, for road metalling or for railway or other ballast, shingle and flint, whether or not heat- treated; macadam of slag, dross or similar industrial waste, whether or not incorporating the materials cited in the first part of the heading; tarred macadam; granules, chippings and powder, of stones of heading 25.15 or 25.16, whether or not heat-treated
2517.10
- Pebbles, gravel, broken or crushed stone, of a kind commonly used for concrete aggregates, for road metalling or for railway or other ballast, shingle and flint, whether or not heat- treated
CC
2517.20
- Macadam of slag, dross or similar industrial waste, whether or not incorporating the materials cited in subheading 2517.10
CC
2517.30
- Tarred macadam
CC
- Granules, chippings and powder, of stones of heading 25.15 or 25.16, whether or not heat- treated:
2517.41
- - Of marble
CC
2517.49
- - Other
CC
Code
Description
Origin criterion
25.18
Dolomite, whether or not calcined or sintered, including dolomite roughly trimmed or merely cut, by sawing or otherwise, into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape; dolomite ramming mix
2518.10
- Dolomite, not calcined or sintered
CC
2518.20
- Calcined or sintered dolomite
CC
2518.30
- Dolomite ramming mix
CC
25.19
Natural magnesium carbonate (magnesite); fused magnesia; dead-burned (sintered) magnesia, whether or not containing small quantities of other oxides added before sintering; other magnesium oxide, whether or not pure
2519.10
- Natural magnesium carbonate (magnesite)
CC
2519.90
- Other
CC
25.20
Gypsum; anhydrite; plasters (consisting of calcined gypsum or calcium sulphate) whether or not coloured, with or without small quantities of accelerators or retarders
2520.10
- Gypsum; anhydrite
CC
2520.20
- Plasters
CC
2521.00
Limestone flux; limestone and other calcareous stone, of a kind used for the manufacture of lime or cement
CC
25.22
Quicklime, slaked lime and hydraulic lime, other than calcium oxide and hydroxide of heading 28.25
2522.10
- Quicklime
CC
2522.20
- Slaked lime
CC
2522.30
- Hydraulic lime
CC
25.23
Portland cement, aluminous cement, slag cement, supersulphate cement and similar hydraulic cements, whether or not coloured or in the form of clinkers
2523.10
- Cement clinkers
CTH
- Portland cement:
2523.21
- - White cement, whether or not artificially coloured
CTH
2523.29
- - Other
CTH
2523.30
- Aluminous cement
CTH
2523.90
- Other hydraulic cements
CTH
25.24
Asbestos
Code
Description
Origin criterion
2524.10
- Crocidolite
CC
2524.90
- Other
CC
25.25
Mica, including splittings; mica waste
2525.10
- Crude mica and mica rifted into sheets or splittings
CC
2525.20
- Mica powder
CC
2525.30
- Mica waste
CC
25.26
Natural steatite, whether or not roughly trimmed or merely cut, by sawing or otherwise, into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape; talc
2526.10
- Not crushed, not powdered
CC
2526.20
- Crushed or powdered
CC
2528.00
Natural borates and concentrates thereof (whether or not calcined), but not including borates separated from natural brine; natural boric acid containing not more than 85% of H3B03 calculated on the dry weight
CC
25.29
Feldspar; leucite; nepheline and nepheline syenite; fluorspar
2529.10
- Feldspar
CC
- Fluorspar:
2529.21
- - Containing by weight 97% or less of calcium fluoride
CC
2529.22
- - Containing by weight more than 97% of calcium fluoride
CC
2529.30
- Leucite; nepheline and nepheline syenite
CC
25.30
Mineral substances not elsewhere specified or included
2530.10
- Vermiculite, perlite and chlorites, unexpanded
CC
2530.20
- Kieserite, epsomite (natural magnesium sulphates)
CC
2530.90
- Other
CC
CHAPTER 26
ORES, SLAG AND ASH
26.01
Iron ores and concentrates, including roasted iron pyrites
- Iron ores and concentrates, other than roasted iron pyrites:
2601.11
- - Non-agglomerated
CC
2601.12
- - Agglomerated
CC
2601.20
- Roasted iron pyrites
CC
Code
Description
Origin criterion
2602.00
Manganese ores and concentrates, including ferruginous manganese ores and concentrates with a manganese content of 20% or more, calculated on the dry weight
CC
2603.00
Copper ores and concentrates
CC
2604.00
Nickel ores and concentrates
CC
2605.00
Cobalt ores and concentrates
CC
2606.00
Aluminium ores and concentrates
CC
2607.00
Lead ores and concentrates
CC
2608.00
Zinc ores and concentrates
CC
2609.00
Tin ores and concentrates
CC
2610.00
Chromium ores and concentrates
CC
2611.00
Tungsten ores and concentrates
CC
26.12
Uranium or thorium ores and concentrates
2612.10
- Uranium ores and concentrates
CC
2612.20
- Thorium ores and concentrates
CC
26.13
Molybdenum ores and concentrates
2613.10
- Roasted
CC
2613.90
- Other
CC
2614.00
Titanium ores and concentrates
CC
26.15
Niobium, tantalum, vanadium or zirconium ores and concentrates
2615.10
- Zirconium ores and concentrates
CC
2615.90
- Other
CC
26.16
Precious metal ores and concentrates
2616.10
- Silver ores and concentrates
CC
2616.90
- Other
CC
26.17
Other ores and concentrates
2617.10
- Antimony ores and concentrates
CC
2617.90
- Other
CC
2618.00
Granulated slag (slag sand) from the manufacture of iron or steel
CC
2619.00
Slag, dross (other than granulated slag), scalings and other waste from the manufacture of iron or steel
CC
26.20
Slag, ash and residues (other than from the manufacture of iron or steel), containing metals, arsenic or their compounds
- Containing mainly zinc:
2620.11
- - Hard zinc spelter
CC
2620.19
- - Other
CC
- Containing mainly lead:
Code
Description
Origin criterion
2620.21
- - Leaded gasoline sludges and leaded anti- knock compound sludges
CC
2620.29
- - Other
CC
2620.30
- Containing mainly copper
CC
2620.40
- Containing mainly aluminium
CC
2620.60
- Containing arsenic, mercury, thallium or their mixtures, of a kind used for the extraction of arsenic or those metals or for the manufacture of their chemical compounds
CC
- Other:
2620.91
- - Containing antimony, beryllium, cadmium, chromium or their mixtures
CC
2620.99
- - Other
CC
26.21
Other slag and ash, including seaweed ash (kelp); ash and residues from the incineration of municipal waste
2621.10
- Ash and residues from the incineration of municipal waste
CC
2621.90
- Other
CC
CHAPTER 27
MINERAL FUELS, MINERAL OILS AND PRODUCTS OF THEIR DISTILLATION; BITUMINOUS SUBSTANCES; MINERAL WAXES
27.01
Coal; briquettes, ovoids and similar solid fuels manufactured from coal
- Coal, whether or not pulverised, but not agglomerated:
2701.11
- - Anthracite
CC
2701.12
- - Bituminous coal
CC
2701.19
- - Other coal
CC
2701.20
- Briquettes, ovoids and similar solid fuels manufactured from coal
CC
27.02
Lignite, whether or not agglomerated, excluding jet
2702.10
- Lignite, whether or not pulverised, but not agglomerated
CC
2702.20
- Agglomerated lignite
CC
2703.00
Peat (including peat litter), whether or not agglomerated
CC
2704.00
Coke and semi-coke of coal, of lignite or of peat, whether or not agglomerated; retort carbon
CC
Code
Description
Origin criterion
2705.00
Coal gas, water gas, producer gas and similar gases, other than petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons
CC
2706.00
Tar distilled from coal, from lignite or from peat, and other mineral tars, whether or not dehydrated or partially distilled, including reconstituted tars
CC
27.07
Oils and other products of the distillation of high temperature coal tar; similar products in which the weight of the aromatic constituents exceeds that of the non-aromatic constituents
2707.10
- Benzol (benzene)
CC
2707.20
- Toluol (toluene)
CC
2707.30
- Xylol (xylenes)
CC
2707.40
- Naphthalene
CC
2707.50
- Other aromatic hydrocarbon mixtures of which 65% or more by volume (including losses) distils at 250°C by the ASTM D 86 method
CC
- Other:
2707.91
- - Creosote oils
CC
2707.99
- - Other
CC
27.08
Pitch and pitch coke, obtained from coal tar or from other mineral tars
2708.10
- Pitch
CC
2708.20
- Pitch coke
CC
2709.00
Petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals, crude
CC
27.10
Petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals, other than crude; preparations not elsewhere specified or included, containing by weight 70% or more of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals, these oils being the basic constituents of the preparations; waste oils
- Petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals (other than crude) and preparations not elsewhere specified or included, containing by weight 70 % or more of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals, these oils being the basic constituents of the preparations, other than those containing biodiesel and other than waste oils:
2710.12
- - Light oils and preparations
СTH
Code
Description
Origin criterion
2710.19
- - Other
СTH
2710.20
- Petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals (other than crude) and preparations not elsewhere specified or included, containing by weight 70 % or more of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals, these oils being the basic constituents of the preparations, containing biodiesel, other than waste oils
СTH
- Waste oils:
2710.91
- - Containing polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), polychlorinated terphenyls (PCTs) or polybrominated biphenyls (PBBs)
WO
2710.99
- - Other
WO
27.11
Petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons
- Liquefied:
2711.11
- - Natural gas
CTH
2711.12
- - Propane
CTH
2711.13
- - Butanes
CTH
2711.14
- - Ethylene, propylene, butylene and butadiene
CTH
2711.19
- - Other
CTH
- In gaseous state:
2711.21
- - Natural gas
CTH
2711.29
- - Other
CTH
27.12
Petroleum jelly; paraffin wax, microcrystalline petroleum wax, slack wax, ozokerite, lignite wax, peat wax, other mineral waxes, and similar products obtained by synthesis or by other processes, whether or not coloured
2712.10
- Petroleum jelly
CTH or VAC 50%
2712.20
- Paraffin wax containing by weight less than 0.75% of oil
CTH or VAC 50%
2712.90
- Other
CTH or VAC 50%
27.13
Petroleum coke, petroleum bitumen and other residues of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals
- Petroleum coke:
2713.11
- - Not calcined
CTH or VAC 50%
2713.12
- - Calcined
CTH or VAC 50%
2713.20
- Petroleum bitumen
CTH or VAC 50%
Code
Description
Origin criterion
2713.90
- Other residues of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals
CTH or VAC 50%
27.14
Bitumen and asphalt, natural; bituminous or oil shale and tar sands; asphaltites and asphaltic rocks
2714.10
- Bituminous or oil shale and tar sands
CTH or VAC 50%
2714.90
- Other
CTH or VAC 50%
2715.00
Bituminous mixtures based on natural asphalt, on natural bitumen, on petroleum bitumen, on mineral tar or on mineral tar pitch (for example, bituminous mastics, cut-backs)
CTH or VAC 50%
2716.00
Electrical energy
WO
CHAPTER 28
INORGANIC CHEMICALS; ORGANIC OR INORGANIC COMPOUNDS OF PRECIOUS METALS, OF RARE-EARTH METALS, OF RADIOACTIVE ELEMENTS OR OF ISOTOPES
28.01
Fluorine, chlorine, bromine and iodine
2801.10
- Chlorine
CTH
2801.20
- Iodine
CTH
2801.30
- Fluorine; bromine
CTH
2802.00
Sulphur, sublimed or precipitated; colloidal sulphur
CTH
2803.00
Carbon (carbon blacks and other forms of carbon not elsewhere specified or included)
CTH
28.04
Hydrogen, rare gases and other non-metals
2804.10
- Hydrogen
CTH
- Rare gases:
2804.21
- - Argon
CTH
2804.29
- - Other
CTH
2804.30
- Nitrogen
CTH
2804.40
- Oxygen
CTH
2804.50
- Boron; tellurium
CTH
- Silicon:
2804.61
- - Containing by weight not less than 99.99% of silicon
CTH
2804.69
- - Other
CTH
2804.70
- Phosphorus
CC
2804.80
- Arsenic
CTH
2804.90
- Selenium
CTH
Code
Description
Origin criterion
28.05
Alkali or alkaline-earth metals; rare-earth metals, scandium and yttrium, whether or not intermixed or interalloyed; mercury
- Alkali or alkaline-earth metals:
2805.11
- - Sodium
CTH
2805.12
- - Calcium
CTH
2805.19
- - Other
CTH
2805.30
- Rare-earth metals, scandium and yttrium whether or not intermixed or interalloyed
CTH
2805.40
- Mercury
CTH
28.06
Hydrogen chloride (hydrochloric acid); chlorosulphuric acid
2806.10
- Hydrogen chloride (hydrochloric acid)
CTH
2806.20
- Chlorosulphuric acid
CTH
2807.00
Sulphuric acid; oleum
CTH
2808.00
Nitric acid; sulphonitric acids
CTH
28.09
Diphosphorous pentaoxide; phosphoric acid; polyphosphoric acids, whether or not chemically defined
2809.10
- Diphosphorus pentaoxide
CTH
2809.20
- Phosphoric acid and polyphosphoric acids
CTH
2810.00
Oxides of boron; boric acids
CTH
28.11
Other inorganic acids and other inorganic oxygen compounds of non-metals
- Other inorganic acids:
2811.11
- - Hydrogen fluoride (hydrofluoric acid)
CTH
2811.19
- - Other
CTH
- Other inorganic oxygen compounds of non- metals:
2811.21
- - Carbon dioxide
CTH
2811.22
- - Silicon dioxide
CTH
2811.29
- - Other
CTH
28.12
Halides and halide oxides of non-metals
2812.10
- Chlorides and chloride oxides
CTH
2812.90
- Other
CTH
28.13
Sulphides of non-metals; commercial phosphorus trisulphide
2813.10
- Carbon disulphide
CTH
2813.90
- Other
CTH
28.14
Ammonia, anhydrous or in aqueous solution
2814.10
- Anhydrous ammonia
CTH
2814.20
- Ammonia in aqueous solution
CTH
Code
Description
Origin criterion
28.15
Sodium hydroxide (caustic soda); potassium hydroxide (caustic potash); peroxides of sodium or potassium
- Sodium hydroxide (caustic soda):
2815.11
- - Solid
CTH
2815.12
- - In aqueous solution (soda lye or liquid soda)
CTH
2815.20
- Potassium hydroxide (caustic potash)
CTH
2815.30
- Peroxides of sodium or potassium
CTH
28.16
Hydroxide and peroxide of magnesium; oxides, hydroxides and peroxides, of strontium or barium
2816.10
- Hydroxide and peroxide of magnesium
CTH
2816.40
- Oxides, hydroxides and peroxides, of strontium or barium
CTH
2817.00
Zinc oxide; zinc peroxide
CTH
28.18
Artificial corundum, whether or not chemically defined; aluminium oxide; aluminium hydroxide
2818.10
- Artificial corundum, whether or not chemically defined
CTH
2818.20
- Aluminium oxide, other than artificial corundum
CTH
2818.30
- Aluminium hydroxide
CTH
28.19
Chromium oxides and hydroxides
2819.10
- Chromium trioxide
CC
2819.90
- Other
CC
28.20
Manganese oxides
2820.10
- Manganese dioxide
CTH
2820.90
- Other
CTH
28.21
Iron oxides and hydroxides; earth colours containing 70% or more by weight of combined iron evaluated as Fe2O3
2821.10
- Iron oxides and hydroxides
CTH
2821.20
- Earth colours
CTH
2822.00
Cobalt oxides and hydroxides; commercial cobalt oxides
CTH
2823.00
Titanium oxides
CTH
28.24
Lead oxides; red lead and orange lead
2824.10
- Lead monoxide (litharge, massicot)
CTH
2824.90
- Other
CTH
Code
Description
Origin criterion
28.25
Hydrazine and hydroxylamine and their inorganic salts; other inorganic bases; other metal oxides, hydroxides and peroxides
2825.10
- Hydrazine and hydroxylamine and their inorganic salts
CTH
2825.20
- Lithium oxide and hydroxide
CTH
2825.30
- Vanadium oxides and hydroxides
CTH
2825.40
- Nickel oxides and hydroxides
CTH
2825.50
- Copper oxides and hydroxides
CTH
2825.60
- Germanium oxides and zirconium dioxide
CTH
2825.70
- Molybdenum oxides and hydroxides
CTH
2825.80
- Antimony oxides
CTH
2825.90
- Other
CTH
28.26
Fluorides; fluorosilicates, fluoroaluminates and other complex fluorine salts
- Fluorides:
2826.12
- - Of aluminium
CTH
2826.19
- - Other
CTH
2826.30
- Sodium hexafluoroaluminate (synthetic cryolite)
CTH
2826.90
- Other
CTH
28.27
Chlorides, chloride oxides and chloride hydroxides; bromides and bromide oxides; iodides and iodide oxides
2827.10
- Ammonium chloride
CTH
2827.20
- Calcium chloride
CTH
- Other chlorides:
2827.31
- - Of magnesium
CTH
2827.32
- - Of aluminium
CTH
2827.35
- - Of nickel
CTH
2827.39
- - Other
CTH
- Chloride oxides and chloride hydroxides:
2827.41
- - Of copper
CTH
2827.49
- - Other
CTH
- Bromides and bromide oxides:
2827.51
- - Bromides of sodium or of potassium
CTH
2827.59
- - Other
CTH
2827.60
- Iodides and iodide oxides
CTH
28.28
Hypochlorites; commercial calcium hypochlorite; chlorites; hypobromites
2828.10
- Commercial calcium hypochlorite and other calcium hypochlorites
CTH
Code
Description
Origin criterion
2828.90
- Other
CTH
28.29
Chlorates and perchlorates; bromates and perbromates; iodates and periodates
- Chlorates:
2829.11
- - Of sodium
CTH
2829.19
- - Other
CTH
2829.90
- Other
CTH
28.30
Sulphides; polysulphides, whether or not chemically defined
2830.10
- Sodium sulphides
CTH
2830.90
- Other
CTH
28.31
Dithionites and sulphoxylates
2831.10
- Of sodium
CTH
2831.90
- Other
CTH
28.32
Sulphites; thiosulphates
2832.10
- Sodium sulphites
CTH
2832.20
- Other sulphites
CTH
2832.30
- Thiosulphates
CTH
28.33
Sulphates; alums; peroxosulphates (persulphates)
- Sodium sulphates:
2833.11
- - Disodium sulphate
CTH
2833.19
- - Other
CTH
- Other sulphates:
2833.21
- - Of magnesium
CTH
2833.22
- - Of aluminium
CTH
2833.24
- - Of nickel
CTH
2833.25
- - Of copper
CTH
2833.27
- - Of barium
CTH
2833.29
- - Other
CTH
2833.30
- Alums
CTH
2833.40
- Peroxosulphates (persulphates)
CTH
28.34
Nitrites; nitrates
2834.10
- Nitrites
CTH
- Nitrates:
2834.21
- - Of potassium
CTH
2834.29
- - Other
CTH
28.35
Phosphinates (hypophosphites), phosphonates (phosphites) and phosphates; polyphosphates, whether or not chemically defined
2835.10
- Phosphinates (hypophosphites) and phosphonates (phosphites)
CTH
Code
Description
Origin criterion
- Phosphates:
2835.22
- - Of mono- or disodium
CTH
2835.24
- - Of potassium
CTH
2835.25
- - Calcium hydrogenorthophosphate ("dicalcium phosphate")
CTH
2835.26
- - Other phosphates of calcium
CTH
2835.29
- - Other
CTH
- Polyphosphates:
2835.31
- - Sodium triphosphate (sodium tripolyphosphate)
CTH
2835.39
- - Other
CTH
28.36
Carbonates; peroxocarbonates (percarbonates); commercial ammonium carbonate containing ammonium carbamate
2836.20
- Disodium carbonate
CTH
2836.30
- Sodium hydrogencarbonate (sodium bicarbonate)
CTH
2836.40
- Potassium carbonates
CTH
2836.50
- Calcium carbonate
CTH
2836.60
- Barium carbonate
CTH
- Other:
2836.91
- - Lithium carbonates
CTH
2836.92
- - Strontium carbonate
CTH
2836.99
- - Other
CTH
28.37
Cyanides, cyanide oxides and complex cyanides
- Cyanides and cyanide oxides:
2837.11
- - Of sodium
CTH
2837.19
- - Other
CTH
2837.20
- Complex cyanides
CTH
28.39
Silicates; commercial alkali metal silicates
- Of sodium:
2839.11
- - Sodium metasilicates
CTH
2839.19
- - Other
CTH
2839.90
- Other
CTH
28.40
Borates; peroxoborates (perborates)
- Disodium tetraborate (refined borax):
2840.11
- - Anhydrous
CTH
2840.19
- - Other
CTH
2840.20
- Other borates
CTH
2840.30
- Peroxoborates (perborates)
CTH
28.41
Salts of oxometallic or peroxometallic acids
Code
Description
Origin criterion
2841.30
- Sodium dichromate
CTH
2841.50
- Other chromates and dichromates; peroxochromates
CTH
- Manganites, manganates and permanganates:
2841.61
- - Potassium permanganate
CTH
2841.69
- - Other
CTH
2841.70
- Molybdates
CTH
2841.80
- Tungstates (wolframates)
CTH
2841.90
- Other
CTH
28.42
Other salts of inorganic acids or peroxoacids (including aluminosilicates whether or not chemically defined), other than azides
2842.10
- Double or complex silicates, including aluminosilicates whether or not chemically defined
CTH
2842.90
- Other
CTH
28.43
Colloidal precious metals; inorganic or organic compounds of precious metals, whether or not chemically defined; amalgams of precious metals
2843.10
- Colloidal precious metals
CTH
- Silver compounds:
2843.21
- - Silver nitrate
CTH
2843.29
- - Other
CTH
2843.30
- Gold compounds
CTH
2843.90
- Other compounds; amalgams
CTH
28.44
Radioactive chemical elements and radioactive isotopes (including the fissile or fertile chemical elements and isotopes) and their compounds; mixtures and residues containing these products
2844.10
- Natural uranium and its compounds; alloys, dispersions (including cermets), ceramic products and mixtures containing natural uranium or natural uranium compounds
CTH
2844.20
- Uranium enriched in U 235 and its compounds; plutonium and its compounds; alloys, dispersions (including cermets), ceramic products and mixtures containing uranium enriched in U 235, plutonium or compounds of these products
CTH
Code
Description
Origin criterion
2844.30
- Uranium depleted in U 235 and its compounds; thorium and its compounds; alloys, dispersions (including cermets), ceramic products and mixtures containing uranium depleted in U 235, thorium or compounds of these products
CTH
2844.40
- Radioactive elements and isotopes and compounds other than those of subheading 2844.10, 2844.20 or 2844.30; alloys,
dispersions (including cermets), ceramic products and mixtures containing these elements, isotopes or compounds; radioactive residues
CTH
2844.50
- Spent (irradiated) fuel elements (cartridges) of nuclear reactors
CTH
28.45
Isotopes other than those of heading 28.44; compounds, inorganic or organic, of such isotopes, whether or not chemically defined
2845.10
- Heavy water (deuterium oxide)
CTH
2845.90
- Other
CTH
28.46
Compounds, inorganic or organic, of rare-earth metals, of yttrium or of scandium or of mixtures of these metals
2846.10
- Cerium compounds
CTH
2846.90
- Other
CTH
2847.00
Hydrogen peroxide, whether or not solidified with urea
CTH
2848.00
Phosphides, whether or not chemically defined, excluding ferrophosphorus
CTH
28.49
Carbides, whether or not chemically defined
2849.10
- Of calcium
CTH
2849.20
- Of silicon
CTH
2849.90
- Other
CTH
2850.00
Hydrides, nitrides, azides, silicides and borides, whether or not chemically defined, other than compounds which are also carbides of heading 28.49
CTH
28.52
Inorganic or organic compounds of mercury, whether or not chemically defined, excluding amalgams
2852.10
- Chemically defined
CTH
2852.90
- Other
CTH
Code
Description
Origin criterion
2853.00
Other inorganic compounds (including distilled or conductivity water and water of similar purity); liquid air (whether or not rare gases have been removed); compressed air; amalgams, other than amalgams of precious metals
CTH
CHAPTER 29
ORGANIC CHEMICALS
29.01
Acyclic hydrocarbons
2901.10
- Saturated
CTH or VAC 40%
- Unsaturated:
2901.21
- - Ethylene
CTH or VAC 40%
2901.22
- - Propene (propylene)
CTH or VAC 40%
2901.23
- - Butene (butylene) and isomers thereof
CTH or VAC 40%
2901.24
- - Buta-1,3-diene and isoprene
CTH or VAC 40%
2901.29
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
29.02
Cyclic hydrocarbons
- Cyclanes, cyclenes and cycloterpenes:
2902.11
- - Cyclohexane
CTH or VAC 40%
2902.19
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
2902.20
- Benzene
CTH or VAC 40%
2902.30
- Toluene
CTH or VAC 40%
- Xylenes:
2902.41
- - o-Xylenes
CTH or VAC 40%
2902.42
- - m-Xylenes
CTH or VAC 40%
2902.43
- - p-Xylenes
CTH or VAC 40%
2902.44
- - Mixed xylene isomers
CTH or VAC 40%
2902.50
- Styrene
CTH or VAC 40%
2902.60
- Ethylbenzene
CTH or VAC 40%
2902.70
- Cumene
CTH or VAC 40%
2902.90
- Other
CTH or VAC 40%
29.03
Halogenated derivatives of hydrocarbons
- Saturated chlorinated derivatives of acyclic hydrocarbons:
2903.11
- - Chloromethane (methyl chloride) and chloroethane (ethyl chloride)
CTH or VAC 40%
2903.12
- - Dichloromethane (methylene chloride)
CTH or VAC 40%
2903.13
- - Chloroform (trichloromethane)
CTH or VAC 40%
2903.14
- - Carbon tetrachloride
CTH or VAC 40%
2903.15
- - Ethylene dichloride (ISO) (1,2- dichloroethane)
CTH or VAC 40%
2903.19
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
- Unsaturated chlorinated derivatives of acyclic hydrocarbons:
Code
Description
Origin criterion
2903.21
- - Vinyl chloride (chloroethylene)
CTH or VAC 40%
2903.22
- - Trichloroethylene
CTH or VAC 40%
2903.23
- - Tetrachloroethylene (perchloroethylene)
CTH or VAC 40%
2903.29
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
- Fluorinated, brominated or iodinated derivatives of acyclic hydrocarbons:
2903.31
- - Ethylene dibromide (ISO) (1,2- dibromoethane)
CTH or VAC 40%
2903.39
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
- Halogenated derivatives of acyclic hydrocarbons containing two or more different halogens:
2903.71
- - Chlorodifluoromethane
CTH or VAC 40%
2903.72
- - Dichlorotrifluoroethanes
CTH or VAC 40%
2903.73
- - Dichlorofluoroethanes
CTH or VAC 40%
2903.74
- - Chlorodifluoroethanes
CTH or VAC 40%
2903.75
- - Dichloropentafluoropropanes
CTH or VAC 40%
2903.76
- - Bromochlorodifluoromethane, bromotrifluoromethane and dibromotetrafluoroethanes
CTH or VAC 40%
2903.77
- - Other, perhalogenated only with fluorine and chlorine
CTH or VAC 40%
2903.78
- - Other perhalogenated derivatives
CTH or VAC 40%
2903.79
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
- Halogenated derivatives of cyclanic, cyclenic or cycloterpenic hydrocarbons:
2903.81
- - 1,2,3,4,5,6-Hexachlorocyclohexane (HCH (ISO)), including lindane (ISO, INN)
CTH or VAC 40%
2903.82
- - Aldrin (ISO), chlordane (ISO) and heptachlor (ISO)
CTH or VAC 40%
2903.89
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
- Halogenated derivatives of aromatic hydrocarbons:
2903.91
- - Chlorobenzene, o-dichlorobenzene and p- dichlorobenzene
CTH or VAC 40%
2903.92
- - Hexachlorobenzene (ISO) and DDT (ISO) (clofenotane (INN), 1,1,1-trichloro-2,2-bis(p- chlorophenyl)ethane)
CTH or VAC 40%
2903.99
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
29.04
Sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of hydrocarbons, whether or not halogenated
2904.10
- Derivatives containing only sulpho groups, their salts and ethyl esters
CTH or VAC 40%
Code
Description
Origin criterion
2904.20
- Derivatives containing only nitro or only nitroso groups
CTH or VAC 40%
2904.90
- Other
CTH or VAC 40%
29.05
Acyclic alcohols and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives
- Saturated monohydric alcohols:
2905.11
- - Methanol (methyl alcohol)
CTH or VAC 40%
2905.12
- - Propan-1-ol (propyl alcohol) and propan-2- ol (isopropyl alcohol)
CTH or VAC 40%
2905.13
- - Butan-1-ol (n-butyl alcohol)
CTH or VAC 40%
2905.14
- - Other butanols
CTH or VAC 40%
2905.16
- - Octanol (octyl alcohol) and isomers thereof
CTH or VAC 40%
2905.17
- - Dodecan-l-ol (lauryl alcohol), hexadecan-l- ol (cetyl alcohol) and octadecan-l-ol (stearyl alcohol)
CTH or VAC 40%
2905.19
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
- Unsaturated monohydric alcohols:
2905.22
- - Acyclic terpene alcohols
CTH or VAC 40%
2905.29
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
- Diols:
2905.31
- - Ethylene glycol (ethanediol)
CTH or VAC 40%
2905.32
- - Propylene glycol (propane-1,2-diol)
CTH or VAC 40%
2905.39
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
- Other polyhydric alcohols:
2905.41
- - 2-Ethyl-2-(hydroxymethyl)propane-1,3-diol (trimethylolpropane)
CTH or VAC 40%
2905.42
- - Pentaerythritol
CTH or VAC 40%
2905.43
- - Mannitol
CTH or VAC 40%
2905.44
- - D-glucitol (sorbitol)
CTH or VAC 40%
2905.45
- - Glycerol
CTH or VAC 40%
2905.49
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
- Halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of acyclic alcohols:
2905.51
- - Ethchlorvynol (INN)
CTH or VAC 40%
2905.59
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
29.06
Cyclic alcohols and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives
- Cyclanic, cyclenic or cycloterpenic:
2906.11
- - Menthol
CTH or VAC 40%
2906.12
- - Cyclohexanol, methylcyclohexanols and dimethylcyclohexanols
CTH or VAC 40%
2906.13
- - Sterols and inositols
CTH or VAC 40%
Code
Description
Origin criterion
2906.19
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
- Aromatic:
2906.21
- - Benzyl alcohol
CTH or VAC 40%
2906.29
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
29.07
Phenols; phenol-alcohols
- Monophenols:
2907.11
- - Phenol (hydroxybenzene) and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2907.12
- - Cresols and their salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2907.13
- - Octylphenol, nonylphenol and their isomers; salts thereof
CTH or VAC 40%
2907.15
- - Naphthols and their salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2907.19
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
- Polyphenols; phenol-alcohols:
2907.21
- - Resorcinol and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2907.22
- - Hydroquinone (quinol) and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2907.23
- - 4,4'-Isopropylidenediphenol (bisphenol A, diphenylolpropane) and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2907.29
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
29.08
Halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of phenols or phenol- alcohols
- Derivatives containing only halogen substituents and their salts:
2908.11
- - Pentachlorophenol (ISO)
CTH or VAC 40%
2908.19
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
- Other:
2908.91
- - Dinoseb (ISO) and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2908.92
- - 4,6-Dinitro-o-cresol (DNOC (ISO)) and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2908.99
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
29.09
Ethers, ether-alcohols, ether-phenols, ether- alcohol-phenols, alcohol peroxides, ether peroxides, ketone peroxides (whether or not chemically defined), and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives
- Acyclic ethers and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives:
2909.11
- - Diethyl ether
CTH or VAC 40%
2909.19
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
2909.20
- Cyclanic, cyclenic or cycloterpenic ethers and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives
CTH or VAC 40%
Code
Description
Origin criterion
2909.30
- Aromatic ethers and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives
CTH or VAC 40%
- Ether-alcohols and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives:
2909.41
- - 2,2'-Oxydiethanol (diethylene glycol, digol)
CTH or VAC 40%
2909.43
- - Monobutyl ethers of ethylene glycol or of diethylene glycol
CTH or VAC 40%
2909.44
- - Other monoalkylethers of ethylene glycol or of diethylene glycol
CTH or VAC 40%
2909.49
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
2909.50
- Ether-phenols, ether-alcohol-phenols and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives
CTH or VAC 40%
2909.60
- Alcohol peroxides, ether peroxides, ketone peroxides and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives
CTH or VAC 40%
29.10
Epoxides, epoxyalcohols, epoxyphenols and epoxyethers, with a three-membered ring, and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives
2910.10
- Oxirane (ethylene oxide)
CTH or VAC 40%
2910.20
- Methyloxirane (propylene oxide)
CTH or VAC 40%
2910.30
- 1-Chloro-2,3-epoxypropane (epichlorohydrin)
CTH or VAC 40%
2910.40
- Dieldrin (ISO, INN)
CTH or VAC 40%
2910.90
- Other
CTH or VAC 40%
2911.00
Acetals and hemiacetals, whether or not with other oxygen function, and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives
CTH or VAC 40%
29.12
Aldehydes, whether or not with other oxygen function; cyclic polymers of aldehydes; paraformaldehyde
- Acyclic aldehydes without other oxygen function:
2912.11
- - Methanal (formaldehyde)
CTH or VAC 40%
2912.12
- - Ethanal (acetaldehyde)
CTH or VAC 40%
2912.19
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
- Cyclic aldehydes without other oxygen function:
2912.21
- - Benzaldehyde
CTH or VAC 40%
2912.29
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
Code
Description
Origin criterion
- Aldehyde-alcohols, aldehyde-ethers, aldehyde-phenols and aldehydes with other oxygen function:
2912.41
- - Vanillin (4-hydroxy-3- methoxybenzaldehyde)
CTH or VAC 40%
2912.42
- - Ethylvanillin (3-ethoxy-4- hydroxybenzaldehyde)
CTH or VAC 40%
2912.49
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
2912.50
- Cyclic polymers of aldehydes
CTH or VAC 40%
2912.60
- Paraformaldehyde
CTH or VAC 40%
2913.00
Halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of products of heading 29.12
CTH or VAC 40%
29.14
Ketones and quinones, whether or not with other oxygen function, and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives
- Acyclic ketones without other oxygen function:
2914.11
- - Acetone
CTH or VAC 40%
2914.12
- - Butanone (methyl ethyl ketone)
CTH or VAC 40%
2914.13
- - 4-Methylpentan-2-one (methyl isobutyl ketone)
CTH or VAC 40%
2914.19
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
- Cyclanic, cyclenic or cycloterpenic ketones without other oxygen function:
2914.22
- - Cyclohexanone and methylcyclohexanones
CTH or VAC 40%
2914.23
- - Ionones and methylionones
CTH or VAC 40%
2914.29
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
- Aromatic ketones without other oxygen function:
2914.31
- - Phenylacetone (phenylpropan-2-one)
CTH or VAC 40%
2914.39
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
2914.40
- Ketone-alcohols and ketone-aldehydes
CTH or VAC 40%
2914.50
- Ketone-phenols and ketones with other oxygen function
CTH or VAC 40%
- Quinones:
2914.61
- - Anthraquinone
CTH or VAC 40%
2914.69
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
2914.70
- Halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives
CTH or VAC 40%
Code
Description
Origin criterion
29.15
Saturated acyclic monocarboxylic acids and their anhydrides, halides, peroxides and peroxyacids; their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives
- Formic acid, its salts and esters:
2915.11
- - Formic acid
CTH or VAC 40%
2915.12
- - Salts of formic acid
CTH or VAC 40%
2915.13
- - Esters of formic acid
CTH or VAC 40%
- Acetic acid and its salts; acetic anhydride:
2915.21
- - Acetic acid
CTH or VAC 40%
2915.24
- - Acetic anhydride
CTH or VAC 40%
2915.29
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
- Esters of acetic acid:
2915.31
- - Ethyl acetate
CTH or VAC 40%
2915.32
- - Vinyl acetate
CTH or VAC 40%
2915.33
- - n-Butyl acetate
CTH or VAC 40%
2915.36
- - Dinoseb (ISO) acetate
CTH or VAC 40%
2915.39
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
2915.40
- Mono-, di- or trichloroacetic acids, their salts and esters
CTH or VAC 40%
2915.50
- Propionic acid, its salts and esters
CTH or VAC 40%
2915.60
- Butanoic acids, pentanoic acids, their salts and esters
CTH or VAC 40%
2915.70
- Palmitic acid, stearic acid, their salts and esters
CTH or VAC 40%
2915.90
- Other
CTH or VAC 40%
29.16
Unsaturated acyclic monocarboxylic acids, cyclic monocarboxylic acids, their anhydrides, halides, peroxides and peroxyacids; their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives
- Unsaturated acyclic monocarboxylic acids, their anhydrides, halides, peroxides, peroxyacids and their derivatives:
2916.11
- - Acrylic acid and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2916.12
- - Esters of acrylic acid
CTH or VAC 40%
2916.13
- - Methacrylic acid and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2916.14
- - Esters of methacrylic acid
CTH or VAC 40%
2916.15
- - Oleic, linoleic or linolenic acids, their salts and esters
CTH or VAC 40%
2916.16
- - Binapacryl (ISO)
CTH or VAC 40%
2916.19
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
Code
Description
Origin criterion
2916.20
- Cyclanic, cyclenic or cycloterpenic monocarboxylic acids, their anhydrides, halides, peroxides, peroxyacids and their derivatives
CTH or VAC 40%
- Aromatic monocarboxylic acids, their anhydrides, halides, peroxides, peroxyacids and their derivatives:
2916.31
- - Benzoic acid, its salts and esters
CTH or VAC 40%
2916.32
- - Benzoyl peroxide and benzoyl chloride
CTH or VAC 40%
2916.34
- - Phenylacetic acid and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2916.39
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
29.17
Polycarboxylic acids, their anhydrides, halides, peroxides and peroxyacids; their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives
- Acyclic polycarboxylic acids, their anhydrides, halides, peroxides, peroxyacids and their derivatives:
2917.11
- - Oxalic acid, its salts and esters
CTH or VAC 40%
2917.12
- - Adipic acid, its salts and esters
CTH or VAC 40%
2917.13
- - Azelaic acid, sebacic acid, their salts and esters
CTH or VAC 40%
2917.14
- - Maleic anhydride
CTH or VAC 40%
2917.19
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
2917.20
- Cyclanic, cyclenic or cycloterpenic polycarboxylic acids, their anhydrides, halides, peroxides, peroxyacids and their derivatives
CTH or VAC 40%
- Aromatic polycarboxylic acids, their anhydrides, halides, peroxides, peroxyacids and their derivatives:
2917.32
- - Dioctyl orthophthalates
CTH or VAC 40%
2917.33
- - Dinonyl or didecyl orthophthalates
CTH or VAC 40%
2917.34
- - Other esters of orthophthalic acid
CTH or VAC 40%
2917.35
- - Phthalic anhydride
CTH or VAC 40%
2917.36
- - Terephthalic acid and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2917.37
- - Dimethyl terephthalate
CTH or VAC 40%
2917.39
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
29.18
Carboxylic acids with additional oxygen function and their anhydrides, halides, peroxides and peroxyacids; their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives
Code
Description
Origin criterion
- Carboxylic acids with alcohol function but without other oxygen function, their anhydrides, halides, peroxides, peroxyacids and their derivatives:
2918.11
- - Lactic acid, its salts and esters
CTH or VAC 40%
2918.12
- - Tartaric acid
CTH or VAC 40%
2918.13
- - Salts and esters of tartaric acid
CTH or VAC 40%
2918.14
- - Citric acid
CTH or VAC 40%
2918.15
- - Salts and esters of citric acid
CTH or VAC 40%
2918.16
- - Gluconic acid, its salts and esters
CTH or VAC 40%
2918.18
- - Chlorobenzilate (ISO)
CTH or VAC 40%
2918.19
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
- Carboxylic acids with phenol function but without other oxygen function, their anhydrides, halides, peroxides, peroxyacids and their derivatives:
2918.21
- - Salicylic acid and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2918.22
- - o-Acetylsalicylic acid, its salts and esters
CTH or VAC 40%
2918.23
- - Other esters of salicylic acid and their salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2918.29
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
2918.30
- Carboxylic acids with aldehyde or ketone function but without other oxygen function, their anhydrides, halides, peroxides, peroxyacids and their derivatives
CTH or VAC 40%
- Other:
2918.91
- - 2,4,5-T (ISO) (2,4,5-trichlorophenoxyacetic acid), its salt and esters
CTH or VAC 40%
2918.99
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
29.19
Phosphoric esters and their salts, including lactophosphates; their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives
2919.10
- Tris(2,3-dibromopropyl) phosphate
CTH or VAC 40%
2919.90
- Other
CTH or VAC 40%
29.20
Esters of other inorganic acids of non-metals (excluding esters of hydrogen halides) and their salts; their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives
- Thiophosphoric esters (phosphorothioates) and their salts; their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives:
2920.11
- - Parathion (ISO) and parathion-methyl (ISO) (methyl-parathion)
CTH or VAC 40%
Code
Description
Origin criterion
2920.19
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
2920.90
- Other
CTH or VAC 40%
29.21
Amine-function compounds
- Acyclic monoamines and their derivatives; salts thereof:
2921.11
- - Methylamine, di- or trimethylamine and their salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2921.19
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
- Acyclic polyamines and their derivatives; salts thereof:
2921.21
- - Ethylenediamine and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2921.22
- - Hexamethylenediamine and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2921.29
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
2921.30
- Cyclanic, cyclenic or cycloterpenic mono- or polyamines, and their derivatives; salts thereof
CTH or VAC 40%
- Aromatic monoamines and their derivatives; salts thereof:
2921.41
- - Aniline and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2921.42
- - Aniline derivatives and their salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2921.43
- - Toluidines and their derivatives; salts thereof
CTH or VAC 40%
2921.44
- - Diphenylamine and its derivatives; salts thereof
CTH or VAC 40%
2921.45
- - 1-Naphthylamine (alpha-naphthylamine), 2- naphthylamine (beta-naphthylamine) and their derivatives; salts thereof
CTH or VAC 40%
2921.46
- - Amfetamine (INN), benzfetamine (INN), dexamfetamine (INN), etilamfetamine (INN), fencamfamin (INN), lefetamine (INN), levamfetamine (INN), mefenorex (INN) and phentermine (INN); salts thereof
CTH or VAC 40%
2921.49
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
- Aromatic polyamines and their derivatives; salts thereof:
2921.51
- - o-, m-, p-Phenylenediamine, diaminotoluenes and their derivatives; salts thereof
CTH or VAC 40%
2921.59
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
29.22
Oxygen-function amino-compounds
- Amino-alcohols, other than those containing more than one kind of oxygen function, their ethers and esters; salts thereof:
2922.11
- - Monoethanolamine and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
Code
Description
Origin criterion
2922.12
- - Diethanolamine and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2922.13
- - Triethanolamine and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2922.14
- - Dextropropoxyphene (INN) and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2922.19
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
- Amino-naphthols and other amino-phenols, other than those containing more than one kind of oxygen function, their ethers and esters; salts thereof:
2922.21
- - Aminohydroxynaphthalenesulphonic acids and their salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2922.29
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
- Amino-aldehydes, amino-ketones and amino- quinones, other than those containing more than one kind of oxygen function; salts thereof:
2922.31
- - Amfepramone (INN), methadone (INN) and normethadone (INN); salts thereof
CTH or VAC 40%
2922.39
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
- Amino-acids, other than those containing more than one kind of oxygen function, and their esters; salts thereof:
2922.41
- - Lysine and its esters; salts thereof
CTH or VAC 40%
2922.42
- - Glutamic acid and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2922.43
- - Anthranilic acid and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2922.44
- - Tilidine (INN) and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2922.49
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
2922.50
- Amino-alcohol-phenols, amino-acid-phenols and other amino-compounds with oxygen function
CTH or VAC 40%
29.23
Quaternary ammonium salts and hydroxides; lecithins and other phosphoaminolipids, whether or not chemically defined
2923.10
- Choline and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2923.20
- Lecithins and other phosphoaminolipids
CTH or VAC 40%
2923.90
- Other
CTH or VAC 40%
29.24
Carboxyamide-function compounds; amide- function compounds of carbonic acid
- Acyclic amides (including acyclic carbamates) and their derivatives; salts thereof:
2924.11
- - Meprobamate (INN)
CTH or VAC 40%
2924.12
- - Fluoroacetamide (ISO), monocrotophos (ISO) and phosphamidon (ISO)
CTH or VAC 40%
2924.19
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
Code
Description
Origin criterion
- Cyclic amides (including cyclic carbamates) and their derivatives; salts thereof:
2924.21
- - Ureines and their derivatives; salts thereof
CTH or VAC 40%
2924.23
- - 2-Acetamidobenzoic acid (N- acetylanthranilic acid) and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2924.24
- - Ethinamate (INN)
CTH or VAC 40%
2924.29
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
29.25
Carboxyimide-function compounds (including saccharin and its salts) and imine-function compounds
- Imides and their derivatives; salts thereof:
2925.11
- - Saccharin and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2925.12
- - Glutethimide (INN)
CTH or VAC 40%
2925.19
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
- Imines and their derivatives; salts thereof:
2925.21
- - Chlordimeform (ISO)
CTH or VAC 40%
2925.29
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
29.26
Nitrile-function compounds
2926.10
- Acrylonitrile
CTH or VAC 40%
2926.20
- 1-Cyanoguanidine (dicyandiamide)
CTH or VAC 40%
2926.30
- Fenproporex (INN) and its salts; methadone (INN) intermediate (4-cyano-2-dimethylamino- 4, 4-diphenylbutane)
CTH or VAC 40%
2926.90
- Other
CTH or VAC 40%
2927.00
Diazo-, azo- or azoxy-compounds
CTH or VAC 40%
2928.00
Organic derivatives of hydrazine or of hydroxylamine
CTH or VAC 40%
29.29
Compounds with other nitrogen function
2929.10
- Isocyanates
CTH or VAC 40%
2929.90
- Other
CTH or VAC 40%
29.30
Organo-sulphur compounds
2930.20
- Thiocarbamates and dithiocarbamates
CTH or VAC 40%
2930.30
- Thiuram mono-, di- or tetrasulphides
CTH or VAC 40%
2930.40
- Methionine
CTH or VAC 40%
2930.50
- Captafol (ISO) and methamidophos (ISO)
CTH or VAC 40%
2930.90
- Other
CTH or VAC 40%
29.31
Other organo-inorganic compounds
2931.10
- Tetramethyl lead and tetraethyl lead
CTH or VAC 40%
2931.20
- Tributyltin compounds
CTH or VAC 40%
2931.90
- Other
CTH or VAC 40%
29.32
Heterocyclic compounds with oxygen hetero- atom(s) only
Code
Description
Origin criterion
- Compounds containing an unfused furan ring (whether or not hydrogenated) in the structure:
2932.11
- - Tetrahydrofuran
CTH or VAC 40%
2932.12
- - 2-Furaldehyde (furfuraldehyde)
CTH or VAC 40%
2932.13
- - Furfuryl alcohol and tetrahydrofurfuryl alcohol
CTH or VAC 40%
2932.19
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
2932.20
- Lactones
CTH or VAC 40%
- Other:
2932.91
- - Isosafrole
CTH or VAC 40%
2932.92
- - 1-(1,3-Benzodioxol-5-yl)propan-2-one
CTH or VAC 40%
2932.93
- - Piperonal
CTH or VAC 40%
2932.94
- - Safrole
CTH or VAC 40%
2932.95
- - Tetrahydrocannabinols (all isomers)
CTH or VAC 40%
2932.99
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
29.33
Heterocyclic compounds with nitrogen hetero- atom(s) only
- Compounds containing an unfused pyrazole ring (whether or not hydrogenated) in the structure:
2933.11
- - Phenazone (antipyrin) and its derivatives
CTH or VAC 40%
2933.19
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
- Compounds containing an unfused imidazole ring (whether or not hydrogenated) in the structure:
2933.21
- - Hydantoin and its derivatives
CTH or VAC 40%
2933.29
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
- Compounds containing an unfused pyridine ring (whether or not hydrogenated) in the structure:
2933.31
- - Pyridine and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2933.32
- - Piperidine and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2933.33
- - Alfentanil (INN), anileridine (INN), bezitramide (INN), bromazepam (INN), difenoxin (INN), diphenoxylate (INN), dipipanone (INN), fentanyl (INN), ketobemidone (INN), methylphenidate (INN), pentazocine (INN), pethidine (INN), pethidine (INN) intermediate A, phencyclidine (INN) (PCP), phenoperidine (INN), pipradrol (INN), piritramide (INN), propiram (INN) and trimeperidine (INN); salts thereof
CTH or VAC 40%
2933.39
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
Code
Description
Origin criterion
- Compounds containing in the structure a quinoline or isoquinoline ring-system (whether or not hydrogenated), not further fused:
2933.41
- - Levorphanol (INN) and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2933.49
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
- Compounds containing a pyrimidine ring (whether or not hydrogenated) or piperazine ring in the structure:
2933.52
- - Malonylurea (barbituric acid) and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2933.53
- - Allobarbital (INN), amobarbital (INN), barbital (INN), butalbital (INN), butobarbital, cyclobarbital (INN), methylphenobarbital (INN), pentobarbital (INN), phenobarbital (INN), secbutabarbital (INN), secobarbital (INN) and vinylbital (INN); salts thereof
CTH or VAC 40%
2933.54
- - Other derivatives of malonylurea (barbituric acid); salts thereof
CTH or VAC 40%
2933.55
- - Loprazolam (INN), mecloqualone (INN), methaqualone (INN) and zipeprol (INN); salts thereof
CTH or VAC 40%
2933.59
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
- Compounds containing an unfused triazine ring (whether or not hydrogenated) in the structure:
2933.61
- - Melamine
CTH or VAC 40%
2933.69
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
- Lactams:
2933.71
- - 6-Hexanelactam (epsilon-caprolactam)
CTH or VAC 40%
2933.72
- - Clobazam (INN) and methyprylon (INN)
CTH or VAC 40%
2933.79
- - Other lactams
CTH or VAC 40%
- Other:
2933.91
- - Alprazolam (INN), camazepam (INN), chlordiazepoxide (INN), clonazepam (INN), clorazepate, delorazepam (INN), diazepam (INN), estazolam (INN), ethyl loflazepate (INN), fludiazepam (INN), flunitrazepam (INN), flurazepam (INN), halazepam (INN), lorazepam (INN), lormetazepam (INN), mazindol (INN), medazepam (INN), midazolam (INN), nimetazepam (INN), nitrazepam (INN), nordazepam (INN), oxazepam (INN), pinazepam (INN), prazepam (INN), pyrovalerone (INN), temazepam (INN), tetrazepam (INN) and triazolam (INN); salts thereof
CTH or VAC 40%
Code
Description
Origin criterion
2933.99
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
29.34
Nucleic acids and their salts; whether or not chemically defined; other heterocyclic compounds
2934.10
- Compounds containing an unfused thiazole ring (whether or not hydrogenated) in the structure
CTH or VAC 40%
2934.20
- Compounds containing in the structure a benzothiazole ring-system (whether or not hydrogenated), not further fused
CTH or VAC 40%
2934.30
- Compounds containing in the structure a phenothiazine ring-system (whether or not hydrogenated), not further fused
CTH or VAC 40%
- Other:
2934.91
- - Aminorex (INN), brotizolam (INN), clotiazepam (INN), cloxazolam (INN), dextromoramide (INN), haloxazolam (INN), ketazolam (INN), mesocarb (INN), oxazolam (INN), pemoline (INN), phendimetrazine (INN), phenmetrazine (INN) and sufentanil (INN); salts thereof
CTH or VAC 40%
2934.99
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
2935.00
Sulphonamides
CTH or VAC 40%
29.36
Provitamins and vitamins, natural or reproduced by synthesis (including natural concentrates), derivatives thereof used primarily as vitamins, and intermixtures of the foregoing, whether or not in any solvent
- Vitamins and their derivatives, unmixed:
2936.21
- - Vitamin A and their derivatives
CTH or VAC 40%
2936.22
- - Vitamin B1 and its derivatives
CTH or VAC 40%
2936.23
- - Vitamin B2 and its derivatives
CTH or VAC 40%
2936.24
- - D- or DL-Pantothenic acid (Vitamin B3 or Vitamin B5) and its derivatives
CTH or VAC 40%
2936.25
- - Vitamin B6 and its derivatives
CTH or VAC 40%
2936.26
- - Vitamin B12 and its derivatives
CTH or VAC 40%
2936.27
- - Vitamin C and its derivatives
CTH or VAC 40%
2936.28
- - Vitamin E and its derivatives
CTH or VAC 40%
2936.29
- - Other vitamins and their derivatives
CTH or VAC 40%
2936.90
- Other, including natural concentrates
CTH or VAC 40%
Code
Description
Origin criterion
29.37
Hormones, prostaglandins, thromboxanes and leukotrienes, natural or reproduced by synthesis; derivatives and structural analogues thereof, including chain modified polypeptides, used primarily as hormones
- Polypeptide hormones, protein hormones and glycoprotein hormones, their derivatives and structural analogues:
2937.11
- - Somatotropin, its derivatives and structural analogues
CTH or VAC 40%
2937.12
- - Insulin and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2937.19
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
- Steroidal hormones, their derivatives and structural analogues:
2937.21
- - Cortisone, hydrocortisone, prednisone (dehydrocortisone) and prednisolone (dehydrohydrocortisone)
CTH or VAC 40%
2937.22
- - Halogenated derivatives of corticosteroidal hormones
CTH or VAC 40%
2937.23
- - Oestrogens and progestogens
CTH or VAC 40%
2937.29
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
2937.50
- Prostaglandins, thromboxanes and leukotrienes, their derivatives and structural analogues
CTH or VAC 40%
2937.90
- Other
CTH or VAC 40%
29.38
Glycosides, natural or reproduced by synthesis, and their salts, ethers, esters and other derivatives
2938.10
- Rutoside (rutin) and its derivatives
CTH or VAC 40%
2938.90
- Other
CTH or VAC 40%
29.39
Vegetable alkaloids, natural or reproduced by synthesis, and their salts, ethers, esters and other derivatives
- Alkaloids of opium and their derivatives; salts thereof:
2939.11
- - Concentrates of poppy straw; buprenorphine (INN), codeine, dihydrocodeine (INN), ethylmorphine, etorphine (INN), heroin, hydrocodone (INN), hydromorphone (INN), morphine, nicomorphine (INN), oxycodone (INN), oxymorphone (INN), pholcodine (INN), thebacon (INN) and thebaine; salts thereof
CTH or VAC 40%
2939.19
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
Code
Description
Origin criterion
2939.20
- Alkaloids of cinchona and their derivatives; salts thereof
CTH or VAC 40%
2939.30
- Caffeine and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
- Ephedrines and their salts:
2939.41
- - Ephedrine and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2939.42
- - Pseudoephedrine (INN) and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2939.43
- - Cathine (INN) and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2939.44
- - Norephedrine and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2939.49
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
- Theophylline and aminophylline (theophylline- ethylenediamine) and their derivatives; salts thereof:
2939.51
- - Fenetylline (INN) and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2939.59
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
- Alkaloids of rye ergot and their derivatives; salts thereof:
2939.61
- - Ergometrine (INN) and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2939.62
- - Ergotamine(INN) and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2939.63
- - Lysergic acid and its salts
CTH or VAC 40%
2939.69
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
- Other:
2939.91
- - Cocaine, ecgonine, levometamfetamine, metamfetamine (INN), metamfetamine racemate; salts, esters and other derivatives thereof
CTH or VAC 40%
2939.99
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
2940.00
Sugars, chemically pure, other than sucrose, lactose, maltose, glucose and fructose; sugar ethers, sugar acetals and sugar esters, and their salts, other than products of heading 29.37,
29.38 or 29.39
CTH or VAC 40%
29.41
Antibiotics
2941.10
- Penicillins and their derivatives with a penicillanic acid structure; salts thereof
CTH or VAC 40%
2941.20
- Streptomycins and their derivatives; salts thereof
CTH or VAC 40%
2941.30
- Tetracyclines and their derivatives; salts thereof
CTH or VAC 40%
2941.40
- Chloramphenicol and its derivatives; salts thereof
CTH or VAC 40%
2941.50
- Erythromycin and its derivatives; salts thereof
CTH or VAC 40%
2941.90
- Other
CTH or VAC 40%
2942.00
Other organic compounds
CTH or VAC 40%
Code
Description
Origin criterion
CHAPTER 30
PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS
30.01
Glands and other organs for organo-therapeutic uses, dried, whether or not powdered; extracts of glands or other organs or of their secretions for organo-therapeutic uses; heparin and its salts; other human or animal substances prepared for therapeutic or prophylactic uses, not elsewhere specified or included
3001.20
- Extracts of glands or other organs or of their secretions
CTH or VAC 40%
3001.90
- Other
CTH or VAC 40%
30.02
Human blood; animal blood prepared for therapeutic, prophylactic or diagnostic uses; antisera, other blood fractions and immunological products, whether or not modified or obtained by means of biotechnological processes; vaccines, toxins, cultures of micro-organisms (excluding yeasts) and similar products
3002.10
- Antisera, other blood fractions and immunological products, whether or not modified or obtained by means of biotechnological processes
CTSH
3002.20
- Vaccines for human medicine
CTSH
3002.30
- Vaccines for veterinary medicine
CTSH
3002.90
- Other
CTSH
30.03
Medicaments (excluding goods of heading 30.02, 30.05 or 30.06) consisting of two or more constituents which have been mixed together for therapeutic or prophylactic uses, not put up in measured doses or in forms or packings for retail sale
3003.10
- Containing penicillins or derivatives thereof, with a penicillanic acid structure, or streptomycins or their derivatives
CTH or VAC 40%
3003.20
- Containing other antibiotics
CTH or VAC 40%
- Containing hormones or other products of heading 29.37 but not containing antibiotics:
3003.31
- - Containing insulin
CTH or VAC 40%
3003.39
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
3003.40
- Containing alkaloids or derivatives thereof but not containing hormones or other products of heading 29.37 or antibiotics
CTH or VAC 40%
3003.90
- Other
CTH or VAC 40%
Code
Description
Origin criterion
30.04
Medicaments (excluding goods of heading 30.02, 30.05 or 30.06) consisting of mixed or unmixed products for therapeutic or prophylatic uses, put up in measured doses (including those in the form of transdermal administration system) or in forms or packings for retail sale
3004.10
- Containing penicillins or derivatives thereof, with a penicillanic acid structure, or streptomycins or their derivatives
CTH or VAC 50%
3004.20
- Containing other antibiotics
CTH or VAC 50%
- Containing hormones or other products of heading 29.37, but not containing antibiotics:
3004.31
- - Containing insulin
CTH or VAC 50%
3004.32
- - Containing corticosteroid hormones, their derivatives or structural analogues
CTH or VAC 50%
3004.39
- - Other
CTH or VAC 50%
3004.40
- Containing alkaloids or derivatives thereof, but not containing hormones, other products of heading 29.37 or antibiotics
CTH or VAC 50%
3004.50
- Other medicaments containing vitamins or other products of heading 29.36
CTH or VAC 50%
3004.90
- Other
CTH or VAC 50%
30.05
Wadding, gauze, bandages and similar articles (for example, dressings, adhesive plasters, poultices), impregnated or coated with pharmaceutical substances or put up in forms or packings for retail sale for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary purposes
3005.10
- Adhesive dressings and other articles having an adhesive layer
CTH or VAC 40%
3005.90
- Other
CTH or VAC 40%
30.06
Pharmaceutical goods specified in Note 4 to this Chapter
3006.10
- Sterile surgical catgut, similar sterile suture materials (including sterile absorbable surgical or dental yarns) and sterile tissue adhesives for surgical wound closure; sterile laminaria and sterile laminaria tents; sterile absorbable surgical or dental haemostatics; sterile surgical or dental adhesion barriers, whether or not absorbable
CTH or VAC 40%
3006.20
- Blood-grouping reagents
CTH or VAC 40%
Code
Description
Origin criterion
3006.30
- Opacifying preparations for X-ray examinations; diagnostic reagents designed to be administered to the patient
CTH or VAC 40%
3006.40
- Dental cements and other dental fillings; bone reconstruction cements
CTH or VAC 40%
3006.50
- First-aid boxes and kits
CTH or VAC 40%
3006.60
- Chemical contraceptive preparations based on hormones, on other products of heading 29.37 or on spermicides
CTH or VAC 40%
3006.70
- Gel preparations designed to be used in human or veterinary medicine as a lubricant for parts of the body for surgical operations or physical examinations or as a coupling agent between the body and medical instruments
CTH or VAC 40%
- Other:
3006.91
- - Appliances identifiable for ostomy use
CTH or VAC 40%
3006.92
- - Waste pharmaceuticals
CTH or VAC 40%
CHAPTER 31
FERTILISERS
3101.00
Animal or vegetable fertilisers, whether or not mixed together or chemically treated; fertilisers produced by the mixing or chemical treatment of animal or vegetable products
CTH
31.02
Mineral or chemical fertilisers, nitrogenous
3102.10
- Urea, whether or not in aqueous solution
CTH
- Ammonium sulphate; double salts and mixtures of ammonium sulphate and ammonium nitrate:
3102.21
- - Ammonium sulphate
CTH
3102.29
- - Other
CTH
3102.30
- Ammonium nitrate, whether or not in aqueous solution
CTH
3102.40
- Mixtures of ammonium nitrate with calcium carbonate or other inorganic non-fertilising substances
CTH
3102.50
- Sodium nitrate
CTH
3102.60
- Double salts and mixtures of calcium nitrate and ammonium nitrate
CTH
3102.80
- Mixtures of urea and ammonium nitrate in aqueous or ammoniacal solution
CTH
3102.90
- Other, including mixtures not specified in the foregoing subheadings
CTH
31.03
Mineral or chemical fertilisers, phosphatic
Code
Description
Origin criterion
3103.10
- Superphosphates
CTH
3103.90
- Other
CTH
31.04
Mineral or chemical fertilisers, potassic
3104.20
- Potassium chloride
CTH
3104.30
- Potassium sulphate
CTH
3104.90
- Other
CTH
31.05
Mineral or chemical fertilisers containing two or three of the fertilising elements nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium; other fertilisers; goods of this Chapter in tablets or similar forms or in packages of a gross weight not exceeding 10 kg
3105.10
- Goods of this Chapter in tablets or similar forms or in packages of a gross weight not exceeding 10 kg
CTH
3105.20
- Mineral or chemical fertilisers containing the three fertilising elements nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium
CTH
3105.30
- Diammonium hydrogenorthophosphate (diammonium phosphate)
CTH
3105.40
- Ammonium dihydrogenorthophosphate (monoammonium phosphate) and mixtures thereof with diammonium hydrogenorthophosphate (diammonium phosphate)
CTH
- Other mineral or chemical fertilisers containing the two fertilising elements nitrogen and phosphorus:
3105.51
- - Containing nitrates and phosphates
CTH
3105.59
- - Other
CTH
3105.60
- Mineral or chemical fertilisers containing the two fertilising elements phosphorus and potassium
CTH
3105.90
- Other
CTH
CHAPTER 32
TANNING OR DYEING EXTRACTS; TANNINS AND THEIR DERIVATIVES; DYES, PIGMENTS AND OTHER COLOURING MATTER; PAINTS AND VARNISHES; PUTTY AND OTHER MASTICS; INKS
32.01
Tanning extracts of vegetable origin; tannins and their salts, ethers, esters and other derivatives
3201.10
- Quebracho extract
CC
3201.20
- Wattle extract
CC
Code
Description
Origin criterion
3201.90
- Other
CC
32.02
Synthetic organic tanning substances; inorganic tanning substances; tanning preparations, whether or not containing natural tanning substances; enzymatic preparations for pre- tanning
3202.10
- Synthetic organic tanning substances
CTH
3202.90
- Other
CTH
3203.00
Colouring matter of vegetable or animal origin (including dyeing extracts but excluding animal black), whether or not chemically defined; preparations as specified in Note 3 to this Chapter based on colouring matter of vegetable or animal origin
CTH
32.04
Synthetic organic colouring matter, whether or not chemically defined; preparations as specified in Note 3 to this Chapter based on synthetic organic colouring matter; synthetic organic products of a kind used as fluorescent brightening agents or as luminophores, whether or not chemically defined
- Synthetic organic colouring matter and preparations based thereon as specified in Note 3 to this Chapter:
3204.11
- - Disperse dyes and preparations based thereon
CTH
3204.12
- - Acid dyes, whether or not premetallised, and preparations based thereon; mordant dyes and preparations based thereon
CTH
3204.13
- - Basic dyes and preparations based thereon
CTH
3204.14
- - Direct dyes and preparations based thereon
CTH
3204.15
- - Vat dyes (including those usable in that state as pigments) and preparations based thereon
CTH
3204.16
- - Reactive dyes and preparations based thereon
CTH
3204.17
- - Pigments and preparations based thereon
CTH
3204.19
- - Other, including mixtures of colouring matter of two or more of the subheadings 3204.11 to 3204.19
CTH
3204.20
- Synthetic organic products of a kind used as fluorescent brightening agents
CTH
3204.90
- Other
CTH
3205.00
Colour lakes; preparations as specified in Note 3 to this Chapter based on colour lakes
CTH
Code
Description
Origin criterion
32.06
Other colouring matter; preparations as specified in Note 3 to this Chapter, other than those of heading 32.03, 32.04 or 32.05; inorganic products of a kind used as luminophores, whether or not chemically defined
- Pigments and preparations based on titanium dioxide:
3206.11
- - Containing 80% or more by weight of titanium dioxide calculated on the dry matter
CTH
3206.19
- - Other
CTH
3206.20
- Pigments and preparations based on chromium compounds
CTH
- Other colouring matter and other preparations:
3206.41
- - Ultramarine and preparations based thereon
CTH
3206.42
- - Lithopone and other pigments and preparations based on zinc sulphide
CTH
3206.49
- - Other
CTH
3206.50
- Inorganic products of a kind used as luminophores
CTH
32.07
Prepared pigments, prepared opacifiers and prepared colours, vitrifiable enamels and glazes, engobes (slips), liquid lustres and similar preparations, of a kind used in the ceramic, enamelling or glass industry; glass frit and other glass, in the form of powder, granules or flakes
3207.10
- Prepared pigments, prepared opacifiers, prepared colours and similar preparations
CTH
3207.20
- Vitrifiable enamels and glazes, engobes (slips) and similar preparations
CTH
3207.30
- Liquid lustres and similar preparations
CTH
3207.40
- Glass frit and other glass, in the form of powder, granules or flakes
CTH
32.08
Paints and varnishes (including enamels and lacquers) based on synthetic polymers or chemically modified natural polymers, dispersed or dissolved in a non-aqueous medium; solutions as defined in Note 4 to this Chapter
3208.10
- Based on polyesters
CTH
3208.20
- Based on acrylic or vinyl polymers
CTH
3208.90
- Other
CTH
Code
Description
Origin criterion
32.09
Paints and varnishes (including enamels and lacquers) based on synthetic polymers or chemically modified natural polymers, dispersed or dissolved in an aqueous medium
3209.10
- Based on acrylic or vinyl polymers
CTH
3209.90
- Other
CTH
3210.00
Other paints and varnishes (including enamels, lacquers and distempers); prepared water pigments of a kind used for finishing leather
CTH
3211.00
Prepared driers
CTH
32.12
Pigments (including metallic powders and flakes) dispersed in non-aqueous media, in liquid or paste form, of a kind used in the manufacture of paints (including enamels); stamping foils; dyes and other colouring matter put up in forms or packings for retail sale
3212.10
- Stamping foils
CTH
3212.90
- Other
CTH
32.13
Artists', students' or signboard painters' colours, modifying tints, amusement colours and the like, in tablets, tubes, jars, bottles, pans or in similar forms or packings
3213.10
- Colours in sets
CTH
3213.90
- Other
CTH
32.14
Glaziers' putty, grafting putty, resin cements, caulking compounds and other mastics; painters' fillings; non-refractory surfacing preparations for facades, indoor walls, floors, ceilings or the like
3214.10
- Glaziers' putty, grafting putty, resin cements, caulking compounds and other mastics; painters' fillings
CTH
3214.90
- Other
CTH
32.15
Printing ink, writing or drawing ink and other inks, whether or not concentrated or solid
- Printing ink:
3215.11
- - Black
CTH
3215.19
- - Other
CTH
3215.90
- Other
CTH
CHAPTER 33
ESSENTIAL OILS AND RESINOIDS; PERFUMERY,COSMETIC OR TOILET PREPARATIONS
Code
Description
Origin criterion
33.01
Essential oils (terpeneless or not), including concretes and absolutes; resinoids; extracted oleoresins; concentrates of essential oils in fats, in fixed oils, in waxes or the like, obtained by enfleurage or maceration; terpenic by-products of the deterpenation of essential oils; aqueous distillates and aqueous solutions of essential oils
- Essential oils of citrus fruit:
3301.12
- - Of orange
CC
3301.13
- - Of lemon
CC
3301.19
- - Other
CC
- Essential oils other than those of citrus fruit:
3301.24
- - Of peppermint (Mentha piperita)
CC
3301.25
- - Of other mints
CC
3301.29
- - Other
CC
3301.30
- Resinoids
CC
3301.90
- Other
CC
33.02
Mixtures of odoriferous substances and mixtures (including alcoholic solutions) with a basis of one or more of these substances, of a kind used as raw materials in industry; other preparations based on odoriferous substances, of a kind used for the manufacture of beverages
3302.10
- Of a kind used in the food or drink industries
CTH
3302.90
- Other
CTH
3303.00
Perfumes and toilet waters
CTH
33.04
Beauty or make-up preparations and preparations for the care of the skin (other than medicaments), including sunscreen or sun tan preparations; manicure or pedicure preparations
3304.10
- Lip make-up preparations
CTH
3304.20
- Eye make-up preparations
CTH
3304.30
- Manicure and pedicure preparations
CTH
- Other:
3304.91
- - Powders, whether or not compressed
CTH
3304.99
- - Other
CTH
33.05
Preparations for use on the hair
3305.10
- Shampoos
CTH
3305.20
- Preparations for permanent waving or straightening
CTH
3305.30
- Hair lacquers
CTH
3305.90
- Other
CTH
Code
Description
Origin criterion
33.06
Preparations for oral or dental hygiene, including denture fixative pastes and powders; yarn used to clean between the teeth (dental floss), in individual retail packages
3306.10
- Dentifrices
CTH
3306.20
- Yarn used to clean between the teeth (dental floss)
CTH
3306.90
- Other
CTH
33.07
Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations, personal deodorants, bath preparations, depilatories and other perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations, not elsewhere specified or included; prepared room deodorisers, whether or not perfumed or having disinfectant properties
3307.10
- Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations
CTH
3307.20
- Personal deodorants and antiperspirants
CTH
3307.30
- Perfumed bath salts and other bath preparations
CTH
- Preparations for perfuming or deodorising rooms, including odoriferous preparations used during religious rites:
3307.41
- - "Agarbatti" and other odoriferous preparations which operate by burning
CTH
3307.49
- - Other
CTH
3307.90
- Other
CTH
CHAPTER 34
SOAP, ORGANIC SURFACE-ACTIVE AGENTS, WASHING PREPARATIONS, LUBRICATING PREPARATIONS, ARTIFICIAL WAXES, PREPARED WAXES, POLISHING OR SCOURING PREPARATIONS, CANDLES AND SIMILAR ARTICLES, MODELLING PASTES, "DENTAL WAXES" AND DENTAL PREPARATIONS WITH A BASIS OF PLASTER
34.01
Soap; organic surface-active products and preparations for use as soap, in the form of bars, cakes, moulded pieces or shapes, whether or not containing soap; organic surface-active products and preparations for washing the skin, in the form of liquid or cream and put up for retail sale, whether or not containing soap; paper, wadding, felt and nonwovens, impregnated, coated or covered with soap or
Code
Description
Origin criterion
detergent
- Soap and organic surface-active products and preparations, in the form of bars, cakes, moulded pieces or shapes, and paper, wadding, felt and nonwovens, impregnated, coated or covered with soap or detergent:
3401.11
- - For toilet use (including medicated products)
CTH or VAC 40%
3401.19
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
3401.20
- Soap in other forms
CTH or VAC 40%
3401.30
- Organic surface-active products and preparations for washing the skin, in the form of liquid or cream and put up for retail sale, whether or not containing soap
CTH or VAC 40%
34.02
Organic surface-active agents (other than soap); surface-active preparations, washing preparations (including auxiliary washing preparations) and cleaning preparations, whether or not containing soap, other than those of heading 34.01
- Organic surface-active agents, whether or not put up for retail sale:
3402.11
- - Anionic
CTH
3402.12
- - Cationic
CTH
3402.13
- - Non-ionic
CTH
3402.19
- - Other
CTH
3402.20
- Preparations put up for retail sale
CTSH
3402.90
- Other
CTSH
34.03
Lubricating preparations (including cutting-oil preparations, bolt or nut release preparations, anti-rust or anti-corrosion preparations and mould release preparations, based on lubricants) and preparations of a kind used for the oil or grease treatment of textile materials, leather, furskins or other materials, but excluding preparations containing, as basic constituents, 70% or more by weight of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals
- Containing petroleum oils or oils obtained from bituminous minerals:
3403.11
- - Preparations for the treatment of textile materials, leather, furskins or other materials
CTH or VAC 40%
3403.19
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
- Other:
Code
Description
Origin criterion
3403.91
- - Preparations for the treatment of textile materials, leather, furskins or other materials
CTH or VAC 40%
3403.99
- - Other
CTH or VAC 40%
34.04
Artificial waxes and prepared waxes
3404.20
- Of poly(oxyethylene) (polyethylene glycol)
CTSH
3404.90
- Other
CTSH
34.05
Polishes and creams, for footwear, furniture, floors, coachwork, glass or metal, scouring pastes and powders and similar preparations (whether or not in the form of paper, wadding, felt, nonwovens, cellular plastics or cellular rubber, impregnated, coated or covered with such preparations), excluding waxes of heading 34.04
3405.10
- Polishes, creams and similar preparations for footwear or leather
CTH
3405.20
- Polishes, creams and similar preparations for the maintenance of wooden furniture, floors or other woodwork
CTH
3405.30
- Polishes and similar preparations for coachwork, other than metal polishes
CTH
3405.40
- Scouring pastes and powders and other scouring preparations
CTH
3405.90
- Other
CTH
3406.00
Candles, tapers and the like
CTH
3407.00
Modelling pastes, including those put up for children's amusement; preparations known as "dental wax" or as "dental impression compounds", put up in sets, in packings for retail sale or in plates, horseshoe shapes, sticks or similar forms; other preparations for use in dentistry, with a basis of plaster (of calcined gypsum or calcium sulphate)
CTH
CHAPTER 35
ALBUMINOIDAL SUBSTANCES; MODIFIED STARCHES;GLUES; ENZYMES
35.01
Casein, caseinates and other casein derivatives; casein glues
3501.10
- Casein
CTH or VAC 40%
3501.90
- Other
CTH or VAC 40%
35.02
Albumins (includi