    Free trade agreement between EEU and Vietnam comes into force on October 5

    10:46, 20 August 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - All the ratification processes are complete, the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission informed.

    Below is the final part of the document posted earlier.

     

    NOTE ON TARIFF RATE QUOTAS FOR EGGS EXPORTED TO VIET NAM

    1.  The following within-quota tariff reduction, which shall be done in three equal annual instalments to free, shall be applied to eggs originating in the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union exported to Viet Nam in accordance with this Note.

    2.  Viet Nam shall accord to the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union the total annual import quota of 8 000 dozen for eggs originating in the Member States of the Eurasian  Economic Union, which shall be separate from the quantity of Viet Nam's tariff rate quotas for eggs under its WTO commitments.

    3.  The out-of-quota tariff rate shall be applied in accordance with the domestic laws and  regulations of Viet Nam on tariff rate quotas and pursuant to Article 2.1 of this Agreement.

    4.  The annual growth rate of quota quantity is five percent.

    HS Code

    Description

    Quota quantity

    Rate of customs duty within quota

    Rate of customs duty out of quota

    EIF

    2016

    2017

    2018 and subsequent years

    0407.21.00

    0407.90.10

    Eggs of fowls

    8 000

    dozens per year

    22.5%

    15%

    7,5%

    0%

    U

    0407.29.10

    0407.90.20

    Eggs of ducks

    0407.29.90

    0407.90.90

    Other eggs

    NOTE ON TARIFF RATE QUOTAS FOR UNMANUFACTURED TOBACCO AND TOBACCO REFUSE EXPORTED TO VIET NAM

    1.        The following within-quota tariff reduction, which shall be done in five annual instalments to free, shall be applied to unmanufactured tobacco and tobacco refuse originating in the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union exported to Viet Nam in accordance with this Note.

    2.        Viet Nam shall accord to the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union the total annual import quota of 500 tonnes for unmanufactured tobacco and tobacco refuse originating in the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union, which shall be in accordance with Viet Nam's international commitments and respective domestic laws and regulations on those tariff rate quota products.

    3.        The out-of-quota tariff rate shall be applied in accordance with the domestic laws and  regulations of Viet Nam on tariff rate quotas and pursuant to Article 2.1 of this Agreement.

    HS Code

    Description

    Quota quantity

    Rate of customs duty within quota

    Rate of customs duty out of quota

    EIF

    2016

    2017

    2018

    2019

    2020 and subsequent years

    2401.10.10

    - - Virginia type, flue-cured

    500

    tonnes per year

    10%

    7%

    5%

    5%

    3%

    0%

    U

    2401.10.20

    - - Virginia type, other than flue-cured

    10%

    7%

    5%

    5%

    3%

    0%

    U

    2401.10.90

    - - Other

    10%

    7%

    5%

    5%

    3%

    0%

    U

    2401.20.10

    - - Virginia type, flue-cured

    10%

    7%

    5%

    5%

    3%

    0%

    U

    2401.20.20

    - - Virginia type, other than flue-cured

    10%

    7%

    5%

    5%

    3%

    0%

    U

    2401.20.30

    - - Oriental type

    10%

    7%

    5%

    5%

    3%

    0%

    U

    2401.20.40

    - - Burley type

    10%

    7%

    5%

    5%

    3%

    0%

    U

    2401.20.50

    - - Other, flue-cured

    10%

    7%

    5%

    5%

    3%

    0%

    U

    2401.20.90

    - - Other

    10%

    7%

    5%

    5%

    3%

    0%

    U

    2401.30.10

    - - Tobacco stems

    5%

    5%

    5%

    5%

    3%

    0%

    U

    2401.30.90

    - - Other

    10%

    7%

    5%

    5%

    3%

    0%

    U

    ANNEX 2

    TRIGGER LEVEL FOR TRIGGER SAFEGUARD MEASURES

    General Notes

    For the purposes of this Annex:

    1.                 "HS  Code"  refers  to  the  relevant  tariff  line  of a  Party and  its  corresponding description.

    2.                 In the year of entry into force of this Agreement, the initial trigger level shall be implemented at the level specified for that particular year in this Annex.

    3.                 The trigger level specified in this Annex shall be measured in kilograms.

    4.                 The trigger level for the year of entry into force  of this  Agreement shall be calculated with the following formula:

    (T/365)*N,

    where:

    "T" is the trigger level set out in this Annex for the year of entry into force of this  Agreement;

    "N" is the number of days from the date of entry into force of this Agreement until the end of the year of entry into force of this Agreement.

    Goods

    HS Code

    2015

    2016

    2017

    2018

    2019

    2020

    2021

    2022

    2023

    2024

    2025

    2026

    2027

    2028

    2029 and subsequent years

    Anoraks

    6101 20 90, 6101 90

    80, 6102 20 90,

    6102 90 90, 6201

    92, 6201 99, 6202

    92, 6202 99

    266394

    279714

    293699

    308384

    323804

    339994

    356993

    374843

    393585

    413265

    433928

    455624

    478405

    502326

    527442

    Shirts, blouses

    6105, 6106, 6205,

    6206

    910258

    973976

    1042154

    1115105

    1193163

    1276684

    1366052

    1461675

    1563993

    1673472

    1790615

    1915958

    2050075

    2193581

    2347131

    Suits, jackets, blazers, trouses

    6103 41, 6103 42,

    6103 43, 6103 49,

    6104 51, 6104 52,

    6104 53, 6104 59,

    6104 61, 6104 62,

    6104 63, 6104 69,

    6203 41, 6203 42,

    6203 43, 6203 49,

    6204 51, 6204 52,

    6204 53, 6204 59,

    6204 61, 6204 62,

    6204 63, 6204 69

    2614950

    2797997

    2993856

    3203426

    3427666

    3667603

    3924335

    4199038

    4492971

    4807479

    5144002

    5504083

    5889368

    6301624

    6742738

    Women's or girls suits, dresses, skirts

    6104 41, 6104 42,

    6104 43, 6104 44,

    6104 49, 6204 41,

    6204 42, 6204 43,

    6204 44, 6204 49

    272928

    292033

    312475

    334349

    357753

    382796

    409591

    438263

    468941

    501767

    536891

    574473

    614686

    657714

    703754

    Underwear

    6107, 6108, 6207,

    6208, 6212

    85510

    91496

    97900

    104753

    112086

    119932

    128327

    137310

    146922

    157207

    168211

    179986

    192585

    206066

    220490

    Jerseys, pullovers, waistcoats, cardigans

    6110

    1083292

    1159122

    1240261

    1327079

    1419975

    1519373

    1625729

    1739530

    1861297

    1991588

    2130999

    2280169

    2439781

    2610566

    2793305

    Goods

    HS Code

    2015

    2016

    2017

    2018

    2019

    2020

    2021

    2022

    2023

    2024

    2025

    2026

    2027

    2028

    2029 and subsequent years

    Babies' garments and clothing

    6111 20, 6111 30,

    6111 90, 6209

    92470

    98943

    105869

    113280

    121209

    129694

    138773

    148487

    158881

    170002

    181902

    194636

    208260

    222838

    238437

    Footwear with uppers of rubber

    6401 10, 6401 92

    10, 6401 99

    4970

    5318

    5690

    6088

    6515

    6971

    7459

    7981

    8539

    9137

    9777

    10461

    11193

    11977

    12815

    Wooden furniture of a kind used in offices

    9403 30

    13796

    14762

    15795

    16901

    18084

    19350

    20704

    22153

    23704

    25363

    27139

    29039

    31071

    33246

    35573

    Wooden furniture of a kind used in the kitchen

    9403 40

    30036

    32139

    34388

    36795

    39371

    42127

    45076

    48231

    51607

    55220

    59085

    63221

    67647

    72382

    77449

    Wooden furniture of a kind used in the bedroom

    9403 50

    611858

    654688

    700516

    749552

    802021

    858162

    918234

    982510

    1051286

    1124876

    1203617

    1287871

    1378021

    1474483

    1577697

    Other wooden furniture

    9403 60

    3438820

    3679537

    3937105

    4212702

    4507592

    4823123

    5160742

    5521993

    5908533

    6322130

    6764679

    7238207

    7744881

    8287023

    8867115

    ANNEX 3 PRODUCT SPECIFIC RULES

    General Notes

    For the purposes of this Annex:

    1.        The first column of the list contains chapters, headings or subheadings and the second  column sets out descriptions of the products. Goods in this list are determined solely by the HS codes of the goods. The names of the goods are used only for convenience.

    2.        "Chapter" means a chapter of the Harmonized System (2 digits); "Heading" means a heading of the Harmonized System (4 digits); "Subheading" means a subheading of the Harmonized System (6 digits);

    "CTC" means change in tariff classification at HS 2, 4 or 6-digit level (CC, CTH, CTSH); "WO" means that the good must be wholly produced or obtained entirely in a Party in accordance with Article 4.4 of this Agreement;

    "CC" means that all non-originating materials used in the production of the final goods have undergone a change in tariff classification at HS 2-digit level (change in Chapter);

    "CTH" means that all non-originating materials used in the production of the final goods have undergone a change in tariff classification at the HS 4-digit level (change in Heading); "CTSH" means that all non-originating materials used in the production of the final goods have undergone a change in tariff classification at the HS 6-digit level (change in Subheading);

    "VAC Х%" means that value added content which is calculated using the formula set out in Article 4.5 of this Agreement, is not less than X percent and process of production of final goods has been performed in a Party;

    "CTC + VAC Х%" means the requirement to change the tariff classification provided that value added content which is calculated using the formula set out in Article 4.5 of this Agreement, is not less than X percent and process of production of final goods has been performed in a Party;

    "CTC or VAC X%" means either the requirement to change the tariff classification or the value added content which is calculated using the formula set out in Article 4.5 of this Agreement of not less than X percent and process of production of final goods has been performed in a Party.

    3.        The requirement of a change in tariff classification shall apply only to non-originating materials.

    4.        The origin criteria specified in the third column of the list set the minimum requirements for production operations. A greater value added content of production operation made beyond the minimum requirement shall also confer originating status.


    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    CHAPTER 1

    LIVE ANIMALS

    01.01

    Live horses, asses, mules and hinnies

    - Horses:

    0101.21

    - -  Pure-bred breeding animals

    WO

    0101.29

    - - Other

    WO

    0101.30

    - Asses

    WO

    0101.90

    - Other

    WO

    01.02

    Live bovine animals

    - Cattle:

    0102.21

    - -  Pure-bred breeding animals

    WO

    0102.29

    - - Other

    WO

    - Buffalo:

    0102.31

    - -  Pure-bred breeding animals

    WO

    0102.39

    - - Other

    WO

    0102.90

    - Other

    WO

    01.03

    Live swine

    0103.10

    -  Pure-bred breeding animals

    WO

    - Other:

    0103.91

    - -  Weighing less than 50 kg

    WO

    0103.92

    - -  Weighing 50 kg or more

    WO

    01.04

    Live sheep and goats

    0104.10

    - Sheep

    WO

    0104.20

    - Goats

    WO

    01.05

    Live poultry, that is to say, fowls of the species Gallus domesticus, ducks, geese, turkeys and guinea fowls

    -  Weighing not more than 185 g:

    0105.11

    - -  Fowls of the species Gallus domesticus

    WO

    0105.12

    - - Turkeys

    WO

    0105.13

    - - Ducks

    WO

    0105.14

    - - Geese

    WO

    0105.15

    - -  Guinea fowls

    WO

    - Other:

    0105.94

    - - Fowls of the species Gallus domesticus

    WO

    0105.99

    - - Other

    WO

    01.06

    Other live animals

    - Mammals:

    0106.11

    - - Primates

    WO

    0106.12

    - - Whales, dolphins and porpoises (mammals of the order Cetacea); manatees and dugongs (mammals of the order Sirenia); seals, sea lions

    WO


    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    and walruses (mammals of the suborder Pinnipedia)

    0106.13

    - - Camels and other camelids (Camelidae)

    WO

    0106.14

    - - Rabbits and hares

    WO

    0106.19

    - - Other

    WO

    0106.20

    - Reptiles (including snakes and turtles)

    WO

    - Birds:

    0106.31

    - - Birds of prey

    WO

    0106.32

    - - Psittaciformes (including parrots, parakeets, macaws and cockatoos)

    WO

    0106.33

    - - Ostriches; emus (Dromaius novaehollandiae)

    WO

    0106.39

    - - Other

    WO

    - Insects:

    0106.41

    - - Bees

    WO

    0106.49

    - - Other

    WO

    0106.90

    - Other

    WO

    CHAPTER 2

    MEAT AND EDIBLE MEAT OFFAL

    02.01

    Meat of bovine animals, fresh or chilled

    0201.10

    -  Carcasses and half-carcasses

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0201.20

    -  Other cuts with bone in

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0201.30

    - Boneless

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    02.02

    Meat of bovine animals, frozen

    0202.10

    -  Carcasses and half-carcasses

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0202.20

    -  Other cuts with bone in

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0202.30

    - Boneless

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    02.03

    Meat of swine, fresh, chilled or frozen

    -  Fresh or chilled:

    0203.11

    - -  Carcasses and half-carcasses

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0203.12

    - - Hams, shoulders and cuts thereof, with bone in

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0203.19

    - - Other

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    - Frozen:

    0203.21

    - -  Carcasses and half-carcasses

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0203.22

    - - Hams, shoulders and cuts thereof, with bone in

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0203.29

    - - Other

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    02.04

    Meat of sheep or goats, fresh, chilled or frozen

    0204.10

    - Carcasses and half-carcasses of lamb, fresh or chilled

    CC, except from Chapter 1


    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    -  Other meat of sheep, fresh or chilled:

    0204.21

    - -  Carcasses and half-carcasses

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0204.22

    - -  Other cuts with bone in

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0204.23

    - - Boneless

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0204.30

    -  Carcasses and half-carcasses of lamb, frozen

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    -  Other meat of sheep, frozen:

    0204.41

    - -  Carcasses and half-carcasses

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0204.42

    - -  Other cuts with bone in

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0204.43

    - - Boneless

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0204.50

    -  Meat of goats

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0205.00

    Meat of horses, asses, mules or hinnies, fresh, chilled or frozen

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    02.06

    Edible offal of bovine animals, swine, sheep, goats, horses, asses, mules or hinnies, fresh, chilled or frozen

    0206.10

    -  Of bovine animals, fresh or chilled

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    -  Of bovine animals, frozen:

    0206.21

    - - Tongues

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0206.22

    - - Livers

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0206.29

    - - Other

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0206.30

    -  Of swine, fresh or chilled

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    -  Of swine, frozen:

    0206.41

    - - Livers

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0206.49

    - - Other

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0206.80

    -  Other, fresh or chilled

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0206.90

    -  Other, frozen

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    02.07

    Meat and edible offal, of the poultry of heading 01.05, fresh, chilled or frozen

    -  Of fowls of the species Gallus domesticus:

    0207.11

    - -  Not cut in pieces, fresh or chilled

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0207.12

    - -  Not cut in pieces, frozen

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0207.13

    - -  Cuts and offal, fresh or chilled

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0207.14

    - -  Cuts and offal, frozen

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    -  Of turkeys:

    0207.24

    - -  Not cut in pieces, fresh or chilled

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0207.25

    - -  Not cut in pieces, frozen

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0207.26

    - - Cuts and offal, fresh or chilled

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0207.27

    - -  Cuts and offal, frozen

    CC, except from Chapter 1


    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    -  Of ducks:

    0207.41

    - - Not cut in pieces, fresh or chilled

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0207.42

    - - Not cut in pieces, frozen

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0207.43

    - - Fatty livers, fresh or chilled

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0207.44

    - - Other, fresh or chilled

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0207.45

    - - Other, frozen

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    - Of geese:

    0207.51

    - - Not cut in pieces, fresh or chilled

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0207.52

    - - Not cut in pieces, frozen

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0207.53

    - - Fatty livers, fresh or chilled

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0207.54

    - - Other, fresh or chilled

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0207.55

    - - Other, frozen

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0207.60

    - Of guinea fowls

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    02.08

    Other meat and edible meat offal, fresh, chilled or frozen

    0208.10

    -  Of rabbits or hares

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0208.30

    -  Of primates

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0208.40

    - Of whales, dolphins and porpoises (mammals of the order Cetacea); of manatees and dugongs (mammals of the order Sirenia); of seals, sea lions and walruses (mammals of the suborder Pinnipedia)

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0208.50

    -  Of reptiles (including snakes and turtles)

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0208.60

    - Of camels and other camelids (Camelidae)

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0208.90

    - Other

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    02.09

    Pig fat, free of lean meat, and poultry fat, not rendered or otherwise extracted, fresh, chilled, frozen, salted, in brine, dried or smoked

    0209.10

    - Of pigs

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0209.90

    - Other

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    02.10

    Meat and edible meat offal, salted, in brine, dried or smoked; edible flours and meals of meat or meat offal

    - Meat of swine:

    0210.11

    - - Hams, shoulders and cuts thereof, with bone in

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0210.12

    - -  Bellies (streaky) and cuts thereof

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0210.19

    - - Other

    CC, except from Chapter 1


    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    0210.20

    -  Meat of bovine animals

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    - Other, including edible flours and meals of meat or meat offal:

    0210.91

    - - Of primates

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0210.92

    - - Of whales, dolphins and porpoises (mammals of the order Cetacea); of manatees and dugongs (mammals of the order Sirenia); of seals, sea lions and walruses (mammals of the suborder Pinnipedia)

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0210.93

    - -  Of reptiles (including snakes and turtles)

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    0210.99

    - - Other

    CC, except from Chapter 1

    CHAPTER 3

    FISH AND CRUSTACEANS, MOLLUSCS AND OTHER AQUATIC INVERTEBRATES

    03.01

    Live fish

    -  Ornamental fish:

    0301.11

    - - Freshwater

    WO

    0301.19

    - - Other

    WO

    -  Other live fish:

    0301.91

    - - Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhynchus mykiss, Oncorhynchus clarki, Oncorhynchus aguabonita, Oncorhynchus gilae, Oncorhynchus apache and Oncorhynchus chrysogaster)

    WO

    0301.92

    - -  Eels (Anguilla spp.)

    WO

    0301.93

    - - Carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus)

    WO

    0301.94

    - - Atlantic and Pacific bluefin tunas (Thunnus thynnus, Thunnus orientalis)

    WO

    0301.95

    - - Southern bluefin tunas (Thunnus maccoyii)

    WO

    0301.99

    - - Other

    WO

    03.02

    Fish, fresh or chilled, excluding fish fillets and other fish meat of heading 03.04

    -  Salmonidae, excluding livers and roes:

    0302.11

    - - Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhynchus mykiss, Oncorhynchus clarki, Oncorhynchus aguabonita, Oncorhynchus gilae, Oncorhynchus apache and Oncorhynchus chrysogaster)

    CC


    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    0302.13

    - - Pacific salmon (Oncorhynchus nerka, Oncorhynchus gorbuscha, Oncorhynchus keta, Oncorhynchus tschawytscha, Oncorhynchus kisutch, Oncorhynchus masou and Oncorhynchus rhodurus)

    CC

    0302.14

    - - Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) and Danube salmon (Hucho hucho)

    CC

    0302.19

    - - Other

    CC

    - Flat fish (Pleuronectidae, Bothidae, Cynoglossidae, Soleidae, Scophthalmidae and Citharidae), excluding livers and roes:

    0302.21

    - - Halibut (Reinhardtius hippoglossoides, Hippoglossus hippoglossus, Hippoglossus stenolepis)

    CC

    0302.22

    - -  Plaice (Pleuronectes platessa)

    CC

    0302.23

    - -  Sole (Solea spp.)

    CC

    0302.24

    - -Turbots (Psetta maxima)

    CC

    0302.29

    - - Other

    CC

    - Tunas (of the genus Thunnus), skipjack or stripe-bellied bonito (Euthynnus (Katsuwonus) pelamis), excluding livers and roes:

    0302.31

    - - Albacore or longfinned tunas (Thunnus alalunga)

    CC

    0302.32

    - -  Yellowfin tunas (Thunnus albacares)

    CC

    0302.33

    - -  Skipjack or stripe-bellied bonito

    CC

    0302.34

    - -  Bigeye tunas (Thunnus obesus)

    CC

    0302.35

    - - Atlantic and Pacific bluefin tunas (Thunnus thynnus, Thunnus orientalis)

    CC

    0302.36

    - -  Southern bluefin tunas (Thunnus maccoyii)

    CC

    0302.39

    - - Other

    CC

    - Herrings (Clupea harengus, Clupea pallasii), anchovies (Engraulis spp.), sardines (Sardina pilchardus, Sardinops spp.), sardinella (Sardinella spp.), brisling or sprats (Sprattus sprattus), mackerel (Scomber scombrus, Scomber australasicus, Scomber japonicus), jack and horse mackerel (Trachurus spp.), cobia (Rachycentron canadum) and swordfish (Xiphias gladius), excluding livers and roes:

    0302.41

    - - Herrings (Clupea harengus, Clupea pallasii)

    CC

    0302.42

    - - Anchovies (Engraulis spp.)

    CC

    0302.43

    - - Sardines (Sardina pilchardus, Sardinops spp.), sardinella (Sardinella spp.), brisling or sprats (Sprattus sprattus)

    CC


    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    0302.44

    - - Mackerel (Scomber scombrus, Scomber australasicus, Scomber japonicus)

    CC

    0302.45

    - - Jack and horse mackerel (Trachurus spp.)

    CC

    0302.46

    - - Cobia (Rachycentron canadum)

    CC

    0302.47

    - - Swordfish (Xiphias gladius)

    CC

    - Fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae, excluding livers and roes:

    0302.51

    - -Cod (Gadus morhua, Gadus ogac, Gadus macrocephalus)

    CC

    0302.52

    - - Haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus)

    CC

    0302.53

    - - Coalfish (Pollachius virens)

    CC

    0302.54

    - - Hake (Merluccius spp., Urophycis spp.)

    CC

    0302.55

    - - Alaska Pollack (Theragra chalcogramma)

    CC

    0302.56

    - - Blue whitings (Micromesistius poutassou, Micromesistius australis)

    CC

    0302.59

    - - Other

    CC

    - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.), excluding livers and roes:

    0302.71

    - - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.)

    CC

    0302.72

    - - Catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.)

    CC

    0302.73

    - - Carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus)

    CC

    0302.74

    - - Eels (Anguilla spp.)

    CC

    0302.79

    - - Other

    CC

    - Other fish, excluding livers and roes:

    0302.81

    - - Dogfish and other sharks

    CC

    0302.82

    - - Rays and skates (Rajidae)

    CC

    0302.83

    - - Toothfish (Dissostichus spp.)

    CC

    0302.84

    - - Seabass (Dicentrarchus spp.)

    CC

    0302.85

    - - Seabream (Sparidae)

    CC

    0302.89

    - - Other

    CC

    0302.90

    - Livers and roes

    CC


    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    03.03

    Fish, frozen, excluding fish fillets and other fish meat of heading 03.04

    - Salmonidae, excluding livers and roes:

    0303.11

    - - Sockeye salmon (red salmon) (Oncorhynchus nerka)

    CC

    0303.12

    - - Other Pacific salmon (Oncorhynchus gorbuscha, Oncorhynchus keta, Oncorhynchus tschawytscha, Oncorhynchus kisutch, Oncorhynchus masou and Oncorhynchus rhodurus)

    CC

    0303.13

    - - Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) and Danube salmon (Hucho hucho)

    CC

    0303.14

    - - Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhynchus mykiss, Oncorhynchus clarki, Oncorhynchus aguabonita, Oncorhynchus gilae, Oncorhynchus apache and Oncorhynchus chrysogaster)

    CC

    0303.19

    - - Other

    CC

    - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.), excluding livers and roes:

    0303.23

    - - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.)

    CC

    0303.24

    - - Catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.)

    CC

    0303.25

    - - Carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus)

    CC

    0303.26

    - - Eels (Anguilla spp.)

    CC

    0303.29

    - - Other

    CC

    - Flat fish (Pleuronectidae, Bothidae, Cynoglossidae, Soleidae, Scophthalmidae and Citharidae), excluding livers and roes:

    0303.31

    - - Halibut (Reinhardtius hippoglossoides, Hippoglossus hippoglossus, Hippoglossus stenolepis)

    CC

    0303.32

    - -  Plaice (Pleuronectes platessa)

    CC

    0303.33

    - -  Sole (Solea spp.)

    CC

    0303.34

    - -Turbots (Psetta maxima)

    CC


    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    0303.39

    - - Other

    CC

    - Tunas (of the genus Thunnus), skipjack or stripe-bellied bonito (Euthynnus (Katsuwonus) pelamis), excluding livers and roes:

    0303.41

    - - Albacore or longfinned tunas (Thunnus alalunga)

    CC

    0303.42

    - -  Yellowfin tunas (Thunnus albacares)

    CC

    0303.43

    - -  Skipjack or stripe-bellied bonito

    CC

    0303.44

    - -  Bigeye tunas (Thunnus obesus)

    CC

    0303.45

    - - Atlantic and Pacific bluefin tunas (Thunnus thynnus, Thunnus orientalis)

    CC

    0303.46

    - -  Southern bluefin tunas (Thunnus maccoyii)

    CC

    0303.49

    - - Other

    CC

    - Herrings (Clupea harengus, Clupea pallasii), sardines (Sardina pilchardus, Sardinops spp.), sardinella (Sardinella spp.), brisling or sprats (Sprattus sprattus), mackerel (Scomber scombrus, Scomber australasicus, Scomber japonicus), jack and horse mackerel (Trachurus spp.), cobia (Rachycentron canadum) and swordfish (Xiphias gladius), excluding livers and roes:

    0303.51

    - -  Herrings (Clupea harengus, Clupea pallasii)

    CC

    0303.53

    - - Sardines (Sardina pilchardus, Sardinops spp.), sardinella (Sardinella spp.), brisling or sprats (Sprattus sprattus)

    CC

    0303.54

    - - Mackerel (Scomber scombrus, Scomber australasicus, Scomber japonicus)

    CC

    0303.55

    - - Jack and horse mackerel (Trachurus spp.)

    CC

    0303.56

    - - Cobia (Rachycentron canadum)

    CC

    0303.57

    - - Swordfish (Xiphias gladius)

    CC

    - Fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae, excluding livers and roes:

    0303.63

    - - Cod (Gadus morhua, Gadus ogac, Gadus macrocephalus)

    CC

    0303.64

    - - Haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus)

    CC

    0303.65

    - - Coalfish (Pollachius virens)

    CC

    0303.66

    - - Hake (Merluccius spp., Urophycis spp.)

    CC

    0303.67

    - - Alaska Pollack (Theragra chalcogramma)

    CC

    0303.68

    - - Blue whitings (Micromesistius poutassou, Micromesistius australis)

    CC


    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    0303.69

    - - Other

    CC

    -  Other fish, excluding livers and roes:

    0303.81

    - - Dogfish and other sharks

    CC

    0303.82

    - - Rays and skates (Rajidae)

    CC

    0303.83

    - - Toothfish (Dissostichus spp.)

    CC

    0303.84

    - - Seabass (Dicentrarchus spp.)

    CC

    0303.89

    - - Other

    CC

    0303.90

    - Livers and roes

    CC

    03.04

    Fish fillets and other fish meat (whether or not minced), fresh, chilled or frozen

    - Fresh or chilled fillets of tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.):

    0304.31

    - -  Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.)

    CC

    0304.32

    - - Catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.)

    CC

    0304.33

    - -  Nile Perch (Lates niloticus)

    CC

    0304.39

    - - Other

    CC

    - Fresh or chilled fillets of other fish:

    0304.41

    - - Pacific salmon (Oncorhynchus nerka, Oncorhynchus gorbuscha, Oncorhynchus keta, Oncorhynchus tschawytscha, Oncorhynchus kisutch, Oncorhynchus masou and Oncorhynchus rhodurus), Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) and Danube salmon (Hucho hucho)

    CC

    0304.42

    - - Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhynchus mykiss, Oncorhynchus clarki, Oncorhynchus aguabonita, Oncorhynchus gilae, Oncorhynchus apache and Oncorhynchus chrysogaster)

    CC

    0304.43

    - - Flat fish (Pleuronectidae, Bothidae, Cynoglossidae, Soleidae, Scophthalmidae and Citharidae)

    CC

    0304.44

    - - Fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae

    CC

    0304.45

    - - Swordfish (Xiphias gladius)

    CC



    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    0304.46

    - - Toothfish (Dissostichus spp.)

    CC

    0304.49

    - - Other

    CC

    - Other, fresh or chilled:

    0304.51

    - - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.)

    CC

    0304.52

    - - Salmonidae

    CC

    0304.53

    - - Fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae

    CC

    0304.54

    - - Swordfish (Xiphias gladius)

    CC

    0304.55

    - - Toothfish (Dissostichus spp.)

    CC

    0304.59

    - - Other

    CC

    - Frozen fillets of tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.):

    0304.61

    - - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.)

    CC

    0304.62

    - - Catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.)

    CC

    0304.63

    - - Nile Perch (Lates niloticus)

    CC

    0304.69

    - - Other

    CC

    - Frozen fillets of fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae:

    0304.71

    - - Cod (Gadus morhua, Gadus ogac, Gadus macrocephalus)

    CC

    0304.72

    - - Haddock (Melanogrammus aeglefinus)

    CC

    0304.73

    - - Coalfish (Pollachius virens)

    CC

    0304.74

    - - Hake (Merluccius spp., Urophycis spp.)

    CC

    0304.75

    - - Alaska Pollack (Theragra chalcogramma)

    CC

    0304.79

    - - Other

    CC

    - Frozen fillets of other fish:

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    0304.81

    - - Pacific salmon (Oncorhynchus nerka, Oncorhynchus gorbuscha, Oncorhynchus keta, Oncorhynchus tschawytscha, Oncorhynchus kisutch, Oncorhynchus masou and Oncorhynchus rhodurus), Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) and Danube salmon (Hucho hucho)

    CC

    0304.82

    - - Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhynchus mykiss, Oncorhynchus clarki, Oncorhynchus aguabonita, Oncorhynchus gilae, Oncorhynchus apache and Oncorhynchus chrysogaster)

    CC

    0304.83

    - - Flat fish (Pleuronectidae, Bothidae, Cynoglossidae, Soleidae, Scophthalmidae and Citharidae)

    CC

    0304.84

    - - Swordfish (Xiphias gladius)

    CC

    0304.85

    - - Toothfish (Dissostichus spp.)

    CC

    0304.86

    - - Herrings (Clupea harengus, Clupea pallasii)

    CC

    0304.87

    - - Tunas (of the genus Thunnus), skipjack or stripe-bellied bonito (Euthynnus (Katsuwonus) pelamis)

    CC

    0304.89

    - - Other

    CC

    - Other, frozen:

    0304.91

    - - Swordfish (Xiphias gladius)

    CC

    0304.92

    - - Toothfish (Dissostichus spp.)

    CC

    0304.93

    - - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius Carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.)

    CC

    0304.94

    - - Alaska Pollack (Theragra chalcogramma)

    CC

    0304.95

    - - Fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae, other than Alaska Pollack (Theragra chalcogramma)

    CC

    0304.99

    - - Other

    CC

    03.05

    Fish, dried, salted or in brine; smoked fish, whether or not cooked before or during the smoking process; flours, meals and pellets of fish, fit for human consumption

    0305.10

    - Flours, meals and pellets of fish, fit for human consumption

    CC

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    0305.20

    - Livers and roes of fish, dried, smoked, salted or in brine

    CC

    - Fish fillets, dried, salted or in brine, but not smoked:

    0305.31

    - - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.)

    CC

    0305.32

    - - Fish of the families Bregmacerotidae, Euclichthyidae, Gadidae, Macrouridae, Melanonidae, Merlucciidae, Moridae and Muraenolepididae

    CC

    0305.39

    - - Other

    CC

    - Smoked fish, including fillets, other than edible fish offal:

    0305.41

    - - Pacific salmon (Oncorhynchus nerka, Oncorhynchus gorbuscha, Oncorhynchus keta, Oncorhynchus tschawytscha, Oncorhynchus kisutch, Oncorhynchus masou and Oncorhynchus rhodurus), Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) and Danube salmon (Hucho hucho)

    CC

    0305.42

    - -  Herrings (Clupea harengus, Clupea pallasii)

    CC

    0305.43

    - - Trout (Salmo trutta, Oncorhynchus mykiss, Oncorhynchus clarki, Oncorhynchus aguabonita, Oncorhynchus gilae, Oncorhynchus apache and Oncorhynchus chrysogaster)

    CC

    0305.44

    - - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.)

    CC

    0305.49

    - - Other

    CC

    - Dried fish, other than edible fish offal, whether or not salted but not smoked:

    0305.51

    - - Cod (Gadus morhua, Gadus ogac, Gadus macrocephalus)

    CC

    0305.59

    - - Other

    CC

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    - Fish, salted but not dried or smoked and fish in brine, other than edible fish offal:

    0305.61

    - -  Herrings (Clupea harengus, Clupea pallasii)

    CC

    0305.62

    - - Cod (Gadus morhua, Gadus ogac, Gadus macrocephalus)

    CC

    0305.63

    - -  Anchovies (Engraulis spp.)

    CC

    0305.64

    - - Tilapias (Oreochromis spp.), catfish (Pangasius spp., Silurus spp., Clarias spp., Ictalurus spp.), carp (Cyprinus carpio, Carassius carassius, Ctenopharyngodon idellus, Hypophthalmichthys spp., Cirrhinus spp., Mylopharyngodon piceus), eels (Anguilla spp.), Nile perch (Lates niloticus) and snakeheads (Channa spp.)

    CC

    0305.69

    - - Other

    CC

    - Fish fins, heads, tails, maws and other edible fish offal:

    0305.71

    - - Shark fins

    CC

    0305.72

    - - Fish heads, tails and maws

    CC

    0305.79

    - - Other

    CC

    03.06

    Crustaceans, whether in shell or not, live, fresh, chilled, frozen, dried, salted or in brine; smoked crustaceans, whether in shell or not, whether or not cooked before or during the smoking process; crustaceans, in shell, cooked by steaming or by boiling in water, whether or not chilled, frozen, dried, salted or in brine; flours, meals and pellets of crustaceans, fit for human consumption

    - Frozen:

    0306.11

    - - Rock lobster and other sea crawfish (Palinurus spp., Panulirus spp., Jasus spp.)

    CC

    0306.12

    - -  Lobsters (Homarus spp.)

    CC

    0306.14

    - - Crabs

    CC

    0306.15

    - - Norway lobsters (Nephrops norvegicus)

    CC

    0306.16

    - - Cold-water shrimps and prawns (Pandalus spp., Crangon crangon)

    CC

    0306.17

    - - Other shrimps and prawns

    CC

    0306.19

    - - Other, including flours, meals and pellets of crustaceans, fit for human consumption

    CC

    -  Not frozen:

    0306.21

    - - Rock lobster and other sea crawfish (Palinurus spp., Panulirus spp., Jasus spp.)

    CC

    0306.22

    - -  Lobsters (Homarus spp.)

    CC

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    0306.24

    - - Crabs

    CC

    0306.25

    - - Norway lobsters (Nephrops norvegicus)

    CC

    0306.26

    - - Cold-water shrimps and prawns (Pandalus spp., Crangon crangon)

    CC

    0306.27

    - - Other shrimps and prawns

    CC

    0306.29

    - - Other, including flours, meals and pellets of crustaceans, fit for human consumption

    CC

    03.07

    Molluscs, whether in shell or not, live, fresh, chilled, frozen, dried, salted or in brine; smoked molluscs, whether in shell or not, whether or not cooked before or during the smoking process; flours, meals and pellets of molluscs, fit for human consumption

    - Oysters:

    0307.11

    - - Live, fresh or chilled

    CC

    0307.19

    - - Other

    CC

    - Scallops, including queen scallops, of the genera Pecten, Chlamys or Placopecten:

    0307.21

    - -  Live, fresh or chilled

    CC

    0307.29

    - - Other

    CC

    -  Mussels (Mytilus spp., Perna spp.):

    0307.31

    - -  Live, fresh or chilled

    CC

    0307.39

    - - Other

    CC

    - Cuttle fish (Sepia officinalis, Rossia macrosoma, Sepiola spp.) and squid (Ommastrephes spp., Loligo spp., Nototodarus spp., Sepioteuthis spp.):

    0307.41

    - -  Live, fresh or chilled

    CC

    0307.49

    - - Other

    CC

    -  Octopus (Octopus spp.):

    0307.51

    - -  Live, fresh or chilled

    CC

    0307.59

    - - Other

    CC

    0307.60

    -  Snails, other than sea snails

    CC

    - Clams, cockles and ark shells (families Arcidae, Arcticidae, Cardiidae, Donacidae, Hiatellidae, Mactridae, Mesodesmatidae, Myidae, Semelidae, Solecurtidae, Solenidae, Tridacnidae and Veneridae):

    0307.71

    - -  Live, fresh or chilled

    CC

    0307.79

    - - Other

    CC

    - Abalone (Haliotis spp.):

    0307.81

    - -  Live, fresh or chilled

    CC

    0307.89

    - - Other

    CC

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    - Other, including flours, meals and pellets, fit for human consumption:

    0307.91

    - -  Live, fresh or chilled

    CC

    0307.99

    - - Other

    CC

    03.08

    Aquatic invertebrates other than crustaceans and molluscs, live, fresh, chilled, frozen, dried, salted or in brine; smoked aquatic invertebrates other than crustaceans and molluscs, whether or not cooked before or during the smoking process; flours, meals and pellets of aquatic invertebrates other than crustaceans and molluscs, fit for human consumption

    - Sea cucumbers (Stichopus japonicus, Holothurioidea):

    0308.11

    - - Live, fresh or chilled

    CC

    0308.19

    - - Other

    CC

    - Sea urchins (Strongylocentrotus spp., Paracentrotus lividus, Loxechinus albus, Echichinus esculentus):

    0308.21

    - - Live, fresh or chilled

    CC

    0308.29

    - - Other

    CC

    0308.30

    - Jellyfish (Rhopilema spp.)

    CC

    0308.90

    - Other

    CC

    CHAPTER 4

    DAIRY PRODUCE; BIRDS' EGGS; NATURAL HONEY; EDIBLE PRODUCTS OF ANIMAL ORIGIN, NOT ELSEWHERE SPECIFIED OR

    INCLUDED

    04.01

    Milk and cream, not concentrated nor containing added sugar or other sweetening matter

    0401.10

    - Of a fat content, by weight, not exceeding 1%

    CC

    0401.20

    - Of a fat content, by weight, exceeding 1% but not exceeding 6%

    CC

    0401.40

    - Of a fat content, by weight, exceeding 6 % but not exceeding 10 %

    CC

    0401.50

    - Of a fat content, by weight, exceeding 10 %

    CC

    04.02

    Milk and cream, concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter

    0402.10

    - In powder, granules or other solid forms, of a fat content, by weight, not exceeding 1.5%

    CC, except from Chapter 17

    - In powder, granules or other solid forms, of a fat content, by weight, exceeding 1.5%:

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    0402.21

    - - Not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter

    CC, except from Chapter 17

    0402.29

    - - Other

    CC, except from Chapter 17

    - Other:

    0402.91

    - - Not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter

    CC

    0402.99

    - - Other

    CC, except from Chapter 17

    04.03

    Buttermilk, curdled milk and cream, yogurt, kephir and other fermented or acidified milk and cream, whether or not concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured or containing added fruit, nuts or cocoa

    0403.10

    - Yogurt

    CC

    0403.90

    - Other

    CC

    04.04

    Whey, whether or not concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter; products consisting of natural milk constituents, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter, not elsewhere specified or included

    0404.10

    - Whey and modified whey, whether or not concentrated or containing added sugar or other sweetening matter

    CC

    0404.90

    - Other

    CC

    04.05

    Butter and other fats and oils derived from milk; dairy spreads

    0405.10

    - Butter

    CC

    0405.20

    -  Dairy spreads

    CC

    0405.90

    - Other

    CC

    04.06

    Cheese and curd

    0406.10

    - Fresh (unripened or uncured) cheese, including whey cheese, and curd

    CC

    0406.20

    - Grated or powdered cheese, of all kinds

    CC

    0406.30

    -  Processed cheese, not grated or powdered

    CC

    0406.40

    - Blue-veined cheese and other cheese containing veins produced by Penicillium roqueforti

    CC

    0406.90

    -  Other cheese

    CC

    04.07

    Birds' eggs, in shell, fresh, preserved or cooked

    - Fertilised eggs for incubation:

    0407.11

    - - Of fowls of the species Gallus domesticus

    CC

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    0407.19

    - - Other

    CC

    - Other fresh eggs:

    0407.21

    - - Of fowls of the species Gallus domesticus

    CC

    0407.29

    - - Other

    CC

    0407.90

    - Other

    CC

    04.08

    Birds' eggs, not in shell, and egg yolks, fresh, dried, cooked by steaming or by boiling in water, moulded, frozen or otherwise preserved, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter

    - Egg yolks:

    0408.11

    - - Dried

    CC

    0408.19

    - - Other

    CC

    - Other:

    0408.91

    - - Dried

    CC

    0408.99

    - - Other

    CC

    0409.00

    Natural honey

    WO

    0410.00

    Edible products of animal origin, not elsewhere specified or included

    CC

    CHAPTER 5

    PRODUCTS OF ANIMAL ORIGIN, NOT ELSEWHERE SPECIFIED OR INCLUDED

    0501.00

    Human hair, unworked, whether or not washed or scoured; waste of human hair

    СС

    05.02

    Pigs', hogs' or boars' bristles and hair; badger hair and other brush making hair; waste of such bristles or hair

    0502.10

    - Pigs', hogs' or boars' bristles and hair and waste thereof

    СС

    0502.90

    - Other

    СС

    0504.00

    Guts, bladders and stomachs of animals (other than fish), whole and pieces thereof, fresh, chilled, frozen, salted, in brine, dried or smoked

    СС

    05.05

    Skins and other parts of birds, with their feathers or down, feathers and parts of feathers (whether or not with trimmed edges) and down, not further worked than cleaned, disinfected or treated for preservation; powder and waste of feathers or parts of feathers

    0505.10

    -  Feathers of a kind used for stuffing; down

    СС

    0505.90

    - Other

    СС

    05.06

    Bones and horn-cores, unworked, defatted, simply prepared (but not cut to shape), treated with acid or degelatinised; powder and waste of

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    these products

    0506.10

    -  Ossein and bones treated with acid

    СС

    0506.90

    - Other

    СС

    05.07

    Ivory, tortoise-shell, whalebone and whalebone hair, horns, antlers, hooves, nails, claws and beaks, unworked or simply prepared but not cut to shape; powder and waste of these products

    0507.10

    -  Ivory; ivory powder and waste

    СС

    0507.90

    - Other

    СС

    0508.00

    Coral and similar materials, unworked or simply prepared but not otherwise worked; shells of molluscs, crustaceans or echinoderms and cuttle-bone, unworked or simply prepared but not cut to shape, powder and waste thereof

    СС

    0510.00

    Ambergris, castoreum, civet and musk; cantharides; bile, whether or not dried; glands and other animal products used in the preparation of pharmaceutical products, fresh, chilled, frozen or otherwise provisionally preserved

    СС

    05.11

    Animal products not elsewhere specified or included; dead animals of Chapter 1 or 3, unfit for human consumption

    0511.10

    -  Bovine semen

    СС

    - Other:

    0511.91

    - - Products of fish or crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates; dead animals of Chapter 3

    СС

    0511.99

    -- Other

    СС

    CHAPTER 6

    LIVE TREES AND OTHER PLANTS; BULBS, ROOTS AND THE LIKE;CUT FLOWERS AND ORNAMENTAL FOLIAGE

    06.01

    Bulbs, tubers, tuberous roots, corms, crowns and rhizomes, dormant, in growth or in flower; chicory plants and roots other than roots of heading 12.12

    0601.10

    - Bulbs, tubers, tuberous roots, corms, crowns and rhizomes, dormant

    CC

    0601.20

    - Bulbs, tubers, tuberous roots, corms, crowns and rhizomes, in growth or in flower; chicory plants and roots

    CC

    06.02

    Other live plants (including their roots), cuttings and slips; mushroom spawn

    0602.10

    -  Unrooted cuttings and slips

    CC

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    0602.20

    - Trees, shrubs and bushes, grafted or not, of kinds which bear edible fruit or nuts

    CC

    0602.30

    -  Rhododendrons and azaleas, grafted or not

    CC

    0602.40

    -  Roses, grafted or not

    CC

    0602.90

    - Other

    CC

    06.03

    Cut flowers and flower buds of a kind suitable for bouquets or for ornamental purposes, fresh, dried, dyed, bleached, impregnated or otherwise prepared

    - Fresh:

    0603.11

    - - Roses

    CC

    0603.12

    - - Carnations

    CC

    0603.13

    - - Orchids

    CC

    0603.14

    - - Chrysanthemums

    CC

    0603.15

    - - Lilies (Lilium spp.)

    CC

    0603.19

    - - Other

    CC

    0603.90

    - Other

    CC

    06.04

    Foliage, branches and other parts of plants, without flowers or flower buds, and grasses, mosses and lichens, being goods of a kind suitable for bouquets or for ornamental purposes, fresh, dried, dyed, bleached, impregnated or otherwise prepared

    0604.20

    - Fresh

    CC

    0604.90

    - Other

    CC

    CHAPTER 7

    EDIBLE VEGETABLES AND CERTAIN ROOTS AND TUBERS

    07.01

    Potatoes, fresh or chilled

    0701.10

    - Seed

    CC

    0701.90

    - Other

    CC

    0702.00

    Tomatoes, fresh or chilled

    CC

    07.03

    Onions, shallots, garlic, leeks and other alliaceous vegetables, fresh or chilled

    0703.10

    -  Onions and shallots

    CC

    0703.20

    - Garlic

    CC

    0703.90

    -  Leeks and other alliaceous vegetables

    CC

    07.04

    Cabbages, cauliflowers, kohlrabi, kale and similar edible brassicas, fresh or chilled

    0704.10

    -  Cauliflowers and headed broccoli

    CC

    0704.20

    -  Brussels sprouts

    CC

    0704.90

    - Other

    CC

    07.05

    Lettuce (Lactuca sativa) and chicory (Cichorium spp), fresh or chilled

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    - Lettuce:

    0705.11

    - -  Cabbage lettuce (head lettuce)

    CC

    0705.19

    - - Other

    CC

    - Chicory:

    0705.21

    - - Witloof chicory (Cichorium intybus var. foliosum)

    CC

    0705.29

    - - Other

    CC

    07.06

    Carrots, turnips, salad beetroot, salsify, celeriac, radishes and similar edible roots, fresh or chilled

    0706.10

    -  Carrots and turnips

    CC

    0706.90

    - Other

    CC

    0707.00

    Cucumbers and gherkins, fresh or chilled

    CC

    07.08

    Leguminous vegetables, shelled or unshelled, fresh or chilled

    0708.10

    -  Peas (Pisum sativum)

    CC

    0708.20

    - Beans (Vigna spp., Phaseolus spp.)

    CC

    0708.90

    -  Other leguminous vegetables

    CC

    07.09

    Other vegetables, fresh or chilled

    0709.20

    - Asparagus

    CC

    0709.30

    -  Aubergines (egg-plants)

    CC

    0709.40

    -  Celery other than celeriac

    CC

    -  Mushrooms and truffles:

    0709.51

    - -  Mushrooms of the genus Agaricus

    CC

    0709.59

    - - Other

    CC

    0709.60

    - Fruits of the genus Capsicum or of the genus Pimenta

    CC

    0709.70

    - Spinach, New Zealand spinach and orache spinach (garden spinach)

    CC

    - Other:

    0709.91

    - - Globe artichokes

    CC

    0709.92

    - - Olives

    CC

    0709.93

    - - Pumpkins, squash and gourds (Cucurbita spp.)

    CC

    0709.99

    - - Other

    CC

    07.10

    Vegetables (uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water), frozen

    0710.10

    - Potatoes

    CC

    -  Leguminous vegetables, shelled or unshelled:

    0710.21

    - -  Peas (Pisum sativum)

    CC

    0710.22

    - -  Beans (Vigna spp., Phaseolus spp.)

    CC

    0710.29

    - - Other

    CC

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    0710.30

    - Spinach, New Zealand spinach and orache spinach (garden spinach)

    CC

    0710.40

    -  Sweet corn

    CC

    0710.80

    -  Other vegetables

    CC

    0710.90

    -  Mixtures of vegetables

    CC

    07.11

    Vegetables provisionally preserved (for example, by sulphur dioxide gas, in brine, in sulphur water or in other preservative solutions), but unsuitable in that state for immediate consumption

    0711.20

    - Olives

    CC

    0711.40

    -  Cucumbers and gherkins

    CC

    -  Mushrooms and truffles:

    0711.51

    - -  Mushrooms of the genus Agaricus

    CC

    0711.59

    - - Other

    CC

    0711.90

    -  Other vegetables; mixtures of vegetables

    CC

    07.12

    Dried vegetables, whole, cut, sliced, broken or in powder, but not further prepared

    0712.20

    - Onions

    CC

    - Mushrooms, wood ears (Auricularia spp.), jelly fungi (Tremella spp.) and truffles:

    0712.31

    - -  Mushrooms of the genus Agaricus

    CC

    0712.32

    - -  Wood ears (Auricularia spp.)

    CC

    0712.33

    - -  Jelly fungi (Tremella spp.)

    CC

    0712.39

    - - Other

    CC

    0712.90

    -  Other vegetables; mixtures of vegetables

    CC

    07.13

    Dried leguminous vegetables, shelled, whether or not skinned or split

    0713.10

    -  Peas (Pisum sativum)

    CC

    0713.20

    -  Chickpeas (garbanzos)

    CC

    -  Beans (Vigna spp., Phaseolus spp.):

    0713.31

    - - Beans of the species Vigna mungo (L.) Hepper or Vigna radiata (L.) Wilczek

    CC

    0713.32

    - - Small red (Adzuki) beans (Phaseolus or Vigna angularis)

    CC

    0713.33

    - - Kidney beans, including white pea beans (Phaseolus vulgaris)

    CC

    0713.34

    - - Bambara beans (Vigna subterranea or Voandzeia subterranea)

    CC

    0713.35

    - - Cow peas (Vigna unguiculata)

    CC

    0713.39

    - - Other

    CC

    0713.40

    - Lentils

    CC

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    0713.50

    - Broad beans (Vicia faba var. major) and horse beans (Vicia faba var. equina, Vicia faba var. minor)

    CC

    0713.60

    - Pigeon peas (Cajanus cajan)

    CC

    0713.90

    - Other

    CC

    07.14

    Manioc, arrowroot, salep, Jerusalem artichokes, sweet potatoes and similar roots and tubers with high starch or inulin content, fresh, chilled, frozen or dried, whether or not sliced or in the form of pellets; sago pith

    0714.10

    -  Manioc (cassava)

    CC

    0714.20

    -  Sweet potatoes

    CC

    0714.30

    - Yams (Dioscorea spp.)

    CC

    0714.40

    - Taro (Colocasia spp.)

    CC

    0714.50

    - Yautia (Xanthosoma spp.)

    CC

    0714.90

    - Other

    CC

    CHAPTER 8

    EDIBLE FRUIT AND NUTS; PEEL OF CITRUS FRUIT OR MELONS

    08.01

    Coconuts, Brazil nuts and cashew nuts, fresh or dried, whether or not shelled or peeled

    - Coconuts:

    0801.11

    - - Desiccated

    CC

    0801.12

    - - In the inner shell (endocarp)

    CC

    0801.19

    - - Other

    CC

    -  Brazil nuts:

    0801.21

    - -  In shell

    CC

    0801.22

    - - Shelled

    CC

    -  Cashew nuts:

    0801.31

    - -  In shell

    CC

    0801.32

    - - Shelled

    CC

    08.02

    Other nuts, fresh or dried, whether or not shelled or peeled

    - Almonds:

    0802.11

    - -  In shell

    CC

    0802.12

    - - Shelled

    CC

    -  Hazelnuts or filberts (Corylus spp.):

    0802.21

    - -  In shell

    CC

    0802.22

    - - Shelled

    CC

    - Walnuts:

    0802.31

    - -  In shell

    CC

    0802.32

    - - Shelled

    CC

    - Chestnuts (Castanea spp.):

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    0802.41

    - - In shell

    CC

    0802.42

    - - Shelled

    CC

    - Pistachios:

    0802.51

    - - In shell

    CC

    0802.52

    - - Shelled

    CC

    - Macadamia nuts:

    0802.61

    - - In shell

    CC

    0802.62

    - - Shelled

    CC

    0802.70

    - Kola nuts (Cola spp.)

    CC

    0802.80

    - Areca nuts

    CC

    0802.90

    - Other

    CC

    08.03

    Bananas, including plantains, fresh or dried

    0803.10

    - Plantains

    CC

    0803.90

    - Other

    CC

    08.04

    Dates, figs, pineapples, avocados, guavas, mangoes and mangosteens, fresh or dried

    0804.10

    - Dates

    CC

    0804.20

    - Figs

    CC

    0804.30

    - Pineapples

    CC

    0804.40

    - Avocados

    CC

    0804.50

    -  Guavas, mangoes and mangosteens

    CC

    08.05

    Citrus fruit, fresh or dried

    0805.10

    - Oranges

    CC

    0805.20

    - Mandarins (including tangerines and satsumas); clementines, wilkings and similar citrus hybrids

    CC

    0805.40

    -  Grapefruit, including pomelos

    CC

    0805.50

    - Lemons (Citrus limon, Citrus limonum) and limes (Citrus aurantifolia, Citrus latifolia)

    CC

    0805.90

    - Other

    CC

    08.06

    Grapes, fresh or dried

    0806.10

    - Fresh

    CC

    0806.20

    - Dried

    CC

    08.07

    Melons (including watermelons) and papaws (papayas), fresh

    -  Melons (including watermelons):

    0807.11

    - - Watermelons

    CC

    0807.19

    - - Other

    CC

    0807.20

    -  Papaws (papayas)

    CC

    08.08

    Apples, pears and quinces, fresh

    0808.10

    - Apples

    CC

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    0808.30

    - Pears

    CC

    0808.40

    - Quinces

    CC

    08.09

    Apricots, cherries, peaches (including nectarines), plums and sloes, fresh

    0809.10

    - Apricots

    CC

    - Cherries:

    0809.21

    - - Sour cherries (Prunus cerasus)

    CC

    0809.29

    - - Other

    CC

    0809.30

    -  Peaches, including nectarines

    CC

    0809.40

    -  Plums and sloes

    CC

    08.10

    Other fruit, fresh

    0810.10

    - Strawberries

    CC

    0810.20

    - Raspberries, blackberries, mulberries and loganberries

    CC

    0810.30

    - Black, white or red currants and gooseberries

    CC

    0810.40

    - Cranberries, bilberries and other fruits of the genus Vaccinium

    CC

    0810.50

    - Kiwifruit

    CC

    0810.60

    - Durians

    CC

    0810.70

    - Persimmons

    CC

    0810.90

    - Other

    CC

    08.11

    Fruit and nuts, uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water, frozen, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter

    0811.10

    - Strawberries

    CC

    0811.20

    - Raspberries, blackberries, mulberries, loganberries, black, white or red currants and gooseberries

    CC

    0811.90

    - Other

    CC

    08.12

    Fruit and nuts, provisionally preserved (for example, by sulphur dioxide gas, in brine, in sulphur water or in other preservative solutions), but unsuitable in that state for immediate consumption

    0812.10

    - Cherries

    CC

    0812.90

    - Other

    CC

    08.13

    Fruit, dried, other than that of headings 08.01 to 08.06; mixtures of nuts or dried fruits of this Chapter

    0813.10

    - Apricots

    CC

    0813.20

    - Prunes

    CC

    0813.30

    - Apples

    CC

    0813.40

    -  Other fruit

    CC

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    0813.50

    - Mixtures of nuts or dried fruits of this Chapter

    CC

    0814.00

    Peel of citrus fruit or melons (including watermelons), fresh, frozen, dried or provisionally preserved in brine, in sulphur water or in other preservative solutions

    CC

    CHAPTER 9

    COFFEE, TEA, MATÉ AND SPICES

    09.01

    Coffee, whether or not roasted or decaffeinated; coffee husks and skins; coffee substitutes containing coffee in any proportion

    -  Coffee, not roasted:

    0901.11

    - -  Not decaffeinated

    CC

    0901.12

    - - Decaffeinated

    CC

    -  Coffee, roasted:

    0901.21

    - -  Not decaffeinated

    CTSH

    0901.22

    - - Decaffeinated

    CTSH

    0901.90

    - Other

    CC

    09.02

    Tea, whether or not flavoured

    0902.10

    - Green tea (not fermented) in immediate packings of a content not exceeding 3 kg

    CC

    0902.20

    -  Other green tea (not fermented)

    CC or VAC 40%

    0902.30

    - Black tea (fermented) and partly fermented tea, in immediate packings of a content not exceeding 3 kg

    CC

    0902.40

    - Other black tea (fermented) and other partly fermented tea

    CC or VAC 40%

    0903.00

    Maté

    CC

    09.04

    Pepper of the genus Piper; dried or crushed or ground fruits of the genus Capsicum or of the genus Pimenta

    - Pepper:

    0904.11

    - -  Neither crushed nor ground

    CC

    0904.12

    - -  Crushed or ground

    CC

    - Fruits of the genus Capsicum or of the genus Pimenta:

    0904.21

    - - Dried, neither crushed nor ground

    CC

    0904.22

    - - Crushed or ground

    CC

    09.05

    Vanilla

    0905.10

    - Neither crushed nor ground

    CC

    0905.20

    - Crushed or ground

    CC

    09.06

    Cinnamon and cinnamon-tree flowers

    -  Neither crushed nor ground:

    0906.11

    - - Cinnamon (Cinnamomum zeylanicum

    CC

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    Blume)

    0906.19

    - - Other

    CC

    0906.20

    -  Crushed or ground

    CC

    09.07

    Cloves (whole fruit, cloves and stems)

    0907.10

    - Neither crushed nor ground

    CC

    0907.20

    - Crushed or ground

    CC

    09.08

    Nutmeg, mace and cardamoms

    - Nutmeg:

    0908.11

    - - Neither crushed nor ground

    CC

    0908.12

    - - Crushed or ground

    CC

    - Mace:

    0908.21

    - - Neither crushed nor ground

    CC

    0908.22

    - - Crushed or ground

    CC

    - Cardamoms:

    0908.31

    - - Neither crushed nor ground

    CC

    0908.32

    - - Crushed or ground

    CC

    09.09

    Seeds of anise, badian, fennel, coriander, cumin or caraway; juniper berries

    -  Seeds of coriander:

    0909.21

    - - Neither crushed nor ground

    CC

    0909.22

    - - Crushed or ground

    CC

    -  Seeds of cumin:

    0909.31

    - - Neither crushed nor ground

    CC

    0909.32

    - - Crushed or ground

    CC

    - Seeds of anise, badian, caraway or fennel; juniper berries:

    0909.61

    - - Neither crushed nor ground

    CC

    0909.62

    - - Crushed or ground

    CC

    09.10

    Ginger, saffron, turmeric (curcuma), thyme, bay leaves, curry and other spices

    - Ginger:

    0910.11

    - - Neither crushed nor ground

    CC

    0910.12

    - - Crushed or ground

    CC

    0910.20

    - Saffron

    CC

    0910.30

    -  Turmeric (curcuma)

    CC

    -  Other spices:

    0910.91

    - - Mixtures referred to in Note 1(b) to this Chapter

    CC

    0910.99

    - - Other

    CC

    CHAPTER 10

    CEREALS

    10.01

    Wheat and meslin

    - Durum wheat:

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    1001.11

    - - Seed

    CC

    1001.19

    - - Other

    CC

    - Other:

    1001.91

    - - Seed

    CC

    1001.99

    - - Other

    CC

    10.02

    Rye

    1002.10

    - Seed

    CC

    1002.90

    - Other

    CC

    10.03

    Barley

    1003.10

    - Seed

    CC

    1003.90

    - Other

    CC

    10.04

    Oats

    1004.10

    - Seed

    CC

    1004.90

    - Other

    CC

    10.05

    Maize (corn)

    1005.10

    - Seed

    CC

    1005.90

    - Other

    CC

    10.06

    Rice

    1006.10

    -  Rice in the husk (paddy or rough)

    CC

    1006.20

    -  Husked (brown) rice

    CC

    1006.30

    - Semi-milled or wholly milled rice, whether or not polished or glazed

    CC

    1006.40

    - Broken rice

    CC

    10.07

    Grain sorghum

    1007.10

    - Seed

    CC

    1007.90

    - Other

    CC

    10.08

    Buckwheat, millet and canary seeds; other cereals

    1008.10

    - Buckwheat

    CC

    - Millet:

    1008.21

    - - Seed

    CC

    1008.29

    - - Other

    CC

    1008.30

    -  Canary seeds

    CC

    1008.40

    - Fonio (Digitaria spp.)

    CC

    1008.50

    - Quinoa (Chenopodium quinoa)

    CC

    1008.60

    - Triticale

    CC

    1008.90

    -  Other cereals

    CC

    CHAPTER 11

    PRODUCTS OF THE MILLING INDUSTRY; MALT; STARCHES;INULIN; WHEAT GLUTEN

    11.01

    Wheat or meslin flour

    CC, except from Chapter 10

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    11.02

    Cereal flours other than of wheat or meslin

    1102.20

    -  Maize (corn) flour

    CC, except from Chapter 10

    1102.90

    - Other

    CC, except from Chapter 10

    11.03

    Cereal groats, meal and pellets

    -  Groats and meal:

    1103.11

    - -  Of wheat

    CC, except from Chapter 10

    1103.13

    - -  Of maize (corn)

    CC, except from Chapter 10

    1103.19

    - -  Of other cereals

    CC, except from Chapter 10

    1103.20

    - Pellets

    CC, except from Chapter 10

    11.04

    Cereal grains otherwise worked (for example, hulled, rolled, flaked, pearled, sliced or kibbled), except rice of heading 10.06; germ of cereals, whole, rolled, flaked or ground

    -  Rolled or flaked grains:

    1104.12

    - -  Of oats

    CC, except from Chapter 10

    1104.19

    - -  Of other cereals

    CC, except from Chapter 10

    - Other worked grains (for example, hulled, pearled, sliced or kibbled):

    1104.22

    - -  Of oats

    CC, except from Chapter 10

    1104.23

    - -  Of maize (corn)

    CC, except from Chapter 10

    1104.29

    - - Of other cereals

    CC, except from Chapter 10

    1104.30

    - Germ of cereals, whole, rolled, flaked or ground

    CC, except from Chapter 10

    11.05

    Flour, meal, powder, flakes, granules and pellets of potatoes

    1105.10

    -  Flour, meal and powder

    CC, except from Chapter 7

    1105.20

    -  Flakes, granules and pellets

    CC, except from Chapter 7

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    11.06

    Flour, meal and powder of the dried leguminous vegetables of heading 07.13, of sago or of roots or tubers of heading 07.14 or of the products of Chapter 8

    1106.10

    - Of the dried leguminous vegetables of heading 07.13

    CC, except from Chapter 7

    1106.20

    -  Of sago or of roots or tubers of heading 07.14

    CC, except from Chapter 7

    1106.30

    -  Of the products of Chapter 8

    CC, except from Chapter 8

    11.07

    Malt, whether or not roasted

    1107.10

    -  Not roasted

    СС

    1107.20

    - Roasted

    СС

    11.08

    Starches; inulin

    - Starches:

    1108.11

    - -  Wheat starch

    СС

    1108.12

    - -  Maize (corn) starch

    СС

    1108.13

    - -  Potato starch

    СС

    1108.14

    - -  Manioc (cassava) starch

    СС

    1108.19

    - -  Other starches

    СС

    1108.20

    - Inulin

    СС

    1109.00

    Wheat gluten, whether or not dried

    CC

    CHAPTER 12

    OIL SEEDS AND OLEAGINOUS FRUITS; MISCELLANEOUS GRAINS, SEEDS AND FRUIT; INDUSTRIAL OR MEDICINAL PLANTS; STRAW AND FODDER

    12.01

    Soya beans, whether or not broken

    1201.10

    - Seed

    CC

    1201.90

    - Other

    CC

    12.02

    Ground-nuts, not roasted or otherwise cooked, whether or not shelled or broken

    1202.30

    - Seed

    CC

    - Other:

    1202.41

    - - In shell

    CC

    1202.42

    - - Shelled, whether or not broken

    CC

    1203.00

    Copra

    CC

    1204.00

    Linseed, whether or not broken

    CC

    12.05

    Rape or colza seeds, whether or not broken

    1205.10

    - Low erucic acid rape or colza seeds

    CC

    1205.90

    - Other

    CC

    1206.00

    Sunflower seeds, whether or not broken

    CC

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    12.07

    Other oil seeds and oleaginous fruits, whether or not broken

    1207.10

    - Palm nuts and kernels

    CC

    - Cotton seeds:

    1207.21

    - - Seed

    CC

    1207.29

    - - Other

    CC

    1207.30

    - Castor oil seeds

    CC

    1207.40

    -  Sesamum seeds

    CC

    1207.50

    -  Mustard seeds

    CC

    1207.60

    - Safflower (Carthamus tinctorius) seeds

    CC

    1207.70

    - Melon seeds

    CC

    - Other:

    1207.91

    - -  Poppy seeds

    CC

    1207.99

    - - Other

    CC

    12.08

    Flours and meals of oil seeds or oleaginous fruits, other than those of mustard

    1208.10

    -  Of soya beans

    CC

    1208.90

    - Other

    CC

    12.09

    Seeds, fruit and spores, of a kind used for sowing

    1209.10

    -  Sugar beet seeds

    CC

    -  Seeds of forage plants:

    1209.21

    - -  Lucerne (alfalfa) seeds

    CC

    1209.22

    - -  Clover (Trifolium spp.) seeds

    CC

    1209.23

    - -  Fescue seeds

    CC

    1209.24

    - - Kentucky blue grass (Poa pratensis L.) seeds

    CC

    1209.25

    - - Rye grass (Lolium multiflorum Lam., Lolium perenne L.) seeds

    CC

    1209.29

    - - Other

    CC

    1209.30

    - Seeds of herbaceous plants cultivated principally for their flowers

    CC

    - Other:

    1209.91

    - - Vegetable seeds

    CC

    1209.99

    - - Other

    CC

    12.10

    Hop cones, fresh or dried, whether or not ground, powdered or in the form of pellets; lupulin

    1210.10

    - Hop cones, neither ground nor powdered nor in the form of pellets

    CC

    1210.20

    - Hop cones, ground, powdered or in the form of pellets; lupulin

    CC

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    12.11

    Plants and parts of plants (including seeds and fruits), of a kind used primarily in perfumery, in pharmacy or for insecticidal, fungicidal or similar purposes, fresh or dried, whether or not cut, crushed or powdered

    1211.20

    -  Ginseng roots

    CC

    1211.30

    -  Coca leaf

    CC

    1211.40

    -  Poppy straw

    CC

    1211.90

    - Other

    CC

    12.12

    Locust beans, seaweeds and other algae, sugar beet and sugar cane, fresh, chilled, frozen or dried, whether or not ground; fruit stones and kernels and other vegetable products (including unroasted chicory roots of the variety Cichorium intybus sativum) of a kind used primarily for human consumption, not elsewhere specified or included

    -  Seaweeds and other algae:

    1212.21

    - - Fit for human consumption

    CC

    1212.29

    - - Other

    CC

    - Other:

    1212.91

    - -  Sugar beet

    CC

    1212.92

    - - Locust beans (carob)

    CC

    1212.93

    - - Sugar cane

    CC

    1212.94

    - - Chicory roots

    CC

    1212.99

    - - Other

    CC

    1213.00

    Cereal straw and husks, unprepared, whether or not chopped, ground, pressed or in the form of pellets

    CC

    12.14

    Swedes, mangolds, fodder roots, hay, lucerne (alfalfa), clover, sainfoin, forage kale, lupines, vetches and similar forage products, whether or not in the form of pellets

    1214.10

    -  Lucerne (alfalfa) meal and pellets

    CC

    1214.90

    - Other

    CC

    CHAPTER 13

    LAC; GUMS, RESINS AND OTHER VEGETABLE SAPS AND EXTRACTS

    13.01

    Lac; natural gums, resins, gum-resins and oleoresins (for example, balsams)

    1301.20

    -  Gum Arabic

    CC

    1301.90

    - Other

    CC

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    13.02

    Vegetable saps and extracts; pectic substances, pectinates and pectates; agar-agar and other mucilages and thickeners, whether or not modified, derived from vegetable products

    -  Vegetable saps and extracts:

    1302.11

    - - Opium

    CC

    1302.12

    - - Of liquorice

    CC

    1302.13

    - -  Of hops

    CC

    1302.19

    - - Other

    CC

    1302.20

    -  Pectic substances, pectinates and pectates

    CC

    - Mucilages and thickeners, whether or not modified, derived from vegetable products:

    1302.31

    - - Agar-agar

    CC

    1302.32

    - - Mucilages and thickeners, whether or not modified, derived from locust beans, locust bean seeds or guar seeds

    CC

    1302.39

    - - Other

    CC

    CHAPTER 14

    VEGETABLE PLAITING MATERIALS; VEGETABLE PRODUCTS NOT ELSEWHERE SPECIFIED OR INCLUDED

    14.01

    Vegetable materials of a kind used primarily for plaiting (for example, bamboos, rattans, reeds, rushes, osier, raffia, cleaned, bleached or dyed cereal straw, and lime bark)

    1401.10

    - Bamboos

    WO

    1401.20

    - Rattans

    WO

    1401.90

    - Other

    WO

    14.04

    Vegetable products not elsewhere specified or included

    1404.20

    -  Cotton linters

    WO

    1404.90

    - Other

    WO

    CHAPTER 15

    ANIMAL OR VEGETABLE FATS AND OILS AND THEIR CLEAVAGE PRODUCTS;PREPARED EDIBLE FATS;ANIMAL OR VEGETABLE WAXES

    15.01

    Pig fat (including lard) and poultry fat, other than that of heading 02.09 or 15.03

    1501.10

    - Lard

    CC, except from Chapter 2

    1501.20

    - Other pig fat

    CC, except from Chapter 2

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    1501.90

    - Other

    CC, except from Chapter 2

    15.02

    Fats of bovine animals, sheep or goats, other than those of heading 15.03

    1502.10

    - Tallow

    CC, except from Chapter 2

    1502.90

    - Other

    CC, except from Chapter 2

    1503.00

    Lard stearin, lard oil, oleostearin, oleo-oil and tallow oil, not emulsified or mixed or otherwise prepared

    CC

    15.04

    Fats and oils and their fractions, of fish or marine mammals, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified

    1504.10

    -  Fish-liver oils and their fractions

    CC

    1504.20

    - Fats and oils and their fractions, of fish, other than liver oils

    CC

    1504.30

    - Fats and oils and their fractions, of marine mammals

    CC

    1505.00

    Wool grease and fatty substances derived therefrom (including lanolin)

    CC

    1506.00

    Other animal fats and oils and their fractions, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified

    CC

    15.07

    Soya-bean oil and its fractions, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified

    1507.10

    -  Crude oil, whether or not degummed

    CC

    1507.90

    - Other

    CC

    15.08

    Ground-nut oil and its fractions, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified

    1508.10

    -  Crude oil

    CC

    1508.90

    - Other

    CC

    15.09

    Olive oil and its fractions, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified

    1509.10

    - Virgin

    CC

    1509.90

    - Other

    CC

    1510.00

    Other oils and their fractions, obtained solely from olives, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified, including blends of these oils or fractions with oils or fractions of heading 15.09

    CC

    15.11

    Palm oil and its fractions, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    1511.10

    - Crude oil

    CC

    1511.90

    - Other

    CC

    15.12

    Sunflower-seed, safflower or cotton-seed oil and fractions thereof, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified

    - Sunflower-seed or safflower oil and fractions thereof:

    1512.11

    - - Crude oil

    CC

    1512.19

    - - Other

    CC

    -  Cotton-seed oil and its fractions:

    1512.21

    - - Crude oil, whether or not gossypol has been removed

    CC

    1512.29

    - - Other

    CC

    15.13

    Coconut (copra), palm kernel or babassu oil and fractions thereof, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified

    -  Coconut (copra) oil and its fractions:

    1513.11

    - -  Crude oil

    CC

    1513.19

    - - Other

    CC

    - Palm kernel or babassu oil and fractions thereof:

    1513.21

    - -  Crude oil

    CC

    1513.29

    - - Other

    CC

    15.14

    Rape, colza or mustard oil and fractions thereof, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified

    - Low erucic acid rape or colza oil and its fractions:

    1514.11

    - -  Crude oil

    CC

    1514.19

    - - Other

    CC

    - Other:

    1514.91

    - -  Crude oil

    CC

    1514.99

    - - Other

    CC

    15.15

    Other fixed vegetable fats and oils (including jojoba oil) and their fractions, whether or not refined, but not chemically modified

    -  Linseed oil and its fractions:

    1515.11

    - -  Crude oil

    CC

    1515.19

    - - Other

    CC

    -  Maize (corn) oil and its fractions:

    1515.21

    - -  Crude oil

    CC

    1515.29

    - - Other

    CC

    1515.30

    -  Castor oil and its fractions

    CC

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    1515.50

    -  Sesame oil and its fractions

    CC

    1515.90

    - Other

    CC

    15.16

    Animal or vegetable fats and oils and their fractions, partly or wholly hydrogenated, inter- esterified, re-esterified or elaidinised, whether or not refined, but not further prepared

    1516.10

    -  Animal fats and oils and their fractions

    CC or VAC 50%

    1516.20

    -  Vegetable fats and oils and their fractions

    CC or VAC 50%

    15.17

    Margarine; edible mixtures or preparations of animal or vegetable fats or oils or of fractions of different fats or oils of this Chapter, other than edible fats or oils or their fractions of heading 15.16

    1517.10

    -  Margarine, excluding liquid margarine

    CC or VAC 50%

    1517.90

    - Other

    CC or VAC 50%

    1518.00

    Animal or vegetable fats and oils and their fractions, boiled, oxidised, dehydrated, sulphurised, blown, polymerised by heat in vacuum or in inert gas or otherwise chemically modified, excluding those of heading 15.16; inedible mixtures or preparations of animal or vegetable fats or oils or of fractions of different fats or oils of this Chapter, not elsewhere specified or included

    CTH

    1520.00

    Glycerol, crude; glycerol waters and glycerol lyes

    CTH

    15.21

    Vegetable waxes (other than triglycerides), beeswax, other insect waxes and spermaceti, whether or not refined or coloured

    1521.10

    -  Vegetable waxes

    CTH

    1521.90

    - Other

    CTH

    1522.00

    Degras; residues resulting from the treatment of fatty substances or animal or vegetable waxes

    CTH

    CHAPTER 16

    PREPARATIONS OF MEAT, OF FISH OR OF CRUSTACEANS,MOLLUSCS OR OTHER AQUATIC INVERTEBRATES

    1601.00

    Sausages and similar products, of meat, meat offal or blood; food preparations based on these products

    CC, except from Chapter 2

    16.02

    Other prepared or preserved meat, meat offal or blood

    1602.10

    -  Homogenised preparations

    CC, except from Chapter 2

    1602.20

    -  Of liver of any animal

    CC, except from Chapter 2

    -  Of poultry of heading 01.05:

    1602.31

    - -  Of turkeys

    CC, except from Chapter 2

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    1602.32

    - -  Of fowls of the species Gallus domesticus

    CC, except from Chapter 2

    1602.39

    - - Other

    CC, except from Chapter 2

    -  Of swine:

    1602.41

    - -  Hams and cuts thereof

    CC, except from Chapter 2

    1602.42

    - -  Shoulders and cuts thereof

    CC, except from Chapter 2

    1602.49

    - -  Other, including mixtures

    CC, except from Chapter 2

    1602.50

    -  Of bovine animals

    CC, except from Chapter 2

    1602.90

    - Other, including preparations of blood of any animal

    CC, except from Chapter 2

    1603.00

    Extracts and juices of meat, fish or crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates

    CC

    16.04

    Prepared or preserved fish; caviar and caviar substitutes prepared from fish eggs

    -  Fish, whole or in pieces, but not minced:

    1604.11

    - - Salmon

    CC, except from Chapter 3

    1604.12

    - - Herrings

    CC, except from Chapter 3

    1604.13

    - - Sardines, sardinella and brisling or sprats

    CC, except from Chapter 3

    1604.14

    - - Tunas, skipjack and bonito (Sarda spp.)

    CC, except from Chapter 3, or VAC 40%

    1604.15

    - - Mackerel

    CC, except from Chapter 3

    1604.16

    - - Anchovies

    CC, except from Chapter 3

    1604.17

    - - Eels

    CC, except from Chapter 3

    1604.19

    -- Other

    CC, except from Chapter 3, or VAC 40%

    1604.20

    - Other prepared or preserved fish

    CC, except from Chapter 3

    - Caviar and caviar substitutes:

    1604.31

    - - Caviar

    CC, except from Chapter 3

    1604.32

    - - Caviar substitutes

    CC, except from Chapter 3

    16.05

    Crustaceans, molluscs and other aquatic invertebrates, prepared or preserved

    1605.10

    - Crab

    CC, except from Chapter 3

    -  Shrimps and prawns:

    1605.21

    - - Not in airtight container

    CC, except from Chapter 3, or VAC 40%

    1605.29

    - - Other

    CC, except from Chapter 3, or VAC 40%

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    1605.30

    - Lobster

    CC, except from Chapter 3

    1605.40

    -  Other crustaceans

    CC, except from Chapter 3

    - Molluscs:

    1605.51

    - - Oysters

    CC, except from Chapter 3

    1605.52

    - - Scallops, including queen scallops

    CC, except from Chapter 3

    1605.53

    - - Mussels

    CC, except from Chapter 3

    1605.54

    - - Cuttle fish and squid

    CC, except from Chapter 3, or VAC 40%

    1605.55

    - - Octopus

    CC, except from Chapter 3, or VAC 40%

    1605.56

    - - Clams, cockles and arkshells

    CC, except from Chapter 3

    1605.57

    - - Abalone

    CC, except from Chapter 3

    1605.58

    - - Snails, other than sea snails

    CC, except from Chapter 3

    1605.59

    - - Other

    CC, except from Chapter 3

    - Other aquatic invertebrates:

    1605.61

    - - Sea cucumbers

    CC, except from Chapter 3

    1605.62

    - - Sea urchins

    CC, except from Chapter 3

    1605.63

    - - Jellyfish

    CC, except from Chapter 3

    1605.69

    - - Other

    CC, except from Chapter 3

    CHAPTER 17

    SUGARS AND SUGAR CONFECTIONERY

    17.01

    Cane or beet sugar and chemically pure sucrose, in solid form

    - Raw sugar not containing added flavouring or colouring matter:

    1701.12

    - -  Beet sugar

    CC, except from Chapter 12

    1701.13

    - - Cane sugar specified in Subheading Note 2 to this Chapter

    CC, except from Chapter 12

    1701.14

    - - Other cane sugar

    CC, except from Chapter 12

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    - Other:

    1701.91

    - - Containing added flavouring or colouring matter

    CC, except from Chapter 12

    1701.99

    - - Other

    CC, except from Chapter 12

    17.02

    Other sugars, including chemically pure lactose, maltose, glucose and fructose, in solid form; sugar syrups not containing added flavouring or colouring matter; artificial honey, whether or not mixed with natural honey; caramel

    -  Lactose and lactose syrup:

    1702.11

    - - Containing by weight 99% or more lactose, expressed as anhydrous lactose, calculated on the dry matter

    CC, except from 04.09

    1702.19

    - - Other

    CC, except from 04.09

    1702.20

    -  Maple sugar and maple syrup

    CC

    1702.30

    - Glucose and glucose syrup, not containing fructose or containing in the dry state less than 20% by weight of fructose

    CC, except from Chapter 12

    1702.40

    - Glucose and glucose syrup, containing in the dry state at least 20% but less than 50% by weight of fructose, excluding invert sugar

    CC, except from Chapter 12

    1702.50

    -  Chemically pure fructose

    CC, except from Chapter 12

    1702.60

    - Other fructose and fructose syrup, containing in the dry state more than 50% by weight of fructose, excluding invert sugar

    CC, except from Chapter 12

    1702.90

    - Other, including invert sugar and other sugar and sugar syrup blends containing in the dry state 50% by weight of fructose

    CC, except from Chapter 12

    17.03

    Molasses resulting from the extraction or refining of sugar

    1703.10

    -  Cane molasses

    CC, except from Chapter 12

    1703.90

    - Other

    CC, except from Chapter 12

    17.04

    Sugar confectionery (including white chocolate), not containing cocoa

    1704.10

    -  Chewing gum, whether or not sugar-coated

    CC

    1704.90

    - Other

    CC

    CHAPTER 18

    COCOA AND COCOA PREPARATIONS

    1801.00

    Cocoa beans, whole or broken, raw or roasted

    CC

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    1802.00

    Cocoa shells, husks, skins and other cocoa waste

    CC

    18.03

    Cocoa paste, whether or not defatted

    1803.10

    -  Not defatted

    CTH

    1803.20

    -  Wholly or partly defatted

    CTH

    1804.00

    Cocoa butter, fat and oil

    CTH

    1805.00

    Cocoa powder, not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter

    CTH

    18.06

    Chocolate and other food preparations containing cocoa

    1806.10

    - Cocoa powder, containing added sugar or other sweetening matter

    CTH or VAC 40%

    1806.20

    - Other preparations in blocks, slabs or bars weighing more than 2 kg or in liquid, paste, powder, granular or other bulk form in containers or immediate packings, of a content exceeding 2 kg

    CTH or VAC 40%

    -  Other, in blocks, slabs or bars:

    1806.31

    - - Filled

    CTH or VAC 40%

    1806.32

    - -  Not filled

    CTH or VAC 40%

    1806.90

    - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    CHAPTER 19

    PREPARATIONS OF CEREALS, FLOUR, STARCH OR MILK;PASTRYCOOKS' PRODUCTS

    19.01

    Malt extract; food preparations of flour, groats, meal, starch or malt extract, not containing cocoa or containing less than 40% by weight of cocoa calculated on a totally defatted basis, not elsewhere specified or included; food preparations of goods of headings 04.01 to 04.04, not containing cocoa or containing less than 5% by weight of cocoa calculated on a totally defatted basis, not elsewhere specified or included

    1901.10

    - Preparations for infant use, put up for retail sale

    CC, except from Chapter 4

    1901.20

    - Mixes and doughs for the preparation of bakers' wares of heading 19.05

    CC

    1901.90

    - Other

    CC, except from Chapter 4

    19.02

    Pasta, whether or not cooked or stuffed (with meat or other substances) or otherwise prepared, such as spaghetti, macaroni, noodles, lasagne, gnocchi, ravioli, cannelloni; couscous, whether or not prepared

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    - Uncooked pasta, not stuffed or otherwise prepared:

    1902.11

    - -  Containing eggs

    CC

    1902.19

    - - Other

    CC

    1902.20

    - Stuffed pasta, whether or not cooked or otherwise prepared

    CC

    1902.30

    - Other pasta

    CC

    1902.40

    - Couscous

    CC

    1903.00

    Tapioca and substitutes therefor prepared from starch, in the form of flakes, grains, pearls, siftings or in similar forms

    CC

    19.04

    Prepared foods obtained by the swelling or roasting of cereals or cereal products (for example, corn flakes); cereals (other than maize (corn)), in grain form or in the form of flakes or other worked grains (except flour, groats and meal), pre-cooked or otherwise prepared, not elsewhere specified or included

    1904.10

    - Prepared foods obtained by the swelling or roasting of cereals or cereal products

    CTH

    1904.20

    - Prepared foods obtained from unroasted cereal flakes or from mixtures of unroasted cereal flakes and roasted cereal flakes or swelled cereals

    CC

    1904.30

    -  Bulgur wheat

    CC

    1904.90

    - Other

    CC

    19.05

    Bread, pastry, cakes, biscuits and other bakers' wares, whether or not containing cocoa; communion wafers, empty cachets of a kind suitable for pharmaceutical use, sealing wafers, rice paper and similar products

    1905.10

    - Crispbread

    CTH

    1905.20

    -  Gingerbread and the like

    CTH

    -  Sweet biscuits; waffles and wafers:

    1905.31

    - - Sweet biscuits

    CTH

    1905.32

    - - Waffles and wafers

    CTH

    1905.40

    - Rusks, toasted bread and similar toasted products

    CTH

    1905.90

    - Other

    CTH

    CHAPTER 20

    PREPARATIONS OF VEGETABLES, FRUIT, NUTS OR OTHER PARTS OF PLANTS

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    20.01

    Vegetables, fruit, nuts and other edible parts of plants, prepared or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid

    2001.10

    -  Cucumbers and gherkins

    CC, except from Chapter 7

    2001.90

    - Other

    CC, except from Chapter 7

    20.02

    Tomatoes prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid

    2002.10

    -  Tomatoes, whole or in pieces

    CC, except from Chapter 7

    2002.90

    - Other

    CC, except from Chapter 7

    20.03

    Mushrooms and truffles, prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid

    2003.10

    -  Mushrooms of the genus Agaricus

    CC, except from Chapter 7

    2003.90

    - Other

    CC, except from Chapter 7

    20.04

    Other vegetables prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, frozen, other than products of heading 20.06

    2004.10

    - Potatoes

    CC, except from Chapter 7

    2004.90

    -  Other vegetables and mixtures of vegetables

    CC, except from Chapter 7

    20.05

    Other vegetables prepared or preserved otherwise than by vinegar or acetic acid, not frozen, other than products of heading 20.06

    2005.10

    -  Homogenised vegetables

    CC, except from Chapter 7

    2005.20

    - Potatoes

    CC, except from Chapter 7

    2005.40

    -  Peas (Pisum sativum)

    CC, except from Chapter 7

    -  Beans (Vigna spp., Phaseolus spp.):

    2005.51

    - -  Beans, shelled

    CC, except from Chapter 7

    2005.59

    - - Other

    CC, except from Chapter 7

    2005.60

    - Asparagus

    CC, except from Chapter 7

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    2005.70

    - Olives

    CC, except from Chapter 7

    2005.80

    -  Sweet corn (Zea mays var. saccharata)

    CC, except from Chapter 7

    -  Other vegetables and mixtures of vegetables:

    2005.91

    - - Bamboo shoots

    CC, except from Chapter 7

    2005.99

    - - Other

    CC, except from Chapter 7

    2006.00

    Vegetables, fruit, nuts, fruit-peel and other parts of plants, preserved by sugar (drained, glace or crystallised)

    CC, except from Chapters 7, 8

    20.07

    Jams, fruit jellies, marmalades, fruit or nut puree and fruit or nut pastes, obtained by cooking, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter

    2007.10

    -  Homogenised preparations

    CC, except from Chapter 8

    - Other:

    2007.91

    - - Citrus fruit

    CC, except from Chapter 8

    2007.99

    - - Other

    CC, except from Chapter 8

    20.08

    Fruit, nuts and other edible parts of plants, otherwise prepared or preserved, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or spirit, not elsewhere specified or included

    - Nuts, ground-nuts and other seeds, whether or not mixed together:

    2008.11

    - - Ground-nuts

    CC, except from Chapter 8

    2008.19

    - -  Other, including mixtures

    CC, except from Chapter 8

    2008.20

    - Pineapples

    CC, except from Chapter 8

    2008.30

    -  Citrus fruit

    CC, except from Chapter 8

    2008.40

    - Pears

    CC, except from Chapter 8

    2008.50

    - Apricots

    CC, except from Chapter 8

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    2008.60

    - Cherries

    CC, except from Chapter 8

    2008.70

    -  Peaches, including nectarines

    CC, except from Chapter 8

    2008.80

    - Strawberries

    CC, except from Chapter 8

    - Other, including mixtures other than those of subheading 2008.19:

    2008.91

    - -  Palm hearts

    CC, except from Chapter 8

    2008.93

    - - Cranberries (Vaccinium macrocarpon, Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis-idaea)

    CC, except from Chapter 8

    2008.97

    - - Mixtures

    CC, except from Chapter 8

    2008.99

    - - Other

    CC, except from Chapter 8

    20.09

    Fruit juices (including grape must) and vegetable juices, unfermented and not containing added spirit, whether or not containing added sugar other sweetening matter

    -  Orange juice:

    2009.11

    - - Frozen

    CC

    2009.12

    - - Not frozen, of a Brix value not exceeding 20

    CC

    2009.19

    - - Other

    CC

    -  Grapefruit (including pomelo) juice:

    2009.21

    - -  Of a Brix value not exceeding 20

    CC

    2009.29

    - - Other

    CC

    -  Juice of any other single citrus fruit:

    2009.31

    - -  Of a Brix value not exceeding 20

    CC

    2009.39

    - - Other

    CC

    -  Pineapple juice:

    2009.41

    - -  Of a Brix value not exceeding 20

    CC

    2009.49

    - - Other

    CC

    2009.50

    -  Tomato juice

    CC

    -  Grape juice (including grape must):

    2009.61

    - -  Of a Brix value not exceeding 30

    CC

    2009.69

    - - Other

    CC

    -  Apple juice:

    2009.71

    - -  Of a Brix value not exceeding 20

    CC

    2009.79

    - - Other

    CC

    -  Juice of any other single fruit or vegetable:

    2009.81

    - - Cranberry (Vaccinium macrocarpon, Vaccinium oxycoccos, Vaccinium vitis-idaea) juice

    CC

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    2009.89

    - - Other

    CC

    2009.90

    - Mixtures of juices

    CC

    CHAPTER 21

    MISCELLANEOUS EDIBLE PREPARATIONS

    21.01

    Extracts, essences and concentrates, of coffee, tea or maté, and preparations with a basis of these products or with a basis of coffee, tea or maté; roasted chicory and other roasted coffee substitutes, and extracts, essences and concentrates thereof

    - Extracts, essences and concentrates of coffee, and preparations with a basis of these extracts, essences or concentrates or with a basis of coffee:

    2101.11

    - -  Extracts, essences and concentrates

    CC

    2101.12

    - - Preparations with a basis of extracts, essences or concentrates or with a basis of coffee

    CC

    2101.20

    - Extracts, essences and concentrates, of tea or maté, and preparations with a basis of these extracts, essences or concentrates or with a basis of tea or maté

    CC

    2101.30

    - Roasted chicory and other roasted coffee substitutes, and extracts, essences and concentrates thereof

    CC

    21.02

    Yeasts (active or inactive); other single-cell micro-organisms, dead (but not including vaccines of heading 30.02); prepared baking powders

    2102.10

    -  Active yeasts

    CC

    2102.20

    - Inactive yeasts; other single-cell micro- organisms, dead

    CC

    2102.30

    -  Prepared baking powders

    CC

    21.03

    Sauces and preparations therefor; mixed condiments and mixed seasonings; mustard flour and meal and prepared mustard

    2103.10

    -  Soya sauce

    CTH

    2103.20

    -  Tomato ketchup and other tomato sauces

    CC

    2103.30

    -  Mustard flour and meal and prepared mustard

    CTH

    2103.90

    - Other

    CTH

    21.04

    Soups and broths and preparations therefor; homogenised composite food preparations

    2104.10

    -  Soups and broths and preparations therefor

    CTH

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    2104.20

    -  Homogenised composite food preparations

    CTH

    2105.00

    Ice cream and other edible ice, whether or not containing cocoa

    CTH

    21.06

    Food preparations not elsewhere specified or included

    2106.10

    - Protein concentrates and textured protein substances

    CTH

    2106.90

    - Other

    VAC 50%

    CHAPTER 22

    BEVERAGES, SPIRITS AND VINEGAR

    22.01

    Waters, including natural or artificial mineral waters and aerated waters, not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter nor flavoured; ice and snow

    2201.10

    -  Mineral waters and aerated waters

    CC

    2201.90

    - Other

    CC

    22.02

    Waters, including mineral waters and aerated waters, containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured, and other non- alcoholic beverages, not including fruit or vegetable juices of heading 20.09

    2202.10

    - Waters, including mineral waters and aerated waters, containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured

    CC

    2202.90

    - Other

    CC

    2203.00

    Beer made from malt

    CC

    22.04

    Wine of fresh grapes, including fortified wines; grape must other than that of heading 20.09

    2204.10

    -  Sparkling wine

    CC

    - Other wine; grape must with fermentation prevented or arrested by the addition of alcohol:

    2204.21

    - -  In containers holding 2 l or less

    CC

    2204.29

    - - Other

    CC

    2204.30

    - Other grape must

    CC

    22.05

    Vermouth and other wine of fresh grapes flavoured with plants or aromatic substances

    2205.10

    -  In containers holding 2 l or less

    CC

    2205.90

    - Other

    CC

    2206.00

    Other fermented beverages (for example, cider, perry, mead); mixtures of fermented beverages and mixtures of fermented beverages and non- alcoholic beverages, not elsewhere specified or included

    CC

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    22.07

    Undenatured ethyl alcohol of an alcoholic strength by volume of 80% vol or higher; ethyl alcohol and other spirits, denatured, of any strength

    2207.10

    - Undenatured ethyl alcohol of an alcoholic strength by volume of 80% vol or higher

    CC

    2207.20

    - Ethyl alcohol and other spirits, denatured, of any strength

    CC

    22.08

    Undenatured ethyl alcohol of an alcoholic strength by volume of less than 80% vol; spirits, liqueurs and other spirituous beverages

    2208.20

    - Spirits obtained by distilling grape wine or grape marc

    CC

    2208.30

    - Whiskies

    CC

    2208.40

    - Rum and other spirits obtained by distilling fermented sugar-cane products

    CC

    2208.50

    - Gin and Geneva

    CC

    2208.60

    - Vodka

    CC

    2208.70

    - Liqueurs and cordials

    CC

    2208.90

    - Other

    CC

    2209.00

    Vinegar and substitutes for vinegar obtained from acetic acid

    CTH

    CHAPTER 23

    RESIDUES AND WASTE FROM THE FOOD INDUSTRIES; PREPARED ANIMAL FODDER

    23.01

    Flours, meals and pellets, of meat or meat offal, of fish or of crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates, unfit for human consumption; greaves

    2301.10

    - Flours, meals and pellets, of meat or meat offal; greaves

    CTH

    2301.20

    - Flours, meals and pellets, of fish or of crustaceans, molluscs or other aquatic invertebrates

    CTH

    23.02

    Bran, sharps and other residues, whether or not in the form of pellets, derived from the sifting, milling or other working of cereals or of leguminous plants

    2302.10

    -  Of maize (corn)

    CTH

    2302.30

    -  Of wheat

    CTH

    2302.40

    -  Of other cereals

    CTH

    2302.50

    -  Of leguminous plants

    CTH

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    23.03

    Residues of starch manufacture and similar residues, beet-pulp, bagasse and other waste of sugar manufacture, brewing or distilling dregs and waste, whether or not in the form of pellets

    2303.10

    - Residues of starch manufacture and similar residues

    CTH

    2303.20

    - Beet-pulp, bagasse and other waste of sugar manufacture

    CTH

    2303.30

    -  Brewing or distilling dregs and waste

    CTH

    2304.00

    Oil-cake and other solid residues, whether or not ground or in the form of pellets, resulting from the extraction of soya-bean oil

    CTH

    2305.00

    Oil-cake and other solid residues, whether or not ground or in the form of pellets, resulting from the extraction of ground-nut oil

    CTH

    23.06

    Oil-cake and other solid residues, whether or not ground or in the form of pellets, resulting from the extraction of vegetable fats or oils, other than those of heading 23.04 or 23.05

    2306.10

    -  Of cotton seeds

    CTH

    2306.20

    -  Of linseed

    CTH

    2306.30

    -  Of sunflower seeds

    CTH

    -  Of rape or colza seeds:

    2306.41

    - -  Of low erucic acid rape or colza seeds

    CTH

    2306.49

    - - Other

    CTH

    2306.50

    -  Of coconut or copra

    CTH

    2306.60

    -  Of palm nuts or kernels

    CTH

    2306.90

    - Other

    CTH

    2307.00

    Wine lees; argol

    CTH

    2308.00

    Vegetable materials and vegetable waste, vegetable residues and by-products, whether or not in the form of pellets, of a kind used in animal feeding, not elsewhere specified or included

    CTH

    23.09

    Preparations of a kind used in animal feeding

    2309.10

    -  Dog or cat food, put up for retail sale

    VAC 50%

    2309.90

    - Other

    VAC 50%

    CHAPTER 24

    TOBACCO AND MANUFACTURED TOBACCO SUBSTITUTES

    24.01

    Unmanufactured tobacco; tobacco refuse

    2401.10

    -  Tobacco, not stemmed/stripped

    CC

    2401.20

    -  Tobacco, partly or wholly stemmed/stripped

    CC

    2401.30

    -  Tobacco refuse

    WO

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    24.02

    Cigars, cheroots, cigarillos and cigarettes, of tobacco or of tobacco substitutes

    2402.10

    - Cigars, cheroots and cigarillos, containing tobacco

    CTH

    2402.20

    -  Cigarettes containing tobacco

    CTH

    2402.90

    - Other

    CTH

    24.03

    Other manufactured tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes; "homogenised" or "reconstituted" tobacco; tobacco extracts and essences

    - Smoking tobacco, whether or not containing tobacco substitutes in any proportion:

    2403.11

    - - Water pipe tobacco specified in Subheading Note 1 to this Chapter

    CTH

    2403.19

    - - Other

    CTH

    - Other:

    2403.91

    - - "Homogenised'' or "reconstituted" tobacco

    CTH

    2403.99

    - - Other

    CTH

    CHAPTER 25

    SALT; SULPHUR; EARTHS AND STONE;PLASTERING MATERIALS, LIME AND CEMENT

    2501.00

    Salt (including table salt and denatured salt) and pure sodium chloride, whether or not in aqueous solution or containing added anti- caking or free-flowing agents; sea water

    CC

    2502.00

    Unroasted iron pyrites

    CC

    2503.00

    Sulphur of all kinds, other than sublimed sulphur, precipitated sulphur and colloidal sulphur

    CC

    25.04

    Natural graphite

    2504.10

    -  In powder or in flakes

    CC

    2504.90

    - Other

    CC

    25.05

    Natural sands of all kinds, whether or not coloured, other than metal-bearing sands of Chapter 26

    2505.10

    -  Silica sands and quartz sands

    CC

    2505.90

    - Other

    CC

    25.06

    Quartz (other than natural sands); quartzite, whether or not roughly trimmed or merely cut, by sawing or otherwise, into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape

    2506.10

    - Quartz

    CC

    2506.20

    - Quartzite

    CC

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    2507.00

    Kaolin and other kaolinic clays, whether or not calcined

    CC

    25.08

    Other clays (not including expanded clays of heading 68.06), andalusite, kyanite and sillimanite, whether or not calcined; mullite; chamotte or dinas earths

    2508.10

    - Bentonite

    CC

    2508.30

    - Fire-clay

    CC

    2508.40

    -  Other clays

    CC

    2508.50

    -  Andalusite, kyanite and sillimanite

    CC

    2508.60

    - Mullite

    CC

    2508.70

    -  Chamotte or dinas earths

    CC

    2509.00

    Chalk

    CC

    25.10

    Natural calcium phosphates, natural aluminium calcium phosphates and phosphatic chalk

    2510.10

    - Unground

    CC

    2510.20

    - Ground

    CC

    25.11

    Natural barium sulphate (barytes); natural barium carbonate (witherite), whether or not calcined, other than barium oxide of heading 28.16

    2511.10

    -  Natural barium sulphate (barytes)

    CC

    2511.20

    -  Natural barium carbonate (witherite)

    CC

    2512.00

    Siliceous fossil meals (for example, kieselguhr, tripolite and diatomite) and similar siliceous earths, whether or not calcined, of an apparent specific gravity of 1 or less

    CC

    25.13

    Pumice stone; emery; natural corundum, natural garnet and other natural abrasives, whether or not heat-treated

    2513.10

    -  Pumice stone

    CC

    2513.20

    - Emery, natural corundum, natural garnet and other natural abrasives

    CC

    2514.00

    Slate, whether or not roughly trimmed or merely cut, by sawing or otherwise, into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape

    CC

    25.15

    Marble, travertine, ecaussine and other calcareous monumental or building stone of an apparent specific gravity of 2.5 or more, and alabaster, whether or not roughly trimmed or merely cut, by sawing or otherwise, into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    -  Marble and travertine:

    2515.11

    - -  Crude or roughly trimmed

    CC

    2515.12

    - - Merely cut, by sawing or otherwise, into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape

    CC

    2515.20

    - Ecaussine and other calcareous monumental or building stone; alabaster

    CC

    25.16

    Granite, porphyry, basalt, sandstone and other monumental or building stone, whether or not roughly trimmed or merely cut, by sawing or otherwise, into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape

    - Granite:

    2516.11

    - -  Crude or roughly trimmed

    CC

    2516.12

    - - Merely cut, by sawing or otherwise, into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape

    CC

    2516.20

    - Sandstone

    CC

    2516.90

    -  Other monumental or building stone

    CC

    25.17

    Pebbles, gravel, broken or crushed stone, of a kind commonly used for concrete aggregates, for road metalling or for railway or other ballast, shingle and flint, whether or not heat- treated; macadam of slag, dross or similar industrial waste, whether or not incorporating the materials cited in the first part of the heading; tarred macadam; granules, chippings and powder, of stones of heading 25.15 or 25.16, whether or not heat-treated

    2517.10

    - Pebbles, gravel, broken or crushed stone, of a kind commonly used for concrete aggregates, for road metalling or for railway or other ballast, shingle and flint, whether or not heat- treated

    CC

    2517.20

    - Macadam of slag, dross or similar industrial waste, whether or not incorporating the materials cited in subheading 2517.10

    CC

    2517.30

    -  Tarred macadam

    CC

    - Granules, chippings and powder, of stones of heading 25.15 or 25.16, whether or not heat- treated:

    2517.41

    - -  Of marble

    CC

    2517.49

    - - Other

    CC

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    25.18

    Dolomite, whether or not calcined or sintered, including dolomite roughly trimmed or merely cut, by sawing or otherwise, into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape; dolomite ramming mix

    2518.10

    -  Dolomite, not calcined or sintered

    CC

    2518.20

    -  Calcined or sintered dolomite

    CC

    2518.30

    -  Dolomite ramming mix

    CC

    25.19

    Natural magnesium carbonate (magnesite); fused magnesia; dead-burned (sintered) magnesia, whether or not containing small quantities of other oxides added before sintering; other magnesium oxide, whether or not pure

    2519.10

    -  Natural magnesium carbonate (magnesite)

    CC

    2519.90

    - Other

    CC

    25.20

    Gypsum; anhydrite; plasters (consisting of calcined gypsum or calcium sulphate) whether or not coloured, with or without small quantities of accelerators or retarders

    2520.10

    -  Gypsum; anhydrite

    CC

    2520.20

    - Plasters

    CC

    2521.00

    Limestone flux; limestone and other calcareous stone, of a kind used for the manufacture of lime or cement

    CC

    25.22

    Quicklime, slaked lime and hydraulic lime, other than calcium oxide and hydroxide of heading 28.25

    2522.10

    - Quicklime

    CC

    2522.20

    -  Slaked lime

    CC

    2522.30

    -  Hydraulic lime

    CC

    25.23

    Portland cement, aluminous cement, slag cement, supersulphate cement and similar hydraulic cements, whether or not coloured or in the form of clinkers

    2523.10

    -  Cement clinkers

    CTH

    - Portland cement:

    2523.21

    - - White cement, whether or not artificially coloured

    CTH

    2523.29

    - - Other

    CTH

    2523.30

    -  Aluminous cement

    CTH

    2523.90

    -  Other hydraulic cements

    CTH

    25.24

    Asbestos

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    2524.10

    - Crocidolite

    CC

    2524.90

    - Other

    CC

    25.25

    Mica, including splittings; mica waste

    2525.10

    - Crude mica and mica rifted into sheets or splittings

    CC

    2525.20

    -  Mica powder

    CC

    2525.30

    -  Mica waste

    CC

    25.26

    Natural steatite, whether or not roughly trimmed or merely cut, by sawing or otherwise, into blocks or slabs of a rectangular (including square) shape; talc

    2526.10

    -  Not crushed, not powdered

    CC

    2526.20

    -  Crushed or powdered

    CC

    2528.00

    Natural borates and concentrates thereof (whether or not calcined), but not including borates separated from natural brine; natural boric acid containing not more than 85% of H3B03 calculated on the dry weight

    CC

    25.29

    Feldspar; leucite; nepheline and nepheline syenite; fluorspar

    2529.10

    - Feldspar

    CC

    - Fluorspar:

    2529.21

    - - Containing by weight 97% or less of calcium fluoride

    CC

    2529.22

    - - Containing by weight more than 97% of calcium fluoride

    CC

    2529.30

    -  Leucite; nepheline and nepheline syenite

    CC

    25.30

    Mineral substances not elsewhere specified or included

    2530.10

    - Vermiculite, perlite and chlorites, unexpanded

    CC

    2530.20

    - Kieserite, epsomite (natural magnesium sulphates)

    CC

    2530.90

    - Other

    CC

    CHAPTER 26

    ORES, SLAG AND ASH

    26.01

    Iron ores and concentrates, including roasted iron pyrites

    - Iron ores and concentrates, other than roasted iron pyrites:

    2601.11

    - - Non-agglomerated

    CC

    2601.12

    - - Agglomerated

    CC

    2601.20

    -  Roasted iron pyrites

    CC

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    2602.00

    Manganese ores and concentrates, including ferruginous manganese ores and concentrates with a manganese content of 20% or more, calculated on the dry weight

    CC

    2603.00

    Copper ores and concentrates

    CC

    2604.00

    Nickel ores and concentrates

    CC

    2605.00

    Cobalt ores and concentrates

    CC

    2606.00

    Aluminium ores and concentrates

    CC

    2607.00

    Lead ores and concentrates

    CC

    2608.00

    Zinc ores and concentrates

    CC

    2609.00

    Tin ores and concentrates

    CC

    2610.00

    Chromium ores and concentrates

    CC

    2611.00

    Tungsten ores and concentrates

    CC

    26.12

    Uranium or thorium ores and concentrates

    2612.10

    -  Uranium ores and concentrates

    CC

    2612.20

    -  Thorium ores and concentrates

    CC

    26.13

    Molybdenum ores and concentrates

    2613.10

    - Roasted

    CC

    2613.90

    - Other

    CC

    2614.00

    Titanium ores and concentrates

    CC

    26.15

    Niobium, tantalum, vanadium or zirconium ores and concentrates

    2615.10

    -  Zirconium ores and concentrates

    CC

    2615.90

    - Other

    CC

    26.16

    Precious metal ores and concentrates

    2616.10

    -  Silver ores and concentrates

    CC

    2616.90

    - Other

    CC

    26.17

    Other ores and concentrates

    2617.10

    -  Antimony ores and concentrates

    CC

    2617.90

    - Other

    CC

    2618.00

    Granulated slag (slag sand) from the manufacture of iron or steel

    CC

    2619.00

    Slag, dross (other than granulated slag), scalings and other waste from the manufacture of iron or steel

    CC

    26.20

    Slag, ash and residues (other than from the manufacture of iron or steel), containing metals, arsenic or their compounds

    -  Containing mainly zinc:

    2620.11

    - -  Hard zinc spelter

    CC

    2620.19

    - - Other

    CC

    -  Containing mainly lead:

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    2620.21

    - - Leaded gasoline sludges and leaded anti- knock compound sludges

    CC

    2620.29

    - - Other

    CC

    2620.30

    -  Containing mainly copper

    CC

    2620.40

    -  Containing mainly aluminium

    CC

    2620.60

    -  Containing arsenic, mercury, thallium or their mixtures, of a kind used for the extraction of arsenic or those metals or for the manufacture of their chemical compounds

    CC

    - Other:

    2620.91

    - - Containing antimony, beryllium, cadmium, chromium or their mixtures

    CC

    2620.99

    - - Other

    CC

    26.21

    Other slag and ash, including seaweed ash (kelp); ash and residues from the incineration of municipal waste

    2621.10

    - Ash and residues from the incineration of municipal waste

    CC

    2621.90

    - Other

    CC

    CHAPTER 27

    MINERAL FUELS, MINERAL OILS AND PRODUCTS OF THEIR DISTILLATION; BITUMINOUS SUBSTANCES; MINERAL WAXES

    27.01

    Coal; briquettes, ovoids and similar solid fuels manufactured from coal

    - Coal, whether or not pulverised, but not agglomerated:

    2701.11

    - - Anthracite

    CC

    2701.12

    - -  Bituminous coal

    CC

    2701.19

    - -  Other coal

    CC

    2701.20

    - Briquettes, ovoids and similar solid fuels manufactured from coal

    CC

    27.02

    Lignite, whether or not agglomerated, excluding jet

    2702.10

    - Lignite, whether or not pulverised, but not agglomerated

    CC

    2702.20

    -  Agglomerated lignite

    CC

    2703.00

    Peat (including peat litter), whether or not agglomerated

    CC

    2704.00

    Coke and semi-coke of coal, of lignite or of peat, whether or not agglomerated; retort carbon

    CC

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    2705.00

    Coal gas, water gas, producer gas and similar gases, other than petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons

    CC

    2706.00

    Tar distilled from coal, from lignite or from peat, and other mineral tars, whether or not dehydrated or partially distilled, including reconstituted tars

    CC

    27.07

    Oils and other products of the distillation of high temperature coal tar; similar products in which the weight of the aromatic constituents exceeds that of the non-aromatic constituents

    2707.10

    -  Benzol (benzene)

    CC

    2707.20

    -  Toluol (toluene)

    CC

    2707.30

    -  Xylol (xylenes)

    CC

    2707.40

    - Naphthalene

    CC

    2707.50

    - Other aromatic hydrocarbon mixtures of which 65% or more by volume (including losses) distils at 250°C by the ASTM D 86 method

    CC

    - Other:

    2707.91

    - -  Creosote oils

    CC

    2707.99

    - - Other

    CC

    27.08

    Pitch and pitch coke, obtained from coal tar or from other mineral tars

    2708.10

    - Pitch

    CC

    2708.20

    -  Pitch coke

    CC

    2709.00

    Petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals, crude

    CC

    27.10

    Petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals, other than crude; preparations not elsewhere specified or included, containing by weight 70% or more of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals, these oils being the basic constituents of the preparations; waste oils

    - Petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals (other than crude) and preparations not elsewhere specified or included, containing by weight 70 % or more of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals, these oils being the basic constituents of the preparations, other than those containing biodiesel and other than waste oils:

    2710.12

    - - Light oils and preparations

    СTH

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    2710.19

    - - Other

    СTH

    2710.20

    - Petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals (other than crude) and preparations not elsewhere specified or included, containing by weight 70 % or more of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals, these oils being the basic constituents of the preparations, containing biodiesel, other than waste oils

    СTH

    - Waste oils:

    2710.91

    - - Containing polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), polychlorinated terphenyls (PCTs) or polybrominated biphenyls (PBBs)

    WO

    2710.99

    - - Other

    WO

    27.11

    Petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons

    - Liquefied:

    2711.11

    - -  Natural gas

    CTH

    2711.12

    - - Propane

    CTH

    2711.13

    - - Butanes

    CTH

    2711.14

    - - Ethylene, propylene, butylene and butadiene

    CTH

    2711.19

    - - Other

    CTH

    -  In gaseous state:

    2711.21

    - -  Natural gas

    CTH

    2711.29

    - - Other

    CTH

    27.12

    Petroleum jelly; paraffin wax, microcrystalline petroleum wax, slack wax, ozokerite, lignite wax, peat wax, other mineral waxes, and similar products obtained by synthesis or by other processes, whether or not coloured

    2712.10

    -  Petroleum jelly

    CTH or VAC 50%

    2712.20

    - Paraffin wax containing by weight less than 0.75% of oil

    CTH or VAC 50%

    2712.90

    - Other

    CTH or VAC 50%

    27.13

    Petroleum coke, petroleum bitumen and other residues of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals

    -  Petroleum coke:

    2713.11

    - -  Not calcined

    CTH or VAC 50%

    2713.12

    - - Calcined

    CTH or VAC 50%

    2713.20

    -  Petroleum bitumen

    CTH or VAC 50%

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    2713.90

    - Other residues of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals

    CTH or VAC 50%

    27.14

    Bitumen and asphalt, natural; bituminous or oil shale and tar sands; asphaltites and asphaltic rocks

    2714.10

    -  Bituminous or oil shale and tar sands

    CTH or VAC 50%

    2714.90

    - Other

    CTH or VAC 50%

    2715.00

    Bituminous mixtures based on natural asphalt, on natural bitumen, on petroleum bitumen, on mineral tar or on mineral tar pitch (for example, bituminous mastics, cut-backs)

    CTH or VAC 50%

    2716.00

    Electrical energy

    WO

    CHAPTER 28

    INORGANIC CHEMICALS; ORGANIC OR INORGANIC COMPOUNDS OF PRECIOUS METALS, OF RARE-EARTH METALS, OF RADIOACTIVE ELEMENTS OR OF ISOTOPES

    28.01

    Fluorine, chlorine, bromine and iodine

    2801.10

    - Chlorine

    CTH

    2801.20

    - Iodine

    CTH

    2801.30

    - Fluorine; bromine

    CTH

    2802.00

    Sulphur, sublimed or precipitated; colloidal sulphur

    CTH

    2803.00

    Carbon (carbon blacks and other forms of carbon not elsewhere specified or included)

    CTH

    28.04

    Hydrogen, rare gases and other non-metals

    2804.10

    - Hydrogen

    CTH

    - Rare gases:

    2804.21

    - - Argon

    CTH

    2804.29

    - - Other

    CTH

    2804.30

    - Nitrogen

    CTH

    2804.40

    - Oxygen

    CTH

    2804.50

    - Boron; tellurium

    CTH

    - Silicon:

    2804.61

    - - Containing by weight not less than 99.99% of silicon

    CTH

    2804.69

    - - Other

    CTH

    2804.70

    - Phosphorus

    CC

    2804.80

    - Arsenic

    CTH

    2804.90

    - Selenium

    CTH

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    28.05

    Alkali or alkaline-earth metals; rare-earth metals, scandium and yttrium, whether or not intermixed or interalloyed; mercury

    - Alkali or alkaline-earth metals:

    2805.11

    - - Sodium

    CTH

    2805.12

    - - Calcium

    CTH

    2805.19

    - - Other

    CTH

    2805.30

    - Rare-earth metals, scandium and yttrium whether or not intermixed or interalloyed

    CTH

    2805.40

    - Mercury

    CTH

    28.06

    Hydrogen chloride (hydrochloric acid); chlorosulphuric acid

    2806.10

    - Hydrogen chloride (hydrochloric acid)

    CTH

    2806.20

    - Chlorosulphuric acid

    CTH

    2807.00

    Sulphuric acid; oleum

    CTH

    2808.00

    Nitric acid; sulphonitric acids

    CTH

    28.09

    Diphosphorous pentaoxide; phosphoric acid; polyphosphoric acids, whether or not chemically defined

    2809.10

    -  Diphosphorus pentaoxide

    CTH

    2809.20

    -  Phosphoric acid and polyphosphoric acids

    CTH

    2810.00

    Oxides of boron; boric acids

    CTH

    28.11

    Other inorganic acids and other inorganic oxygen compounds of non-metals

    -  Other inorganic acids:

    2811.11

    - -  Hydrogen fluoride (hydrofluoric acid)

    CTH

    2811.19

    - - Other

    CTH

    - Other inorganic oxygen compounds of non- metals:

    2811.21

    - -  Carbon dioxide

    CTH

    2811.22

    - -  Silicon dioxide

    CTH

    2811.29

    - - Other

    CTH

    28.12

    Halides and halide oxides of non-metals

    2812.10

    -  Chlorides and chloride oxides

    CTH

    2812.90

    - Other

    CTH

    28.13

    Sulphides of non-metals; commercial phosphorus trisulphide

    2813.10

    -  Carbon disulphide

    CTH

    2813.90

    - Other

    CTH

    28.14

    Ammonia, anhydrous or in aqueous solution

    2814.10

    -  Anhydrous ammonia

    CTH

    2814.20

    -  Ammonia in aqueous solution

    CTH

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    28.15

    Sodium hydroxide (caustic soda); potassium hydroxide (caustic potash); peroxides of sodium or potassium

    -  Sodium hydroxide (caustic soda):

    2815.11

    - - Solid

    CTH

    2815.12

    - - In aqueous solution (soda lye or liquid soda)

    CTH

    2815.20

    -  Potassium hydroxide (caustic potash)

    CTH

    2815.30

    -  Peroxides of sodium or potassium

    CTH

    28.16

    Hydroxide and peroxide of magnesium; oxides, hydroxides and peroxides, of strontium or barium

    2816.10

    -  Hydroxide and peroxide of magnesium

    CTH

    2816.40

    - Oxides, hydroxides and peroxides, of strontium or barium

    CTH

    2817.00

    Zinc oxide; zinc peroxide

    CTH

    28.18

    Artificial corundum, whether or not chemically defined; aluminium oxide; aluminium hydroxide

    2818.10

    - Artificial corundum, whether or not chemically defined

    CTH

    2818.20

    - Aluminium oxide, other than artificial corundum

    CTH

    2818.30

    -  Aluminium hydroxide

    CTH

    28.19

    Chromium oxides and hydroxides

    2819.10

    -  Chromium trioxide

    CC

    2819.90

    - Other

    CC

    28.20

    Manganese oxides

    2820.10

    -  Manganese dioxide

    CTH

    2820.90

    - Other

    CTH

    28.21

    Iron oxides and hydroxides; earth colours containing 70% or more by weight of combined iron evaluated as Fe2O3

    2821.10

    -  Iron oxides and hydroxides

    CTH

    2821.20

    -  Earth colours

    CTH

    2822.00

    Cobalt oxides and hydroxides; commercial cobalt oxides

    CTH

    2823.00

    Titanium oxides

    CTH

    28.24

    Lead oxides; red lead and orange lead

    2824.10

    -  Lead monoxide (litharge, massicot)

    CTH

    2824.90

    - Other

    CTH

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    28.25

    Hydrazine and hydroxylamine and their inorganic salts; other inorganic bases; other metal oxides, hydroxides and peroxides

    2825.10

    - Hydrazine and hydroxylamine and their inorganic salts

    CTH

    2825.20

    -  Lithium oxide and hydroxide

    CTH

    2825.30

    -  Vanadium oxides and hydroxides

    CTH

    2825.40

    -  Nickel oxides and hydroxides

    CTH

    2825.50

    -  Copper oxides and hydroxides

    CTH

    2825.60

    -  Germanium oxides and zirconium dioxide

    CTH

    2825.70

    -  Molybdenum oxides and hydroxides

    CTH

    2825.80

    -  Antimony oxides

    CTH

    2825.90

    - Other

    CTH

    28.26

    Fluorides; fluorosilicates, fluoroaluminates and other complex fluorine salts

    - Fluorides:

    2826.12

    - -  Of aluminium

    CTH

    2826.19

    - - Other

    CTH

    2826.30

    - Sodium hexafluoroaluminate (synthetic cryolite)

    CTH

    2826.90

    - Other

    CTH

    28.27

    Chlorides, chloride oxides and chloride hydroxides; bromides and bromide oxides; iodides and iodide oxides

    2827.10

    -  Ammonium chloride

    CTH

    2827.20

    -  Calcium chloride

    CTH

    -  Other chlorides:

    2827.31

    - -  Of magnesium

    CTH

    2827.32

    - -  Of aluminium

    CTH

    2827.35

    - -  Of nickel

    CTH

    2827.39

    - - Other

    CTH

    -  Chloride oxides and chloride hydroxides:

    2827.41

    - -  Of copper

    CTH

    2827.49

    - - Other

    CTH

    -  Bromides and bromide oxides:

    2827.51

    - -  Bromides of sodium or of potassium

    CTH

    2827.59

    - - Other

    CTH

    2827.60

    -  Iodides and iodide oxides

    CTH

    28.28

    Hypochlorites; commercial calcium hypochlorite; chlorites; hypobromites

    2828.10

    - Commercial calcium hypochlorite and other calcium hypochlorites

    CTH

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    2828.90

    - Other

    CTH

    28.29

    Chlorates and perchlorates; bromates and perbromates; iodates and periodates

    - Chlorates:

    2829.11

    - -  Of sodium

    CTH

    2829.19

    - - Other

    CTH

    2829.90

    - Other

    CTH

    28.30

    Sulphides; polysulphides, whether or not chemically defined

    2830.10

    -  Sodium sulphides

    CTH

    2830.90

    - Other

    CTH

    28.31

    Dithionites and sulphoxylates

    2831.10

    -  Of sodium

    CTH

    2831.90

    - Other

    CTH

    28.32

    Sulphites; thiosulphates

    2832.10

    -  Sodium sulphites

    CTH

    2832.20

    -  Other sulphites

    CTH

    2832.30

    - Thiosulphates

    CTH

    28.33

    Sulphates; alums; peroxosulphates (persulphates)

    -  Sodium sulphates:

    2833.11

    - -  Disodium sulphate

    CTH

    2833.19

    - - Other

    CTH

    -  Other sulphates:

    2833.21

    - -  Of magnesium

    CTH

    2833.22

    - -  Of aluminium

    CTH

    2833.24

    - -  Of nickel

    CTH

    2833.25

    - -  Of copper

    CTH

    2833.27

    - -  Of barium

    CTH

    2833.29

    - - Other

    CTH

    2833.30

    - Alums

    CTH

    2833.40

    -  Peroxosulphates (persulphates)

    CTH

    28.34

    Nitrites; nitrates

    2834.10

    - Nitrites

    CTH

    - Nitrates:

    2834.21

    - -  Of potassium

    CTH

    2834.29

    - - Other

    CTH

    28.35

    Phosphinates (hypophosphites), phosphonates (phosphites) and phosphates; polyphosphates, whether or not chemically defined

    2835.10

    - Phosphinates (hypophosphites) and phosphonates (phosphites)

    CTH

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    - Phosphates:

    2835.22

    - -  Of mono- or disodium

    CTH

    2835.24

    - -  Of potassium

    CTH

    2835.25

    - - Calcium hydrogenorthophosphate ("dicalcium phosphate")

    CTH

    2835.26

    - -  Other phosphates of calcium

    CTH

    2835.29

    - - Other

    CTH

    - Polyphosphates:

    2835.31

    - - Sodium triphosphate (sodium tripolyphosphate)

    CTH

    2835.39

    - - Other

    CTH

    28.36

    Carbonates; peroxocarbonates (percarbonates); commercial ammonium carbonate containing ammonium carbamate

    2836.20

    -  Disodium carbonate

    CTH

    2836.30

    - Sodium hydrogencarbonate (sodium bicarbonate)

    CTH

    2836.40

    -  Potassium carbonates

    CTH

    2836.50

    - Calcium carbonate

    CTH

    2836.60

    -  Barium carbonate

    CTH

    - Other:

    2836.91

    - -  Lithium carbonates

    CTH

    2836.92

    - -  Strontium carbonate

    CTH

    2836.99

    - - Other

    CTH

    28.37

    Cyanides, cyanide oxides and complex cyanides

    - Cyanides and cyanide oxides:

    2837.11

    - - Of sodium

    CTH

    2837.19

    - - Other

    CTH

    2837.20

    - Complex cyanides

    CTH

    28.39

    Silicates; commercial alkali metal silicates

    - Of sodium:

    2839.11

    - - Sodium metasilicates

    CTH

    2839.19

    - - Other

    CTH

    2839.90

    - Other

    CTH

    28.40

    Borates; peroxoborates (perborates)

    - Disodium tetraborate (refined borax):

    2840.11

    - - Anhydrous

    CTH

    2840.19

    - - Other

    CTH

    2840.20

    - Other borates

    CTH

    2840.30

    - Peroxoborates (perborates)

    CTH

    28.41

    Salts of oxometallic or peroxometallic acids

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    2841.30

    - Sodium dichromate

    CTH

    2841.50

    - Other chromates and dichromates; peroxochromates

    CTH

    - Manganites, manganates and permanganates:

    2841.61

    - - Potassium permanganate

    CTH

    2841.69

    - - Other

    CTH

    2841.70

    - Molybdates

    CTH

    2841.80

    - Tungstates (wolframates)

    CTH

    2841.90

    - Other

    CTH

    28.42

    Other salts of inorganic acids or peroxoacids (including aluminosilicates whether or not chemically defined), other than azides

    2842.10

    - Double or complex silicates, including aluminosilicates whether or not chemically defined

    CTH

    2842.90

    - Other

    CTH

    28.43

    Colloidal precious metals; inorganic or organic compounds of precious metals, whether or not chemically defined; amalgams of precious metals

    2843.10

    - Colloidal precious metals

    CTH

    - Silver compounds:

    2843.21

    - - Silver nitrate

    CTH

    2843.29

    - - Other

    CTH

    2843.30

    - Gold compounds

    CTH

    2843.90

    - Other compounds; amalgams

    CTH

    28.44

    Radioactive chemical elements and radioactive isotopes (including the fissile or fertile chemical elements and isotopes) and their compounds; mixtures and residues containing these products

    2844.10

    - Natural uranium and its compounds; alloys, dispersions (including cermets), ceramic products and mixtures containing natural uranium or natural uranium compounds

    CTH

    2844.20

    - Uranium enriched in U 235 and its compounds; plutonium and its compounds; alloys, dispersions (including cermets), ceramic products and mixtures containing uranium enriched in U 235, plutonium or compounds of these products

    CTH

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    2844.30

    - Uranium depleted in U 235 and its compounds; thorium and its compounds; alloys, dispersions (including cermets), ceramic products and mixtures containing uranium depleted in U 235, thorium or compounds of these products

    CTH

    2844.40

    - Radioactive elements and isotopes and compounds other than those of subheading 2844.10, 2844.20 or 2844.30; alloys,

    dispersions (including cermets), ceramic products and mixtures containing these elements, isotopes or compounds; radioactive residues

    CTH

    2844.50

    - Spent (irradiated) fuel elements (cartridges) of nuclear reactors

    CTH

    28.45

    Isotopes other than those of heading 28.44; compounds, inorganic or organic, of such isotopes, whether or not chemically defined

    2845.10

    - Heavy water (deuterium oxide)

    CTH

    2845.90

    - Other

    CTH

    28.46

    Compounds, inorganic or organic, of rare-earth metals, of yttrium or of scandium or of mixtures of these metals

    2846.10

    - Cerium compounds

    CTH

    2846.90

    - Other

    CTH

    2847.00

    Hydrogen peroxide, whether or not solidified with urea

    CTH

    2848.00

    Phosphides, whether or not chemically defined, excluding ferrophosphorus

    CTH

    28.49

    Carbides, whether or not chemically defined

    2849.10

    - Of calcium

    CTH

    2849.20

    - Of silicon

    CTH

    2849.90

    - Other

    CTH

    2850.00

    Hydrides, nitrides, azides, silicides and borides, whether or not chemically defined, other than compounds which are also carbides of heading 28.49

    CTH

    28.52

    Inorganic or organic compounds of mercury, whether or not chemically defined, excluding amalgams

    2852.10

    - Chemically defined

    CTH

    2852.90

    - Other

    CTH

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    2853.00

    Other inorganic compounds (including distilled or conductivity water and water of similar purity); liquid air (whether or not rare gases have been removed); compressed air; amalgams, other than amalgams of precious metals

    CTH

    CHAPTER 29

    ORGANIC CHEMICALS

    29.01

    Acyclic hydrocarbons

    2901.10

    - Saturated

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Unsaturated:

    2901.21

    - - Ethylene

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2901.22

    - - Propene (propylene)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2901.23

    - - Butene (butylene) and isomers thereof

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2901.24

    - - Buta-1,3-diene and isoprene

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2901.29

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    29.02

    Cyclic hydrocarbons

    - Cyclanes, cyclenes and cycloterpenes:

    2902.11

    - - Cyclohexane

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2902.19

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2902.20

    - Benzene

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2902.30

    - Toluene

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Xylenes:

    2902.41

    - - o-Xylenes

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2902.42

    - - m-Xylenes

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2902.43

    - - p-Xylenes

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2902.44

    - - Mixed xylene isomers

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2902.50

    - Styrene

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2902.60

    - Ethylbenzene

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2902.70

    - Cumene

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2902.90

    - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    29.03

    Halogenated derivatives of hydrocarbons

    - Saturated chlorinated derivatives of acyclic hydrocarbons:

    2903.11

    - - Chloromethane (methyl chloride) and chloroethane (ethyl chloride)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2903.12

    - -  Dichloromethane (methylene chloride)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2903.13

    - -  Chloroform (trichloromethane)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2903.14

    - -  Carbon tetrachloride

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2903.15

    - - Ethylene dichloride (ISO) (1,2- dichloroethane)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2903.19

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Unsaturated chlorinated derivatives of acyclic hydrocarbons:

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    2903.21

    - -  Vinyl chloride (chloroethylene)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2903.22

    - - Trichloroethylene

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2903.23

    - -  Tetrachloroethylene (perchloroethylene)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2903.29

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Fluorinated, brominated or iodinated derivatives of acyclic hydrocarbons:

    2903.31

    - - Ethylene dibromide (ISO) (1,2- dibromoethane)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2903.39

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Halogenated derivatives of acyclic hydrocarbons containing two or more different halogens:

    2903.71

    - - Chlorodifluoromethane

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2903.72

    - - Dichlorotrifluoroethanes

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2903.73

    - - Dichlorofluoroethanes

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2903.74

    - - Chlorodifluoroethanes

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2903.75

    - - Dichloropentafluoropropanes

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2903.76

    - - Bromochlorodifluoromethane, bromotrifluoromethane and dibromotetrafluoroethanes

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2903.77

    - - Other, perhalogenated only with fluorine and chlorine

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2903.78

    - -  Other perhalogenated derivatives

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2903.79

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Halogenated derivatives of cyclanic, cyclenic or cycloterpenic hydrocarbons:

    2903.81

    - - 1,2,3,4,5,6-Hexachlorocyclohexane (HCH (ISO)), including lindane (ISO, INN)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2903.82

    - - Aldrin (ISO), chlordane (ISO) and heptachlor (ISO)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2903.89

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Halogenated derivatives of aromatic hydrocarbons:

    2903.91

    - - Chlorobenzene, o-dichlorobenzene and p- dichlorobenzene

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2903.92

    - - Hexachlorobenzene (ISO) and DDT (ISO) (clofenotane (INN), 1,1,1-trichloro-2,2-bis(p- chlorophenyl)ethane)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2903.99

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    29.04

    Sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of hydrocarbons, whether or not halogenated

    2904.10

    - Derivatives containing only sulpho groups, their salts and ethyl esters

    CTH or VAC 40%

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    2904.20

    - Derivatives containing only nitro or only nitroso groups

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2904.90

    - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    29.05

    Acyclic alcohols and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives

    - Saturated monohydric alcohols:

    2905.11

    - - Methanol (methyl alcohol)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2905.12

    - - Propan-1-ol (propyl alcohol) and propan-2- ol (isopropyl alcohol)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2905.13

    - - Butan-1-ol (n-butyl alcohol)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2905.14

    - - Other butanols

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2905.16

    - - Octanol (octyl alcohol) and isomers thereof

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2905.17

    - - Dodecan-l-ol (lauryl alcohol), hexadecan-l- ol (cetyl alcohol) and octadecan-l-ol (stearyl alcohol)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2905.19

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Unsaturated monohydric alcohols:

    2905.22

    - - Acyclic terpene alcohols

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2905.29

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Diols:

    2905.31

    - - Ethylene glycol (ethanediol)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2905.32

    - - Propylene glycol (propane-1,2-diol)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2905.39

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Other polyhydric alcohols:

    2905.41

    - - 2-Ethyl-2-(hydroxymethyl)propane-1,3-diol (trimethylolpropane)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2905.42

    - - Pentaerythritol

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2905.43

    - - Mannitol

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2905.44

    - - D-glucitol (sorbitol)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2905.45

    - - Glycerol

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2905.49

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of acyclic alcohols:

    2905.51

    - - Ethchlorvynol (INN)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2905.59

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    29.06

    Cyclic alcohols and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives

    - Cyclanic, cyclenic or cycloterpenic:

    2906.11

    - - Menthol

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2906.12

    - - Cyclohexanol, methylcyclohexanols and dimethylcyclohexanols

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2906.13

    - - Sterols and inositols

    CTH or VAC 40%

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    2906.19

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Aromatic:

    2906.21

    - - Benzyl alcohol

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2906.29

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    29.07

    Phenols; phenol-alcohols

    - Monophenols:

    2907.11

    - -  Phenol (hydroxybenzene) and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2907.12

    - -  Cresols and their salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2907.13

    - - Octylphenol, nonylphenol and their isomers; salts thereof

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2907.15

    - -  Naphthols and their salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2907.19

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    -  Polyphenols; phenol-alcohols:

    2907.21

    - -  Resorcinol and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2907.22

    - -  Hydroquinone (quinol) and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2907.23

    - - 4,4'-Isopropylidenediphenol (bisphenol A, diphenylolpropane) and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2907.29

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    29.08

    Halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of phenols or phenol- alcohols

    - Derivatives containing only halogen substituents and their salts:

    2908.11

    - - Pentachlorophenol (ISO)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2908.19

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Other:

    2908.91

    - - Dinoseb (ISO) and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2908.92

    - - 4,6-Dinitro-o-cresol (DNOC (ISO)) and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2908.99

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    29.09

    Ethers, ether-alcohols, ether-phenols, ether- alcohol-phenols, alcohol peroxides, ether peroxides, ketone peroxides (whether or not chemically defined), and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives

    - Acyclic ethers and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives:

    2909.11

    - -  Diethyl ether

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2909.19

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2909.20

    - Cyclanic, cyclenic or cycloterpenic ethers and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives

    CTH or VAC 40%

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    2909.30

    - Aromatic ethers and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Ether-alcohols and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives:

    2909.41

    - -  2,2'-Oxydiethanol (diethylene glycol, digol)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2909.43

    - - Monobutyl ethers of ethylene glycol or of diethylene glycol

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2909.44

    - - Other monoalkylethers of ethylene glycol or of diethylene glycol

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2909.49

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2909.50

    - Ether-phenols, ether-alcohol-phenols and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2909.60

    - Alcohol peroxides, ether peroxides, ketone peroxides and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives

    CTH or VAC 40%

    29.10

    Epoxides, epoxyalcohols, epoxyphenols and epoxyethers, with a three-membered ring, and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives

    2910.10

    - Oxirane (ethylene oxide)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2910.20

    - Methyloxirane (propylene oxide)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2910.30

    - 1-Chloro-2,3-epoxypropane (epichlorohydrin)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2910.40

    - Dieldrin (ISO, INN)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2910.90

    - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2911.00

    Acetals and hemiacetals, whether or not with other oxygen function, and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives

    CTH or VAC 40%

    29.12

    Aldehydes, whether or not with other oxygen function; cyclic polymers of aldehydes; paraformaldehyde

    - Acyclic aldehydes without other oxygen function:

    2912.11

    - -  Methanal (formaldehyde)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2912.12

    - -  Ethanal (acetaldehyde)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2912.19

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Cyclic aldehydes without other oxygen function:

    2912.21

    - - Benzaldehyde

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2912.29

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    - Aldehyde-alcohols, aldehyde-ethers, aldehyde-phenols and aldehydes with other oxygen function:

    2912.41

    - - Vanillin (4-hydroxy-3- methoxybenzaldehyde)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2912.42

    - - Ethylvanillin (3-ethoxy-4- hydroxybenzaldehyde)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2912.49

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2912.50

    -  Cyclic polymers of aldehydes

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2912.60

    - Paraformaldehyde

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2913.00

    Halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives of products of heading 29.12

    CTH or VAC 40%

    29.14

    Ketones and quinones, whether or not with other oxygen function, and their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives

    - Acyclic ketones without other oxygen function:

    2914.11

    - - Acetone

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2914.12

    - -  Butanone (methyl ethyl ketone)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2914.13

    - - 4-Methylpentan-2-one (methyl isobutyl ketone)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2914.19

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Cyclanic, cyclenic or cycloterpenic ketones without other oxygen function:

    2914.22

    - -  Cyclohexanone and methylcyclohexanones

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2914.23

    - -  Ionones and methylionones

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2914.29

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Aromatic ketones without other oxygen function:

    2914.31

    - -  Phenylacetone (phenylpropan-2-one)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2914.39

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2914.40

    -  Ketone-alcohols and ketone-aldehydes

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2914.50

    - Ketone-phenols and ketones with other oxygen function

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Quinones:

    2914.61

    - - Anthraquinone

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2914.69

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2914.70

    - Halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives

    CTH or VAC 40%

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    29.15

    Saturated acyclic monocarboxylic acids and their anhydrides, halides, peroxides and peroxyacids; their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives

    -  Formic acid, its salts and esters:

    2915.11

    - -  Formic acid

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2915.12

    - -  Salts of formic acid

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2915.13

    - -  Esters of formic acid

    CTH or VAC 40%

    -  Acetic acid and its salts; acetic anhydride:

    2915.21

    - -  Acetic acid

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2915.24

    - -  Acetic anhydride

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2915.29

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    -  Esters of acetic acid:

    2915.31

    - -  Ethyl acetate

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2915.32

    - -  Vinyl acetate

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2915.33

    - -  n-Butyl acetate

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2915.36

    - -  Dinoseb (ISO) acetate

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2915.39

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2915.40

    - Mono-, di- or trichloroacetic acids, their salts and esters

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2915.50

    -  Propionic acid, its salts and esters

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2915.60

    - Butanoic acids, pentanoic acids, their salts and esters

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2915.70

    - Palmitic acid, stearic acid, their salts and esters

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2915.90

    - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    29.16

    Unsaturated acyclic monocarboxylic acids, cyclic monocarboxylic acids, their anhydrides, halides, peroxides and peroxyacids; their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives

    - Unsaturated acyclic monocarboxylic acids, their anhydrides, halides, peroxides, peroxyacids and their derivatives:

    2916.11

    - -  Acrylic acid and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2916.12

    - -  Esters of acrylic acid

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2916.13

    - -  Methacrylic acid and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2916.14

    - -  Esters of methacrylic acid

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2916.15

    - - Oleic, linoleic or linolenic acids, their salts and esters

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2916.16

    - - Binapacryl (ISO)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2916.19

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    2916.20

    - Cyclanic, cyclenic or cycloterpenic monocarboxylic acids, their anhydrides, halides, peroxides, peroxyacids and their derivatives

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Aromatic monocarboxylic acids, their anhydrides, halides, peroxides, peroxyacids and their derivatives:

    2916.31

    - -  Benzoic acid, its salts and esters

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2916.32

    - -  Benzoyl peroxide and benzoyl chloride

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2916.34

    - -  Phenylacetic acid and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2916.39

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    29.17

    Polycarboxylic acids, their anhydrides, halides, peroxides and peroxyacids; their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives

    - Acyclic polycarboxylic acids, their anhydrides, halides, peroxides, peroxyacids and their derivatives:

    2917.11

    - -  Oxalic acid, its salts and esters

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2917.12

    - -  Adipic acid, its salts and esters

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2917.13

    - - Azelaic acid, sebacic acid, their salts and esters

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2917.14

    - -  Maleic anhydride

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2917.19

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2917.20

    - Cyclanic, cyclenic or cycloterpenic polycarboxylic acids, their anhydrides, halides, peroxides, peroxyacids and their derivatives

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Aromatic polycarboxylic acids, their anhydrides, halides, peroxides, peroxyacids and their derivatives:

    2917.32

    - -  Dioctyl orthophthalates

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2917.33

    - -  Dinonyl or didecyl orthophthalates

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2917.34

    - -  Other esters of orthophthalic acid

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2917.35

    - -  Phthalic anhydride

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2917.36

    - -  Terephthalic acid and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2917.37

    - -  Dimethyl terephthalate

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2917.39

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    29.18

    Carboxylic acids with additional oxygen function and their anhydrides, halides, peroxides and peroxyacids; their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    - Carboxylic acids with alcohol function but without other oxygen function, their anhydrides, halides, peroxides, peroxyacids and their derivatives:

    2918.11

    - - Lactic acid, its salts and esters

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2918.12

    - - Tartaric acid

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2918.13

    - - Salts and esters of tartaric acid

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2918.14

    - - Citric acid

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2918.15

    - - Salts and esters of citric acid

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2918.16

    - - Gluconic acid, its salts and esters

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2918.18

    - - Chlorobenzilate (ISO)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2918.19

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Carboxylic acids with phenol function but without other oxygen function, their anhydrides, halides, peroxides, peroxyacids and their derivatives:

    2918.21

    - - Salicylic acid and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2918.22

    - - o-Acetylsalicylic acid, its salts and esters

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2918.23

    - - Other esters of salicylic acid and their salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2918.29

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2918.30

    - Carboxylic acids with aldehyde or ketone function but without other oxygen function, their anhydrides, halides, peroxides, peroxyacids and their derivatives

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Other:

    2918.91

    - - 2,4,5-T (ISO) (2,4,5-trichlorophenoxyacetic acid), its salt and esters

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2918.99

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    29.19

    Phosphoric esters and their salts, including lactophosphates; their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives

    2919.10

    - Tris(2,3-dibromopropyl) phosphate

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2919.90

    - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    29.20

    Esters of other inorganic acids of non-metals (excluding esters of hydrogen halides) and their salts; their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives

    - Thiophosphoric esters (phosphorothioates) and their salts; their halogenated, sulphonated, nitrated or nitrosated derivatives:

    2920.11

    - - Parathion (ISO) and parathion-methyl (ISO) (methyl-parathion)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    2920.19

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2920.90

    - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    29.21

    Amine-function compounds

    - Acyclic monoamines and their derivatives; salts thereof:

    2921.11

    - - Methylamine, di- or trimethylamine and their salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2921.19

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Acyclic polyamines and their derivatives; salts thereof:

    2921.21

    - - Ethylenediamine and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2921.22

    - - Hexamethylenediamine and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2921.29

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2921.30

    - Cyclanic, cyclenic or cycloterpenic mono- or polyamines, and their derivatives; salts thereof

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Aromatic monoamines and their derivatives; salts thereof:

    2921.41

    - - Aniline and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2921.42

    - - Aniline derivatives and their salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2921.43

    - - Toluidines and their derivatives; salts thereof

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2921.44

    - - Diphenylamine and its derivatives; salts thereof

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2921.45

    - - 1-Naphthylamine (alpha-naphthylamine), 2- naphthylamine (beta-naphthylamine) and their derivatives; salts thereof

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2921.46

    - - Amfetamine (INN), benzfetamine (INN), dexamfetamine (INN), etilamfetamine (INN), fencamfamin (INN), lefetamine (INN), levamfetamine (INN), mefenorex (INN) and phentermine (INN); salts thereof

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2921.49

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Aromatic polyamines and their derivatives; salts thereof:

    2921.51

    - - o-, m-, p-Phenylenediamine, diaminotoluenes and their derivatives; salts thereof

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2921.59

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    29.22

    Oxygen-function amino-compounds

    - Amino-alcohols, other than those containing more than one kind of oxygen function, their ethers and esters; salts thereof:

    2922.11

    - - Monoethanolamine and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    2922.12

    - - Diethanolamine and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2922.13

    - - Triethanolamine and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2922.14

    - - Dextropropoxyphene (INN) and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2922.19

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Amino-naphthols and other amino-phenols, other than those containing more than one kind of oxygen function, their ethers and esters; salts thereof:

    2922.21

    - - Aminohydroxynaphthalenesulphonic acids and their salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2922.29

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Amino-aldehydes, amino-ketones and amino- quinones, other than those containing more than one kind of oxygen function; salts thereof:

    2922.31

    - - Amfepramone (INN), methadone (INN) and normethadone (INN); salts thereof

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2922.39

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Amino-acids, other than those containing more than one kind of oxygen function, and their esters; salts thereof:

    2922.41

    - - Lysine and its esters; salts thereof

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2922.42

    - - Glutamic acid and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2922.43

    - - Anthranilic acid and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2922.44

    - - Tilidine (INN) and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2922.49

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2922.50

    - Amino-alcohol-phenols, amino-acid-phenols and other amino-compounds with oxygen function

    CTH or VAC 40%

    29.23

    Quaternary ammonium salts and hydroxides; lecithins and other phosphoaminolipids, whether or not chemically defined

    2923.10

    - Choline and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2923.20

    - Lecithins and other phosphoaminolipids

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2923.90

    - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    29.24

    Carboxyamide-function compounds; amide- function compounds of carbonic acid

    - Acyclic amides (including acyclic carbamates) and their derivatives; salts thereof:

    2924.11

    - - Meprobamate (INN)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2924.12

    - - Fluoroacetamide (ISO), monocrotophos (ISO) and phosphamidon (ISO)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2924.19

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    - Cyclic amides (including cyclic carbamates) and their derivatives; salts thereof:

    2924.21

    - - Ureines and their derivatives; salts thereof

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2924.23

    - - 2-Acetamidobenzoic acid (N- acetylanthranilic acid) and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2924.24

    - - Ethinamate (INN)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2924.29

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    29.25

    Carboxyimide-function compounds (including saccharin and its salts) and imine-function compounds

    - Imides and their derivatives; salts thereof:

    2925.11

    - - Saccharin and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2925.12

    - - Glutethimide (INN)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2925.19

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Imines and their derivatives; salts thereof:

    2925.21

    - - Chlordimeform (ISO)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2925.29

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    29.26

    Nitrile-function compounds

    2926.10

    - Acrylonitrile

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2926.20

    - 1-Cyanoguanidine (dicyandiamide)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2926.30

    - Fenproporex (INN) and its salts; methadone (INN) intermediate (4-cyano-2-dimethylamino- 4, 4-diphenylbutane)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2926.90

    - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2927.00

    Diazo-, azo- or azoxy-compounds

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2928.00

    Organic derivatives of hydrazine or of hydroxylamine

    CTH or VAC 40%

    29.29

    Compounds with other nitrogen function

    2929.10

    - Isocyanates

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2929.90

    - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    29.30

    Organo-sulphur compounds

    2930.20

    -  Thiocarbamates and dithiocarbamates

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2930.30

    -  Thiuram mono-, di- or tetrasulphides

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2930.40

    - Methionine

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2930.50

    -  Captafol (ISO) and methamidophos (ISO)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2930.90

    - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    29.31

    Other organo-inorganic compounds

    2931.10

    - Tetramethyl lead and tetraethyl lead

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2931.20

    - Tributyltin compounds

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2931.90

    - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    29.32

    Heterocyclic compounds with oxygen hetero- atom(s) only

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    - Compounds containing an unfused furan ring (whether or not hydrogenated) in the structure:

    2932.11

    - - Tetrahydrofuran

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2932.12

    - -  2-Furaldehyde (furfuraldehyde)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2932.13

    - - Furfuryl alcohol and tetrahydrofurfuryl alcohol

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2932.19

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2932.20

    - Lactones

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Other:

    2932.91

    - - Isosafrole

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2932.92

    - - 1-(1,3-Benzodioxol-5-yl)propan-2-one

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2932.93

    - - Piperonal

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2932.94

    - - Safrole

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2932.95

    - -  Tetrahydrocannabinols (all isomers)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2932.99

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    29.33

    Heterocyclic compounds with nitrogen hetero- atom(s) only

    - Compounds containing an unfused pyrazole ring (whether or not hydrogenated) in the structure:

    2933.11

    - -  Phenazone (antipyrin) and its derivatives

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2933.19

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Compounds containing an unfused imidazole ring (whether or not hydrogenated) in the structure:

    2933.21

    - -  Hydantoin and its derivatives

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2933.29

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Compounds containing an unfused pyridine ring (whether or not hydrogenated) in the structure:

    2933.31

    - -  Pyridine and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2933.32

    - -  Piperidine and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2933.33

    - - Alfentanil (INN), anileridine (INN), bezitramide (INN), bromazepam (INN), difenoxin (INN), diphenoxylate (INN), dipipanone (INN), fentanyl (INN), ketobemidone (INN), methylphenidate (INN), pentazocine (INN), pethidine (INN), pethidine (INN) intermediate A, phencyclidine (INN) (PCP), phenoperidine (INN), pipradrol (INN), piritramide (INN), propiram (INN) and trimeperidine (INN); salts thereof

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2933.39

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    - Compounds containing in the structure a quinoline or isoquinoline ring-system (whether or not hydrogenated), not further fused:

    2933.41

    - -  Levorphanol (INN) and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2933.49

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Compounds containing a pyrimidine ring (whether or not hydrogenated) or piperazine ring in the structure:

    2933.52

    - -  Malonylurea (barbituric acid) and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2933.53

    - - Allobarbital (INN), amobarbital (INN), barbital (INN), butalbital (INN), butobarbital, cyclobarbital (INN), methylphenobarbital (INN), pentobarbital (INN), phenobarbital (INN), secbutabarbital (INN), secobarbital (INN) and vinylbital (INN); salts thereof

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2933.54

    - - Other derivatives of malonylurea (barbituric acid); salts thereof

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2933.55

    - - Loprazolam (INN), mecloqualone (INN), methaqualone (INN) and zipeprol (INN); salts thereof

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2933.59

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Compounds containing an unfused triazine ring (whether or not hydrogenated) in the structure:

    2933.61

    - - Melamine

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2933.69

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Lactams:

    2933.71

    - -  6-Hexanelactam (epsilon-caprolactam)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2933.72

    - -  Clobazam (INN) and methyprylon (INN)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2933.79

    - -  Other lactams

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Other:

    2933.91

    - - Alprazolam (INN), camazepam (INN), chlordiazepoxide (INN), clonazepam (INN), clorazepate, delorazepam (INN), diazepam (INN), estazolam (INN), ethyl loflazepate (INN), fludiazepam (INN), flunitrazepam (INN), flurazepam (INN), halazepam (INN), lorazepam (INN), lormetazepam (INN), mazindol (INN), medazepam (INN), midazolam (INN), nimetazepam (INN), nitrazepam (INN), nordazepam (INN), oxazepam (INN), pinazepam (INN), prazepam (INN), pyrovalerone (INN), temazepam (INN), tetrazepam (INN) and triazolam (INN); salts thereof

    CTH or VAC 40%

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    2933.99

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    29.34

    Nucleic acids and their salts; whether or not chemically defined; other heterocyclic compounds

    2934.10

    - Compounds containing an unfused thiazole ring (whether or not hydrogenated) in the structure

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2934.20

    - Compounds containing in the structure a benzothiazole ring-system (whether or not hydrogenated), not further fused

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2934.30

    - Compounds containing in the structure a phenothiazine ring-system (whether or not hydrogenated), not further fused

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Other:

    2934.91

    - - Aminorex (INN), brotizolam (INN), clotiazepam (INN), cloxazolam (INN), dextromoramide (INN), haloxazolam (INN), ketazolam (INN), mesocarb (INN), oxazolam (INN), pemoline (INN), phendimetrazine (INN), phenmetrazine (INN) and sufentanil (INN); salts thereof

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2934.99

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2935.00

    Sulphonamides

    CTH or VAC 40%

    29.36

    Provitamins and vitamins, natural or reproduced by synthesis (including natural concentrates), derivatives thereof used primarily as vitamins, and intermixtures of the foregoing, whether or not in any solvent

    - Vitamins and their derivatives, unmixed:

    2936.21

    - - Vitamin A and their derivatives

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2936.22

    - - Vitamin B1  and its derivatives

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2936.23

    - - Vitamin B2  and its derivatives

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2936.24

    - - D- or DL-Pantothenic acid (Vitamin B3 or Vitamin B5) and its derivatives

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2936.25

    - - Vitamin B6  and its derivatives

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2936.26

    - - Vitamin B12  and its derivatives

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2936.27

    - - Vitamin C and its derivatives

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2936.28

    - - Vitamin E and its derivatives

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2936.29

    - - Other vitamins and their derivatives

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2936.90

    - Other, including natural concentrates

    CTH or VAC 40%

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    29.37

    Hormones, prostaglandins, thromboxanes and leukotrienes, natural or reproduced by synthesis; derivatives and structural analogues thereof, including chain modified polypeptides, used primarily as hormones

    - Polypeptide hormones, protein hormones and glycoprotein hormones, their derivatives and structural analogues:

    2937.11

    - - Somatotropin, its derivatives and structural analogues

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2937.12

    - -  Insulin and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2937.19

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Steroidal hormones, their derivatives and structural analogues:

    2937.21

    - - Cortisone, hydrocortisone, prednisone (dehydrocortisone) and prednisolone (dehydrohydrocortisone)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2937.22

    - - Halogenated derivatives of corticosteroidal hormones

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2937.23

    - -  Oestrogens and progestogens

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2937.29

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2937.50

    - Prostaglandins, thromboxanes and leukotrienes, their derivatives and structural analogues

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2937.90

    - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    29.38

    Glycosides, natural or reproduced by synthesis, and their salts, ethers, esters and other derivatives

    2938.10

    - Rutoside (rutin) and its derivatives

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2938.90

    - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    29.39

    Vegetable alkaloids, natural or reproduced by synthesis, and their salts, ethers, esters and other derivatives

    - Alkaloids of opium and their derivatives; salts thereof:

    2939.11

    - - Concentrates of poppy straw; buprenorphine (INN), codeine, dihydrocodeine (INN), ethylmorphine, etorphine (INN), heroin, hydrocodone (INN), hydromorphone (INN), morphine, nicomorphine (INN), oxycodone (INN), oxymorphone (INN), pholcodine (INN), thebacon (INN) and thebaine; salts thereof

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2939.19

    - -  Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    2939.20

    - Alkaloids of cinchona and their derivatives; salts thereof

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2939.30

    -  Caffeine and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    -  Ephedrines and their salts:

    2939.41

    - -  Ephedrine and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2939.42

    - -  Pseudoephedrine (INN) and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2939.43

    - -  Cathine (INN) and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2939.44

    - - Norephedrine and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2939.49

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Theophylline and aminophylline (theophylline- ethylenediamine) and their derivatives; salts thereof:

    2939.51

    - -  Fenetylline (INN) and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2939.59

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Alkaloids of rye ergot and their derivatives; salts thereof:

    2939.61

    - -  Ergometrine (INN) and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2939.62

    - -  Ergotamine(INN) and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2939.63

    - -  Lysergic acid and its salts

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2939.69

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Other:

    2939.91

    - - Cocaine, ecgonine, levometamfetamine, metamfetamine (INN), metamfetamine racemate; salts, esters and other derivatives thereof

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2939.99

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2940.00

    Sugars, chemically pure, other than sucrose, lactose, maltose, glucose and fructose; sugar ethers, sugar acetals and sugar esters, and their salts, other than products of heading 29.37,

    29.38 or 29.39

    CTH or VAC 40%

    29.41

    Antibiotics

    2941.10

    - Penicillins and their derivatives with a penicillanic acid structure; salts thereof

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2941.20

    - Streptomycins and their derivatives; salts thereof

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2941.30

    - Tetracyclines and their derivatives; salts thereof

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2941.40

    - Chloramphenicol and its derivatives; salts thereof

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2941.50

    - Erythromycin and its derivatives; salts thereof

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2941.90

    - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    2942.00

    Other organic compounds

    CTH or VAC 40%

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    CHAPTER 30

    PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS

    30.01

    Glands and other organs for organo-therapeutic uses, dried, whether or not powdered; extracts of glands or other organs or of their secretions for organo-therapeutic uses; heparin and its salts; other human or animal substances prepared for therapeutic or prophylactic uses, not elsewhere specified or included

    3001.20

    - Extracts of glands or other organs or of their secretions

    CTH or VAC 40%

    3001.90

    - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    30.02

    Human blood; animal blood prepared for therapeutic, prophylactic or diagnostic uses; antisera, other blood fractions and immunological products, whether or not modified or obtained by means of biotechnological processes; vaccines, toxins, cultures of micro-organisms (excluding yeasts) and similar products

    3002.10

    - Antisera, other blood fractions and immunological products, whether or not modified or obtained by means of biotechnological processes

    CTSH

    3002.20

    -  Vaccines for human medicine

    CTSH

    3002.30

    -  Vaccines for veterinary medicine

    CTSH

    3002.90

    - Other

    CTSH

    30.03

    Medicaments (excluding goods of heading 30.02, 30.05 or 30.06) consisting of two or more constituents which have been mixed together for therapeutic or prophylactic uses, not put up in measured doses or in forms or packings for retail sale

    3003.10

    - Containing penicillins or derivatives thereof, with a penicillanic acid structure, or streptomycins or their derivatives

    CTH or VAC 40%

    3003.20

    - Containing other antibiotics

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Containing hormones or other products of heading 29.37 but not containing antibiotics:

    3003.31

    - - Containing insulin

    CTH or VAC 40%

    3003.39

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    3003.40

    - Containing alkaloids or derivatives thereof but not containing hormones or other products of heading 29.37 or antibiotics

    CTH or VAC 40%

    3003.90

    - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    30.04

    Medicaments (excluding goods of heading 30.02, 30.05 or 30.06) consisting of mixed or unmixed products for therapeutic or prophylatic uses, put up in measured doses (including those in the form of transdermal administration system) or in forms or packings for retail sale

    3004.10

    - Containing penicillins or derivatives thereof, with a penicillanic acid structure, or streptomycins or their derivatives

    CTH or VAC 50%

    3004.20

    - Containing other antibiotics

    CTH or VAC 50%

    - Containing hormones or other products of heading 29.37, but not containing antibiotics:

    3004.31

    - -  Containing insulin

    CTH or VAC 50%

    3004.32

    - - Containing corticosteroid hormones, their derivatives or structural analogues

    CTH or VAC 50%

    3004.39

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 50%

    3004.40

    - Containing alkaloids or derivatives thereof, but not containing hormones, other products of heading 29.37 or antibiotics

    CTH or VAC 50%

    3004.50

    - Other medicaments containing vitamins or other products of heading 29.36

    CTH or VAC 50%

    3004.90

    - Other

    CTH or VAC 50%

    30.05

    Wadding, gauze, bandages and similar articles (for example, dressings, adhesive plasters, poultices), impregnated or coated with pharmaceutical substances or put up in forms or packings for retail sale for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary purposes

    3005.10

    - Adhesive dressings and other articles having an adhesive layer

    CTH or VAC 40%

    3005.90

    - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    30.06

    Pharmaceutical goods specified in Note 4 to this Chapter

    3006.10

    - Sterile surgical catgut, similar sterile suture materials (including sterile absorbable surgical or dental yarns) and sterile tissue adhesives for surgical wound closure; sterile laminaria and sterile laminaria tents; sterile absorbable surgical or dental haemostatics; sterile surgical or dental adhesion barriers, whether or not absorbable

    CTH or VAC 40%

    3006.20

    - Blood-grouping reagents

    CTH or VAC 40%

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    3006.30

    - Opacifying preparations for X-ray examinations; diagnostic reagents designed to be administered to the patient

    CTH or VAC 40%

    3006.40

    - Dental cements and other dental fillings; bone reconstruction cements

    CTH or VAC 40%

    3006.50

    - First-aid boxes and kits

    CTH or VAC 40%

    3006.60

    - Chemical contraceptive preparations based on hormones, on other products of heading 29.37 or on spermicides

    CTH or VAC 40%

    3006.70

    - Gel preparations designed to be used in human or veterinary medicine as a lubricant for parts of the body for surgical operations or physical examinations or as a coupling agent between the body and medical instruments

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Other:

    3006.91

    - - Appliances identifiable for ostomy use

    CTH or VAC 40%

    3006.92

    - -  Waste pharmaceuticals

    CTH or VAC 40%

    CHAPTER 31

    FERTILISERS

    3101.00

    Animal or vegetable fertilisers, whether or not mixed together or chemically treated; fertilisers produced by the mixing or chemical treatment of animal or vegetable products

    CTH

    31.02

    Mineral or chemical fertilisers, nitrogenous

    3102.10

    - Urea, whether or not in aqueous solution

    CTH

    - Ammonium sulphate; double salts and mixtures of ammonium sulphate and ammonium nitrate:

    3102.21

    - - Ammonium sulphate

    CTH

    3102.29

    - - Other

    CTH

    3102.30

    - Ammonium nitrate, whether or not in aqueous solution

    CTH

    3102.40

    - Mixtures of ammonium nitrate with calcium carbonate or other inorganic non-fertilising substances

    CTH

    3102.50

    - Sodium nitrate

    CTH

    3102.60

    - Double salts and mixtures of calcium nitrate and ammonium nitrate

    CTH

    3102.80

    - Mixtures of urea and ammonium nitrate in aqueous or ammoniacal solution

    CTH

    3102.90

    - Other, including mixtures not specified in the foregoing subheadings

    CTH

    31.03

    Mineral or chemical fertilisers, phosphatic

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    3103.10

    - Superphosphates

    CTH

    3103.90

    - Other

    CTH

    31.04

    Mineral or chemical fertilisers, potassic

    3104.20

    - Potassium chloride

    CTH

    3104.30

    - Potassium sulphate

    CTH

    3104.90

    - Other

    CTH

    31.05

    Mineral or chemical fertilisers containing two or three of the fertilising elements nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium; other fertilisers; goods of this Chapter in tablets or similar forms or in packages of a gross weight not exceeding 10 kg

    3105.10

    - Goods of this Chapter in tablets or similar forms or in packages of a gross weight not exceeding 10 kg

    CTH

    3105.20

    - Mineral or chemical fertilisers containing the three fertilising elements nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium

    CTH

    3105.30

    - Diammonium hydrogenorthophosphate (diammonium phosphate)

    CTH

    3105.40

    - Ammonium dihydrogenorthophosphate (monoammonium phosphate) and mixtures thereof with diammonium hydrogenorthophosphate (diammonium phosphate)

    CTH

    - Other mineral or chemical fertilisers containing the two fertilising elements nitrogen and phosphorus:

    3105.51

    - -  Containing nitrates and phosphates

    CTH

    3105.59

    - - Other

    CTH

    3105.60

    - Mineral or chemical fertilisers containing the two fertilising elements phosphorus and potassium

    CTH

    3105.90

    - Other

    CTH

    CHAPTER 32

    TANNING OR DYEING EXTRACTS; TANNINS AND THEIR DERIVATIVES; DYES, PIGMENTS AND OTHER COLOURING MATTER; PAINTS AND VARNISHES; PUTTY AND OTHER MASTICS; INKS

    32.01

    Tanning extracts of vegetable origin; tannins and their salts, ethers, esters and other derivatives

    3201.10

    - Quebracho extract

    CC

    3201.20

    - Wattle extract

    CC

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    3201.90

    - Other

    CC

    32.02

    Synthetic organic tanning substances; inorganic tanning substances; tanning preparations, whether or not containing natural tanning substances; enzymatic preparations for pre- tanning

    3202.10

    - Synthetic organic tanning substances

    CTH

    3202.90

    - Other

    CTH

    3203.00

    Colouring matter of vegetable or animal origin (including dyeing extracts but excluding animal black), whether or not chemically defined; preparations as specified in Note 3 to this Chapter based on colouring matter of vegetable or animal origin

    CTH

    32.04

    Synthetic organic colouring matter, whether or not chemically defined; preparations as specified in Note 3 to this Chapter based on synthetic organic colouring matter; synthetic organic products of a kind used as fluorescent brightening agents or as luminophores, whether or not chemically defined

    - Synthetic organic colouring matter and preparations based thereon as specified in Note 3 to this Chapter:

    3204.11

    - - Disperse dyes and preparations based thereon

    CTH

    3204.12

    - - Acid dyes, whether or not premetallised, and preparations based thereon; mordant dyes and preparations based thereon

    CTH

    3204.13

    - - Basic dyes and preparations based thereon

    CTH

    3204.14

    - - Direct dyes and preparations based thereon

    CTH

    3204.15

    - - Vat dyes (including those usable in that state as pigments) and preparations based thereon

    CTH

    3204.16

    - - Reactive dyes and preparations based thereon

    CTH

    3204.17

    - - Pigments and preparations based thereon

    CTH

    3204.19

    - - Other, including mixtures of colouring matter of two or more of the subheadings 3204.11 to 3204.19

    CTH

    3204.20

    - Synthetic organic products of a kind used as fluorescent brightening agents

    CTH

    3204.90

    - Other

    CTH

    3205.00

    Colour lakes; preparations as specified in Note 3 to this Chapter based on colour lakes

    CTH

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    32.06

    Other colouring matter; preparations as specified in Note 3 to this Chapter, other than those of heading 32.03, 32.04 or 32.05; inorganic products of a kind used as luminophores, whether or not chemically defined

    - Pigments and preparations based on titanium dioxide:

    3206.11

    - - Containing 80% or more by weight of titanium dioxide calculated on the dry matter

    CTH

    3206.19

    - - Other

    CTH

    3206.20

    - Pigments and preparations based on chromium compounds

    CTH

    - Other colouring matter and other preparations:

    3206.41

    - - Ultramarine and preparations based thereon

    CTH

    3206.42

    - - Lithopone and other pigments and preparations based on zinc sulphide

    CTH

    3206.49

    - - Other

    CTH

    3206.50

    - Inorganic products of a kind used as luminophores

    CTH

    32.07

    Prepared pigments, prepared opacifiers and prepared colours, vitrifiable enamels and glazes, engobes (slips), liquid lustres and similar preparations, of a kind used in the ceramic, enamelling or glass industry; glass frit and other glass, in the form of powder, granules or flakes

    3207.10

    - Prepared pigments, prepared opacifiers, prepared colours and similar preparations

    CTH

    3207.20

    - Vitrifiable enamels and glazes, engobes (slips) and similar preparations

    CTH

    3207.30

    - Liquid lustres and similar preparations

    CTH

    3207.40

    - Glass frit and other glass, in the form of powder, granules or flakes

    CTH

    32.08

    Paints and varnishes (including enamels and lacquers) based on synthetic polymers or chemically modified natural polymers, dispersed or dissolved in a non-aqueous medium; solutions as defined in Note 4 to this Chapter

    3208.10

    - Based on polyesters

    CTH

    3208.20

    - Based on acrylic or vinyl polymers

    CTH

    3208.90

    - Other

    CTH

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    32.09

    Paints and varnishes (including enamels and lacquers) based on synthetic polymers or chemically modified natural polymers, dispersed or dissolved in an aqueous medium

    3209.10

    - Based on acrylic or vinyl polymers

    CTH

    3209.90

    - Other

    CTH

    3210.00

    Other paints and varnishes (including enamels, lacquers and distempers); prepared water pigments of a kind used for finishing leather

    CTH

    3211.00

    Prepared driers

    CTH

    32.12

    Pigments (including metallic powders and flakes) dispersed in non-aqueous media, in liquid or paste form, of a kind used in the manufacture of paints (including enamels); stamping foils; dyes and other colouring matter put up in forms or packings for retail sale

    3212.10

    -  Stamping foils

    CTH

    3212.90

    - Other

    CTH

    32.13

    Artists', students' or signboard painters' colours, modifying tints, amusement colours and the like, in tablets, tubes, jars, bottles, pans or in similar forms or packings

    3213.10

    - Colours in sets

    CTH

    3213.90

    - Other

    CTH

    32.14

    Glaziers' putty, grafting putty, resin cements, caulking compounds and other mastics; painters' fillings; non-refractory surfacing preparations for facades, indoor walls, floors, ceilings or the like

    3214.10

    - Glaziers' putty, grafting putty, resin cements, caulking compounds and other mastics; painters' fillings

    CTH

    3214.90

    - Other

    CTH

    32.15

    Printing ink, writing or drawing ink and other inks, whether or not concentrated or solid

    -  Printing ink:

    3215.11

    - - Black

    CTH

    3215.19

    - - Other

    CTH

    3215.90

    - Other

    CTH

    CHAPTER 33

    ESSENTIAL OILS AND RESINOIDS; PERFUMERY,COSMETIC OR TOILET PREPARATIONS

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    33.01

    Essential oils (terpeneless or not), including concretes and absolutes; resinoids; extracted oleoresins; concentrates of essential oils in fats, in fixed oils, in waxes or the like, obtained by enfleurage or maceration; terpenic by-products of the deterpenation of essential oils; aqueous distillates and aqueous solutions of essential oils

    -  Essential oils of citrus fruit:

    3301.12

    - -  Of orange

    CC

    3301.13

    - -  Of lemon

    CC

    3301.19

    - - Other

    CC

    -  Essential oils other than those of citrus fruit:

    3301.24

    - -  Of peppermint (Mentha piperita)

    CC

    3301.25

    - -  Of other mints

    CC

    3301.29

    - - Other

    CC

    3301.30

    - Resinoids

    CC

    3301.90

    - Other

    CC

    33.02

    Mixtures of odoriferous substances and mixtures (including alcoholic solutions) with a basis of one or more of these substances, of a kind used as raw materials in industry; other preparations based on odoriferous substances, of a kind used for the manufacture of beverages

    3302.10

    - Of a kind used in the food or drink industries

    CTH

    3302.90

    - Other

    CTH

    3303.00

    Perfumes and toilet waters

    CTH

    33.04

    Beauty or make-up preparations and preparations for the care of the skin (other than medicaments), including sunscreen or sun tan preparations; manicure or pedicure preparations

    3304.10

    -  Lip make-up preparations

    CTH

    3304.20

    -  Eye make-up preparations

    CTH

    3304.30

    -  Manicure and pedicure preparations

    CTH

    - Other:

    3304.91

    - -  Powders, whether or not compressed

    CTH

    3304.99

    - - Other

    CTH

    33.05

    Preparations for use on the hair

    3305.10

    - Shampoos

    CTH

    3305.20

    - Preparations for permanent waving or straightening

    CTH

    3305.30

    -  Hair lacquers

    CTH

    3305.90

    - Other

    CTH

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    33.06

    Preparations for oral or dental hygiene, including denture fixative pastes and powders; yarn used to clean between the teeth (dental floss), in individual retail packages

    3306.10

    - Dentifrices

    CTH

    3306.20

    - Yarn used to clean between the teeth (dental floss)

    CTH

    3306.90

    - Other

    CTH

    33.07

    Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations, personal deodorants, bath preparations, depilatories and other perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations, not elsewhere specified or included; prepared room deodorisers, whether or not perfumed or having disinfectant properties

    3307.10

    - Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations

    CTH

    3307.20

    -  Personal deodorants and antiperspirants

    CTH

    3307.30

    - Perfumed bath salts and other bath preparations

    CTH

    - Preparations for perfuming or deodorising rooms, including odoriferous preparations used during religious rites:

    3307.41

    - - "Agarbatti" and other odoriferous preparations which operate by burning

    CTH

    3307.49

    - - Other

    CTH

    3307.90

    - Other

    CTH

    CHAPTER 34

    SOAP, ORGANIC SURFACE-ACTIVE AGENTS, WASHING PREPARATIONS, LUBRICATING PREPARATIONS, ARTIFICIAL WAXES, PREPARED WAXES, POLISHING OR SCOURING PREPARATIONS, CANDLES AND SIMILAR ARTICLES, MODELLING PASTES, "DENTAL WAXES" AND DENTAL PREPARATIONS WITH A BASIS OF PLASTER

    34.01

    Soap; organic surface-active products and preparations for use as soap, in the form of bars, cakes, moulded pieces or shapes, whether or not containing soap; organic surface-active products and preparations for washing the skin, in the form of liquid or cream and put up for retail sale, whether or not containing soap; paper, wadding, felt and nonwovens, impregnated, coated or covered with soap or

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    detergent

    - Soap and organic surface-active products and preparations, in the form of bars, cakes, moulded pieces or shapes, and paper, wadding, felt and nonwovens, impregnated, coated or covered with soap or detergent:

    3401.11

    - - For toilet use (including medicated products)

    CTH or VAC 40%

    3401.19

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    3401.20

    -  Soap in other forms

    CTH or VAC 40%

    3401.30

    - Organic surface-active products and preparations for washing the skin, in the form of liquid or cream and put up for retail sale, whether or not containing soap

    CTH or VAC 40%

    34.02

    Organic surface-active agents (other than soap); surface-active preparations, washing preparations (including auxiliary washing preparations) and cleaning preparations, whether or not containing soap, other than those of heading 34.01

    - Organic surface-active agents, whether or not put up for retail sale:

    3402.11

    - - Anionic

    CTH

    3402.12

    - - Cationic

    CTH

    3402.13

    - - Non-ionic

    CTH

    3402.19

    - - Other

    CTH

    3402.20

    -  Preparations put up for retail sale

    CTSH

    3402.90

    - Other

    CTSH

    34.03

    Lubricating preparations (including cutting-oil preparations, bolt or nut release preparations, anti-rust or anti-corrosion preparations and mould release preparations, based on lubricants) and preparations of a kind used for the oil or grease treatment of textile materials, leather, furskins or other materials, but excluding preparations containing, as basic constituents, 70% or more by weight of petroleum oils or of oils obtained from bituminous minerals

    - Containing petroleum oils or oils obtained from bituminous minerals:

    3403.11

    - - Preparations for the treatment of textile materials, leather, furskins or other materials

    CTH or VAC 40%

    3403.19

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    - Other:

    Code

    Description

    Origin criterion

    3403.91

    - - Preparations for the treatment of textile materials, leather, furskins or other materials

    CTH or VAC 40%

    3403.99

    - - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    34.04

    Artificial waxes and prepared waxes

    3404.20

    -  Of poly(oxyethylene) (polyethylene glycol)

    CTSH

    3404.90

    - Other

    CTSH

    34.05

    Polishes and creams, for footwear, furniture, floors, coachwork, glass or metal, scouring pastes and powders and similar preparations (whether or not in the form of paper, wadding, felt, nonwovens, cellular plastics or cellular rubber, impregnated, coated or covered with such preparations), excluding waxes of heading 34.04

    3405.10

    - Polishes, creams and similar preparations for footwear or leather

    CTH

    3405.20

    - Polishes, creams and similar preparations for the maintenance of wooden furniture, floors or other woodwork

    CTH

    3405.30

    - Polishes and similar preparations for coachwork, other than metal polishes

    CTH

    3405.40

    - Scouring pastes and powders and other scouring preparations

    CTH

    3405.90

    - Other

    CTH

    3406.00

    Candles, tapers and the like

    CTH

    3407.00

    Modelling pastes, including those put up for children's amusement; preparations known as "dental wax" or as "dental impression compounds", put up in sets, in packings for retail sale or in plates, horseshoe shapes, sticks or similar forms; other preparations for use in dentistry, with a basis of plaster (of calcined gypsum or calcium sulphate)

    CTH

    CHAPTER 35

    ALBUMINOIDAL SUBSTANCES; MODIFIED STARCHES;GLUES; ENZYMES

    35.01

    Casein, caseinates and other casein derivatives; casein glues

    3501.10

    - Casein

    CTH or VAC 40%

    3501.90

    - Other

    CTH or VAC 40%

    35.02

    Albumins (includi