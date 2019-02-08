Free trade talks between Israel, EAEU to continue in coming weeks - ambassador

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The third round of free trade zone talks between Israel and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), to which Russia is a member, is scheduled to take place in late February or early March, Russia's ambassador says, TASS reports.

"The third round of negotiations is scheduled to take place in late February or early March 2019, on the territory of an EAEU member state," Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov said.

"It is too early to say how such an agreement may change the structure of the Russian-Israeli trade turnover and how significant those changes would be, in part because it is yet unclear when such a document can be signed," the diplomat continued.

The first round of consultations on a free trade agreement between EAEU members and Israel took place in Moscow on April 23-24. During the talks, the sides agreed on the structure of the agreement and discussed proposals for mutual access to markets. They also addressed procedures of trade, measures of sanitary and phytosanitary control and mechanisms of technical regulation. During the second round, held in Israel on October 8-11, the sides held a detailed discussion on main parameters of the agreement.