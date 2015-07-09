  • kz
    Free trade zone agreement between Vietnam and EEU to strengthen cooperation in oil and gas sector too

    19:34, 09 July 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Vietnam Truong Tan Sang sent a letter of congratulations to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of his birthday, the press service of the Akorda informs.

    Truong Tan Sang noted that led by N. Nazarbayev Kazakhstan succeeded in its development, ensuring of social and political stability, economic growth and improvement of living standards of the people.

    "Kazakhstan is playing an important role in Central Asia strengthening its positions in the international arena. I would also to express my satisfaction with the results of the cooperation between the two countries. Economic sphere and trade including oil and gas sector are the most important directions of our cooperation especially after signing of the agreement on free trade zone between Vietnam and the EEU," the telegram from the President of Vietnam reads.

    He also expressed his hope that entrance into force of the agreement would provide new opportunities for making both countries even more prosperous.

    Truong Tan Sang also wished N. Nazarbayev strong health, happiness and success.

