Freely floating tenge rate was a timely measure, view

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's shift to freely floating tenge rate is a timely measure, believes head of the North Kazakhstan region maslikhat Beibut Mukanov.

"Our country should react to the changes in global economy. Kazakhstan's shit to freely floating rate of national currency was a least-evil solution. We had no alternatives! Local businessmen, authorities, banks and economists do realize that. If we remain competitive, we will preserve workplaces and will be able to pay pensions and allowances," Mr. Mukanov shared his thoughts on the introduction of the freely floating tenge with Kazinform correspondent. He also believes that Kazakhstanis trust their Government: "I am convinced that despite hardships our country will overcome the crisis and improve dramatically its standing in the global economy." "Peace and unity in Kazakhstan are important factors on the path towards economic, political and social development," Mr. Mukanov added.