Freeze alert issued for northern regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued weather alert for Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions, where air temperature will drop sharply in coming days.

Thus, Rains will douse Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions in the daytime on 14 May. The next day, 15 May, the rains will be replaced by snow slush in some areas, gusts of wind will increase to 15-20 m per s. The mercury will range from 7-12°C to 15-20°C in the daytime. On 15 May, at night air temperature will drop to -3°C, while on 16 May the mercury will drop to -1-6°C in most parts of the regions.

Wind speed in Pavlodar region on 15 May will rise to 15-20 m per s. Air temperature will sharply decrease to 10-15°C and to 18°C in some areas. Rains and snow slush is forecast on 16 May, the mercury will drop to -3°C. On 17-18 May, air temperature will fall to -1-6°C.

Rainy and windy weather is predicted for Karaganda region on 15 May, with air temperature to drop to 12-17°C, sometimes to 22°C. Nighttime freeze is expected on 16 May, with the mercury to fall to -3°C, and -1-6°C in most parts on 12-17 May.



In East Kazakhstan region, wind speed will increase up to 15-20 m per s in the daytime on 16 May. The mercury will drop to 12-17°C, sometimes to 8°C on 16 May. On 17 May, nighttime air temperature will drop to -3°C, and to -1-6°C on 18-20 May.