Freeze and snow slush forecast in three regions of Kazakhstan
07:12, 14 October 2015
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Heavy rainfall to snow slush is expected in mountainous areas of the South Kazakhstan region on October 14, Kazhydromet reports.
Air temperature will decrease at night to +1+6, in some areas to -1-6. Daytime temperature will be +7+12, in some areas +15. Some areas of Zhambyl and Almaty regions will have rainy weather October 15-16. Heavy rainfall and snow slush are forecast in mountainous areas where nighttime temperature will drop to +2+7, sometimes +3. In the daytime air temperature will be +8+13 and in some areas +16.