Freeze predicted for Kazakhstan Sep 26

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sunny weather will stay on Monday in most regions of Kazakhstan. Frontal-type precipitation and nighttime wind speed increase is predicted for western, eastern and southern parts. Fog is forecast in some areas at night and in the morning. Freeze is expected in northern, eastern and central regions.

According to Kazhydromet, thunderstorms will hit East Kazakhstan region in the daytime. Gusts of wind will reach to 15-20 m per s with fog to descend there at night and in the morning.

Fog will blanket Pavlodar region as well as Akmola, Mangistau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions at night and in the morning.

Wind speed in Kyzylorda, Aktobe regions, in the daytime and at night in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan regions will rise to 15-20 m per s.

Freeze warning is issued for Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions and the mercury will drop to -1-3°C.

Extremely high fire risk remains in South Kazakhstan region, in major part of Karaganda, Zhambyl, Almaty regions and in some areas of Atyrau, Aktobe and East Kazakhstan regions.