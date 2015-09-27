Freeze predicted for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Committee for Emergency Situations under the Ministry of Internal Affairs has issued a freeze warning for some regions of Kazakhstan.

According to the forecast, September 28-29, strong wind of 15-20 mps with gusts of 23-28 mps will rule in South Kazakhstan region. Air temperatures will drop to 1-3 °C. September 28-29 in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and Almaty regions rain and snow are expected. Wind will strengthen to 15-20 mps with gusts of 23-28 mps. 1-3°C freeze is forecast for some areas of the regions.