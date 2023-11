ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Freeze warning has been declared in 6 regions of Kazakhstan.

April 27-29 rain and snow slash will hit Akmola, North-Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Karaganda, East-Kazakhstan regions of the country. Nighttime on April 27-29 air temperature will drop to -3 below zero, Kazinform refers to Kazhydromet.