Freezing rain expected to ice roads across Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Freezing rain, blizzard, ice slick, fog and strong winds are predicted for Kazakhstan on Monday March 14.

According to RSE "Kazhydromet", fog, black ice and wind of 15-20 mps is expected in Akmola, Karaganda regions.

Strong wind of 15-20 mps with gusts of 25 mps is also predicted for Alakol area of Almaty region.

Windy weather will rule the day in South Kazakhstan region.

Fog will blanket Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Atyrau regions.

Fog, ice slick, blizzard, wind of 15-22 mps is forecast for Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.