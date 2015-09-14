Freezing temperatures expected in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Freezing temperatures are forecasted for Astana.

According to astana.kz, cold anticyclone from northwest will bring freezing temperatures to the capital of Kazakhstan. Tonight air temperature in Astana city will drop to + 3-5 ° C. Northwestern wind of 9-14 mps is predicted as well. Daytime temperature will reach +12-14 ° C. Partly cloudy weather with no precipitations is forecasted for 15 September. Nighttime temperature will drop to + 1-3 ° C, daytime will reach +13-15 ° C. Rainfall is predicted for 16 September. Daytime temperature will reach + 16-18 ° C, nighttime temperature will drop to + 5-7 ° C.