Freezing weather expected in some regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Changeable weather remains in most of the country with rains and thunderstorms. Dry weather is expected only in western, northwestern and central portions of Kazakhstan. Some regions will see wind strengthening, with dust storm incidentally in the south, Kazhydromet reports.

In North Kazakhstan region the wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23-28 m/s is expected.

In Kyzylorda region the strong wind up to 15-20 m/s will cause and dust storm.

In Akmola, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Mangystau regions the wind will also strengthen up to 15-20 m/s.

Ground frost down to minus 3 deg. Centigrade is expected overnight in Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.

Attention must be received to a high risk of fire remaining in some areas of East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.

In Astana: a blend of sun and clouds and no precipitation. The westerly wind will increase up to 9-14 m/s. At night the air temperature will go down to +3+5°С and to -1-3°С on the ground. During the day it will be relatively warm up to +18+20°С.

In Almaty: partly cloudy and occasional raining. The wind speed will be 0-5 m/s, and a thunderstorm will increase it up to 8 m/s. The temperature will be +15+17°С overnight and +27+29°С in the daytime.