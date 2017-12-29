  • kz
    Freezing weather forecast for New Year holidays

    13:49, 29 December 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, the national weather service, says the weather will be chilly during the New Year holidays.

    Caused by cold front from Siberia, snowfalls and blizzard will douse eastern Kazakhstan in next 24 hours.

    Chilled weather without precipitation is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan this upcoming weekend.

    Eastern wind ranging from 15 to 25 mps and blizzard will hit southern and central regions of the country. Chances of poor visibility will be high in the mountainous areas of southern Kazakhstan.

    Meteorologists urge motorists to take all precautions while driving under icy conditions in North Kazakhstan region on December 30.

     

     

