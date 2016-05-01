Freezing weather persists in the northern, eastern parts of the country

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rains are expected across Kazakhstan on May.

According to RSE "Kazhydromet", thunderstorm will hit Almaty region at night.

Thunderstorm, wind of 15-20 mps with gusts of 23mps is predicted for Kyzylorda, Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions of the country.

Strong wind is also expected in Aktobe region. Foggy weather is forecast for Kostanay, Mangystau regions.

Stormy wind will blow in East Kazakhstan region. Fog is expected.

Nighttime air temperature will drop to -3 in Akmola, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan regions.

Extreme fire danger preserves in some areas of Aktobe region.