French Alstom to implement two projects in Almaty

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM French multinational company Alstom plans to start implementing two projects in Almaty, according to the company's board member Philippe Delleur who said it at the Kazakh-European Business Forum in Brussels, Kazinform reports.

The first project aims at modernizing railway infrastructure, he said. Alstom is ready to invest in transmission of digital data on the railroad which will let improve security and reliability of the sector, he added.

The second project is linked with light rail transit system in Almaty. In his words, the consortium of several foreign partners is ready to cooperate with Kazakhstan under PPP programme.