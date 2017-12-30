French Ambassador extends New Year greetings to Kazakhstanis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Kazakhstan Philippe Martinet extended his best wishes for a Happy New Year to Kazakhstanis, Kazinform reports.

Ambassador Martinet addressed Kazakhstanis in Kazakh, Russian and French against the beautiful ice ‘Eiffel Tower' and the Nur Alem pavilion at the EXPO site.



He wished the citizens of Kazakhstan good health, peaceful skies, happiness and eternal friendship with the people of France. The French diplomat also invited Kazakhstanis to visit his country next year.



It is to be recalled that Philippe Martinet presented his credentials to the President of Kazakhstan this October.



Earlier, in December, he congratulated all Kazakhstanis on the Independence Day in Kazakh as well.



Head of the European Union Delegation to Kazakhstan Ambassador Traian Hristea also congratulated Kazakhstan on the upcoming New Year.