French Ambassador, Governor of Pavlodar region discuss coop issues

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Governor of Pavlodar region Kanat Bozumbayev has met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to the Republic of Kazakhstan Francis Etienne in Pavlodar.

The two sides have discussed prospects of development of mutually beneficial partnership between French companies and enterprises of Pavlodar region, educational institutions, and considered the establishment of twinning relations with France, the press service of the regional administration informed. To date, trade and economic relations between Pavlodar region and France are mainly represented by import of equipment and spare parts. Large enterprises of the region including Kazakhstan electrolysis plant, GRES-1 power plant and processing enterprises have been involved in trade relations with French partners. It should be noted that LLP "CIM-FORMAT", a joint Kazakh-French enterprise founded by the French company "CIM" and Kazakhstan LLP "Format Mach Company", operates in the region. During his visit to Pavlodar region, Francis Etienne has met with Vladimir Berkovsky - secretary of the regional maslikhat, Aizada Kurmanova - first deputy chairman of the regional branch of "Nur Otan", Aryn Orsariyev - rector of Pavlodar State University named after S.Toraygyrov. In addition, Mr. Etienne has visited "Stiks" secondary school. It is expected that the Ambassador will visit LLP "Format Mach Company", "Lactalis" company and hold a roundtable with business people of Pavlodar region.