French Ambassador learns cooking Nauryz-kozhe in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of France in Astana has published a culinary video in which grandma Kultay is teaching Philippe Martinet how to make the traditional festive dish "Nauryz Kozhe".

"It is a big honor for me," the Ambassador said in the Kazakh language.

Speaking Kazakh the entire process with rare comments in French the diplomat surprised with his strong Kazakh language skill. "It is the first time I try Nauryz kozhe," he said in Kazakh.

"Dear Kazakhstan friends! I congratulate you on the new year. Let the great holiday Nauryz bring prosperity, accord and luck to each home," the Ambassador congratulated the people of Kazakhstan.



Philippe Martinet handed his letters of credence to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on October 18, 2017.