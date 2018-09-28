  • kz
    French Ambassador tours Turkestan city, speaks Kazakh

    23:16, 28 September 2018
    Photo: None
    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of France to Kazakhstan Philippe Martinet took part in the Ancient Turkestan-New Opportunities international investment and tourism forum. 

    "My friends, today we are going to visit the Khoja Akhmed Yasawi Mausoleum in Turkestan. The mausoleum is located in the ancient city of Yassy (...). We are in Turkestan, the capital of Turkic people. I have become convinced that Turkestan is the heart of Kazakhstan. It is my second visit to Turkestan," Ambassador Martinet told in Kazakh broadcasting Live on Instagram.

    The ambassador also paid a visit to East Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

    Philippe Martinet is one of the ambassadors who mastered Kazakh and visits tourist sites of Kazakhstan.

    Details also at his Instagram account.

    Kazakhstan and France Foreign policy Turkestan region Diplomacy
