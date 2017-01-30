French beauty Iris Mittenaere wins Miss Universe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Miss France Iris Mittenaere has just been crowned as the 2017 Miss Universe.





The 24-year-old French beauty is studying dental surgery, is fond of traveling and cooking.







It should be noted that the last time France won the Miss Universe beauty pageant was 64 years ago!







Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier was the runner-up.







Darina Kulsitova, 19, from Semey represented Kazakhstan at the competition. The dresses Darina was wearing during the beauty pageant in Manila, the Philippines were designed by Aida Kaumenova and Nail Baikuchukov. The beauty from East Kazakhstan region sadly didn't make it to the top 10 contestants at the competition.