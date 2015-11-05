French business is called to expand coop with Kazakhstan

PARIS. KAZINFORM Today at the meeting with French business communities in Paris, President Nursultan Nazarbayev called the major companies of France to expand bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan.

"We came here to expand our joint activities in favor of business," the Kazakh Leader said addressing the meeting participants, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the President, mutual trade turnover between the two countries remains at USD 6 bln despite the global economic crisis. In the past decades the French investment in our economy exceeded USD 12 bln. 130 companies are functioning today in Kazakhstan's oil, ore-mining, energy and other sectors.

The Head of State also named the sectors, where French businessmen could invest in, such as agriculture, namely processing of meat, dairy products, fur, horticultural products etc.