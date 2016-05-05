French businessmen to invest in Zhambyl region’s economy

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Taraz conference hall "Aray Plaza" has held a meeting of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of France in the Republic of Kazakhstan Mr. Francis Etienne and the leadership of the regional Akimat, deputies of Zhambyl region's maslikhat, reps of the Chamber of entrepreneurs, Kazinform refers to the press service of the regional administration.

"The purpose of our visit to the region is to develop co-operation in business. There is complete understanding at the state level as evidenced by the meetings of the presidents of our countries. However, we intend to further strengthen collaboration," said Mr. Etienne.

Ambassador of France to Kazakhstan stressed that Zhambyl region has major opportunities to create new industries. "We can find new ways of mutually beneficial cooperation. We are interested in the ideas and proposals that require investments," he said.

During the meeting it was noted that the region already has experience in mutually beneficial cooperation between the French and Zhambyl businesses. Thus, the village of Mynaral, Moyinkum district, successfully operates a cement plant of LLP "Mynaral Tas Company".

According to Mr. Etienne, a significant advantage for the inflow of French investment to the region is the modernized international airport "Aulie-Ata" in Taraz city as well as the forthcoming international exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana.

The sitting was also attended by representatives of such major French companies as Vicat Group, Total and others.

In 2015 Zhambyl region and foreign investors signed agreements on 17 investment projects worth $3.2 bln. Major investment project for the

construction of solar power plant "BurnoeSolar-1" was implemented with the participation of foreign capital (Zhualyn district).