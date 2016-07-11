French companies may supply Belarusian equipment to Africa

MINSK. KAZINFORM - French companies may act as mediators in supplying Belarusian equipment to African countries, Belarus' Ambassador to France Pavel Latushko told media during a seminar for heads of diplomatic missions and consular establishments of Belarus on 11 July, BelTA has learned.

"A French delegation is currently on a visit to Minsk. French guests have come to visit such big companies as MAZ, Amkodor, BelAZ and hold talks on the possible export of Belarusian equipment to the African market," said Pavel Latushko.



The diplomat noted that French companies enjoy close cooperation with some African countries. "We have recently seen their interest in becoming mediators in supplying Belarusian equipment to the African market. We hope the talks will be productive," the Ambassador added, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.