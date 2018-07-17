French delegation visits Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau region Governor Nurlan Nogayev met with a French delegation, led by Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of France to Kazakhstan Philippe Martinet.

Opening the meeting, Governor Nogayev congratulated the French delegation on the victory of France in the World Cup 2018 in Russia.



As stated there, today's Atyrau region is one of the dynamically developing regions of Kazakhstan due to active and consistent actions taken within realization of the President's strategic tasks set. The region implements large-scale investment projects under the forced industrial and innovative development. Agro-industrial complex, healthcare and tourism sector are also flourishing within economic diversification.



According to Nogayev, the region also creates conditions for the development of business and improving the investment climate.





The foreign trade turnover between France and Atyrau region for the first quarter of 2018 reached USD 854,9 mln that is 27.6% more as compared to the same period of 2017. There are 8 companies in the region with participation of French capital.



In his turn, the Ambassador told about prospects for cooperation between the two countries.



"France ranks among the top three countries that enjoy close cooperation with Kazakhstan. The countries signed the treaty of strategic cooperation ten years ago. Our companies take part in many large projects of Kazakhstan. We are ready to provide new technologies, participate in training personnel for various economic sectors of Kazakhstan, to help develop alternative energy sources, strengthen cultural ties and increase the number of students studying in France," Philippe Martinet said.



Besides, the Ambassador told about the Kazakh-French Forum ahead that is to let realize more projects and cement cultural ties between the nations.