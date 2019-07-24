French diplomat, Japanese MP join #Abai175 challenge

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ambassador of the French Republic to Kazakhstan Philippe Martinet and Japanese parliamentarian Takeo Kawamura have participated in the #Abai175 challenge which went viral in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

AmbassadorMartinet recited one of the Abai poems during a TV show on Qazaqstan TV channeland challenged Shymkent mayor Gabidolla Abrakhimov, businessman ArmanzhanBaitassov and political expert Dossym Satpayev.

Takeo Kawamura,who happens to be the Chairman of the Kazakhstan- Japan FriendshipParliamentary League, was challenged by his Kazakhstani counterpart, senatorMukhtar Kul-Mukhammed. Kawamura recited an extract from the Abai’s Book ofWords and passed the challenge to Kazakh Ambassador to Japan YerlanBaudarbek-Kozhatayev.

#Abai175challenge is dated to the 175th anniversary of great Kazakh poet andenlightener Abai Kunanbayev which will be marked across Kazakhstan next year.