French elections: Unknown set Le Pen’s HQ on fire

PARIS. KAZINFORM In France, unknown persons set the campaign headquarters of the presidential candidate from the far-right National Front Party Marin Le Pen on fire, according to France 24 .

Firemen responded quickly to the fire and put out the flames.

A group, calling itself "The fight against xenophobia" has claimed responsibility for the arson. Its representative said that the building was set on fire with Molotov cocktails.

Presidential elections in France will be held in two rounds on April 23 and May 7. According to recent OpinionWay polls (April 13), Le Pen leads in the first round with 24 percent are ready to cast their votes for her. Her main opponent independent candidate Emmanuel Macron, according to the research, may finish one percent behind. However, in the second round, Macron would confidently bypass Le Pen - 63 percent against 37.