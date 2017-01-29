French Foreign Minister praised results of Astana Process

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The talks in Astana - is a step in the Syrian settlement, it was an important chance, there is no other way to resolve this crisis except negotiations, said French Foreign Minister, Jean-Marc Ayrault, RIA Novosti reports.

"Astana is a stage. We had to give it a chance for in peaceful solution. It is true and we see how hard it was to gather all the opposition. But there is initiative of Russia, Turkey and Iran, which ended in signing of a ceasefire resolution and them committing to implement the terms of ceasefire", said Ayrault after a meeting in Paris with the new German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel.

Mr Ayrault added that he held talks with UN Secretary-General, who has assured that the United Nations with its experience and capabilities is ready to promote mechanisms for monitoring compliance with the ceasefire.

"The next step is to keep it within the UN and to return to negotiations in Geneva as soon as possible. February 8 has already been announced as the date, but the conditions have not yet been developed, it is necessary for all parties to be at the table... to discuss transition ", Ayrault said.

Jean-Marc Ayrault reiterated that there is no other solution to the Syrian conflict apart from negotiations and political settlement.