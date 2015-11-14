French foreign minister to participate in Vienna meeting on Syria

VIENNA. KAZINFORM - France's Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius will take part on Saturday in a meeting on settlement of the conflict in Syria, which is due in Vienna.

Additional security measures have been organized around the Bristol Hotel where he is staying.

The top diplomats of the US and Germany John Kerry and Frank-Walter Steinmeier have come to the hotel. Other participants in the talks are expected there.

A European source said Fabius could have a series of bilateral and multilateral talks before the Syrian discussion begins. The talks on Syria are due at the Imperial Hotel.

Laurent Fabius will inform his counterparts on details of the terrorist attacks in Paris, Germany's Foreign Minister said prior to a coordinating meeting with some of foreign ministers before the wide-format talks on the Syrian settlement.

"In several minutes France's foreign minister will present to us a report on the situation how it stands this morning," Steinmeier said.

"What we all saw from Paris today and yesterday, the scale of violence, are beyond any imagination," he said. "At this time, the only thing for us is to suffer together with France, and at the moment of despair we are together with our French friends."

Source: TASS