    French going to polls to vote in runoff presidential election

    09:33, 07 May 2017
    PARIS. KAZINFORM Voters in France go to the polls on Sunday to vote in a runoff presidential election. The polling stations will open at 08:00 hours Central European Daylight Time in the continental part of the country.

    Voting in the largest cities including Paris will round up at 20:00 hours CEDT. Any publication of forecasts or interim results is strictly prohibited before that.

    The French voters are to choose from among two finalists of the first round - the former economics minister and effective investment banker Emmanuel Macron, who founded En Marche supra-party movement, and the fiery leader of the Front National, Marine Le Pen.

    Macron finished the first round with 24.01% votes and Le Pen, with 21.3%
    Opinion polls put Macron in the lead at the moment, with the bulk of public opinion research services saying as many as 62% French voters are ready to support him.


