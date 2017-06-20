French government resigns

PARIS. KAZINFORM - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Monday presented the government's resignation to President Emmanuel Macron as a traditional procedure following the legislative election which gave the head of state a free hand to rule Europe's second powerhouse, the president's office said.

"In accordance with the republican tradition in the aftermath of parliamentary elections," Macron accepted the cabinet resignation and re-appointed Philippe as prime minister, his office said.



The conservative head of executive staff was asked to form a new team whose members would be unveiled on Wednesday before 6 p.m. (1600 GMT), it added.



Macron is expected to keep faith with main figures of the ministerial staff in place since last month after the six ministers who run for parliamentary election won the race and secured their post in the government, Xinhua reports.



After the presidency triumph on May 7, France's youngest top official enjoyed a landslide majority in the National Assembly, making the party, he had created a year ago, the ruling movement for the next five years.



Of the 577 elected lawmakers, 308 were from the centrist LREM movement. With different backgrounds, most of them came form civil society and had never held an elected post.



With its center-right MoDem ally, the LREM won 350 seats, outpacing the 289 seats needed to have a strong say in the lower house of parliament to implement president's economic and social roadmap.



Some 113 candidates under the banner of The Republicans won their race while the outgoing governing Socialist Party won 29 seats, forcing its chief Jean-Christophe Cambadelis to step down.



Marine Le Pen, leader of far-right National Party, made her entry to the National Assembly along with seven other far-rightists.



As to contenders representing far-left "France Unbowed" party, 17 gained the legislative contest.