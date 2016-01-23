  • kz
    French Herve Renard not to coach Kazakh football team

    11:43, 23 January 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - French football manager Herve Renard was rumored to become the new head coach of Kazakh national football team.

    According to Kazfootball.kz, the 47-year-old French specialist even held talks with the Kazakhstan Football Federation in Astana this week.
    However, Sports.kz has just squashed the rumors confirming that Renard will not helm the Kazakh squad.
    Team Kazakhstan remains coachless after Russian coach Yuri Krasnozhan's departure.

