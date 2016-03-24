French legislator proposes alliance with Russia to prevent more attacks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At a French parliamentary session, legislators discussed ideas for preventing more attacks, from increased domestic security measures to an alliance with Russia.

At a question time with French Prime Minister Manuel Valls and Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve, many legislators called for enhanced security measures. Most ideas touched on increased monitoring and detaining people on terrorism watch lists, strengthening security measures and attacking manufacturers of encrypted phones.

One idea to stand out from the largely internal measures was posed by Eric Ciotti of Nicolas Sarkozy's Les Republicains party. Ciotti proposed the creation of an alliance with Russia, in order to combat the Islamic State and put aside other disagreements over Syria.

"Russia has shown the most determination in the war against Daesh <...> We need the alliance with Russia, and to set aside the issue of Bashar al-Assad" Ciotti said.

One legislator, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan proposed the creation of a "European Guantanamo." Dupont-Aignan is a member of the conservative France Arise party, which has two seats in the French parliament and little electoral support. According to the rules of the French parliament, a member of each parliamentary group has the right to pose one question to the government.

Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com