French masterpieces exhibition opens in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The French Association of National Museums is exhibiting 19th- and 20th-century masterpieces in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The exhibition of 48 creations of art opened in the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the assistance of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan. It will last until September 30, 2018.



Not only paintings but also sculptures and interior decorations are exhibited here. Visitors have the opportunity to see the works of Paul Gauguin, Paul Sérusier, Émile Bernard, Pierre Bonnard, Maurice Denis, to name but a few.





"This event is in line with the celebrations of the 20th Anniversary of Astana, as well as the idea of spiritual modernization "Rukhani Janghyru" initiated by the President of the country. And also that way we are celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and France (...) I hope the exhibition will strengthen the ties of cooperation between our countries," French Ambassador to Kazakhstan Philippe Martinet said at the opening ceremony.



He also quoted André Malraux, French novelist, art theorist and former Minister of Cultural Affairs, that the language of art is the shortest way from person to person.

