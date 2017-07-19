French military chief resigns
15:21, 19 July 2017
BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The head of France's armed forces, General Pierre de Villiers, has resigned after he disagreed with the government over proposed budget cuts, Kazinform correspondent reports.
"In the current circumstances I see myself as no longer able to guarantee the robust defence force I believe is necessary to guarantee the protection of France and the French people, today and tomorrow, and to sustain the aims of our country," the general said in a statement.
It should be noted that at parliamentary hearings last week the military chief made a strong statement about the government's plans to reduce defense spending by EUR850MM this year.
Gen Pierre de Villiers, who will turn 61 in a week, was appointed France's Chief of the general staff headquarters of the Armies in February 2014. On June 30, his term of office was extended for another year.