French photographer creates Hyper Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana's, Palace of Peace and Reconciliation is hosting an exhibition by a famous French photographer Jean Francois Rosier "Hyper Astana", Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his works, the artist creates a kind of surrealist images of the world that stands on the brink of reality and fiction.





Visitors of the exhibition can see the architectural masterpieces of Kazakh capital in Rosier' fantastic representation.





Rosier's works are highly praised by the art lovers. As a virtuoso of digital technologies he is recognized by his peers and his works are exhibited in Annenberg Foundation in Los Angeles, Moscow Museum of Contemporary Art, Palace of Fine Arts in Lille and Cultural Botanical Institute in Brussels.



The photographer has already created ‘hyper versions' of several famous cities such as Paris, Istanbul, Barcelona, Brasilia, and Baku.





The exibition will be open in the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation until February 12th.