French police arrest 6 suspected of plotting attack on President Macron

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Six people have been arrested in raids across France on Tuesday under suspicion of having planned an attack on the country's president, judicial sources told EFE.

The arrests took place in the departments of Isère (east), Ille-et-Vilaine (west) and Moselle (northeast) within a preliminary investigation launched by the Paris prosecutor's office over an alleged "criminal association of wrongdoers involved in a terrorist enterprise."