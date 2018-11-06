  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    French police arrest 6 suspected of plotting attack on President Macron

    21:06, 06 November 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Six people have been arrested in raids across France on Tuesday under suspicion of having planned an attack on the country's president, judicial sources told EFE.

    The arrests took place in the departments of Isère (east), Ille-et-Vilaine (west) and Moselle (northeast) within a preliminary investigation launched by the Paris prosecutor's office over an alleged "criminal association of wrongdoers involved in a terrorist enterprise."

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!