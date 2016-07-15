French President extends state of emergency by three months

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the wake of the horrific attack in Nice, French President Francois Hollande addressed the nation, announcing that he will extend a country-wide state of emergency and accelerate attacks on Daesh in Iraq and Syria.

Hollande called the attack an act of terrorism and promised to sign a decree next week to make the extension official.

Enacted after the Paris attacks last November, the state of emergency gives officials broader authority to detain suspects. Meant as a temporary measure, it has already been extended twice since being implemented. It was supposed to expire on July 26, but now French authorities will have additional time to react and investigate the Nice tragedy.

The state of emergency features three main provisions, granting "extraordinary powers" to the French president, and allows military authorities to take police powers if deemed necessary. Fundamental liberties of French citizens may be suspended and the authority to conduct searches of private residences is greatly expanded. Individuals may also be expelled from the country if deemed necessary.

In addition to extending the state of emergency, Hollande said France will increase action in Syria and Iraq.

The president also said he would travel to Nice on Friday to show solidarity.

The attack occurred on the seaside walk Promenade des Anglaise during a firework display, when a truck plowed through a crowd, killing at least 80 people and injuring over 120. At this time, the driver has been identified as a 31-year-old city resident born in Tunisia.

In the wake of the attack, Facebook activated its "safety check" feaure and social media expressed grievances for the victims.

Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com