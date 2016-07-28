French President Francois Hollande expresses his desire to visit Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM French President Francois Hollande during a ceremony of taking credentials from Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to France Aseyin Isayev confirmed the desire to visit Kyrgyzstan, but the president didn't specify the date of the visit, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

Previously, some local media reported that Francois Hollande expressed his desire to visit Kyrgyzstan.

"If the French side officially confirms this intention, then it takes some time to prepare to the visit, as the process of preparation to the visit is a long-term and time-consuming," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Kazinform cites Kabar.