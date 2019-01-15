French scientist believes birds can provide key clues about climate change

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Anne Charmantier, one of the 80 female professionals and scientists who are touring Antarctica on board the Ushuaia, and who has dedicated herself to studying the adaptation processes of birds, is sure that these creatures - as "sentinels" of the environment - provide valuable clues about climate change.

The French expert on ecology and evolution spoke with EFE during the Homeward Bound expedition to Antarctica, an Australian program supported by the Spanish firm Acciona which seeks to foster female leadership and the visibility of women on global issues such as climate change.