French Spiderman to climb Esentai Tower in Almaty in 40 minutes (PHOTOS)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Famous French rock climber and Guinness World record breaker Alain Robert plans to climb Esentai Tower in Almaty city.

The 53-year-old conqueror of skyscrapers, known as the Spiderman, will visit Kazakhstan for the first time to climb the tallest building in the city.



The height of Esentai Tower is 168 meters. According to Robert, it will take him from 40 to 60 minutes to reach the top of the building.



He spent 6 hours to climb the 828 meter Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai in 2011.



Security officers, doctors and all those willing are going to watch him climbing upwards at the Esentai Park.

Alain has already climbed IBM headquarters, Hilton and Framatome hotels, Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Torre Agbar in Barcelona, offices of the banks in various capitals of the world and main building of the Moscow State University.

