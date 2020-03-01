Fresh coronavirus cases in Europe raise concerns

BELGRADE. KAZINFORM Fresh cases of coronavirus were reported across Europe on Friday raising concerns over public health.

In Spain, seven new cases were detected taking the total to 32, health authorities said, Anadolu Agency reports.

Croatia reported two new cases of COVID-19, both relatives of previously infected people. With this, the cases reported in Croatia totaled to five.

Switzerland has so far reported 15 cases, Greece four and the Netherlands two.

At least 17 people have died in Italy of coronavirus, with 650 cases confirmed in the country.

The death toll in China, where the virus originated, is nearly 2,800 and the country has almost 79,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Outside mainland China, the virus has spread to more than 45 countries, claiming over 50 lives and infecting more than 3,000 people.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak an international health emergency.