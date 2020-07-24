  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Fresh lockdown restrictions imposed in parts of India to stem Covid-19 spike

    18:20, 24 July 2020
    Photo: None
    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - Several regions in India imposed fresh restriction on Thursday to stem the rapidly aggravating Covid-19 pandemic as the country struggles with a nationwide tally of infections crossing the 1.2-million mark and fatalities nearing 30,000.

    While most of the infections have been reported from bigger states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh with very high caseloads, the surge has also gripped the relatively smaller states with a significantly large number of cases recorded in the last couple of weeks.

    Source: EFE


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!