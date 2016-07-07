Fresh protests over US police shooting

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Hundreds of people have gathered for a second night of protests at the spot where a black man was pinned to the ground and shot dead by police, BBC News reports.

Mourners, friends and relatives of Alton Sterling met outside the shop in Baton Rouge where he was killed early on Tuesday morning.



Some demonstrators chanted "Black lives matter" and called for justice.



A second video emerged on Wednesday that showed the altercation between the 37-year-old and two police officers.



It appears to show Mr Sterling being held down and then shot several times, although some shots are heard when the camera moves away from the confrontation.



Seconds later, one of the officers is seen removing an object from the man's trousers as he lies on the ground with blood on his chest.



Police have said Mr Sterling was found to be armed. Officers were initially called because of a 911 report of a man brandishing a gun.

The latest video was provided to the Daily Beast by the shop owner, Abdullah Muflahi, who said it proves the man was no threat to the officers when he was shot.

