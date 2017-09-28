  • kz
    Fresh Syria peace talks to start in a month: UN envoy

    08:43, 28 September 2017
    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM The eighth round of Syrian peace talks is expected to be launched in a month, UN special envoy Staffan de Mistura said Wednesday, according to Anadolu .

    The negotiations will kick off no later than early November, de Mistura told a UN Security Council meeting in New York.

    A seventh round in July and a sixth in May ended without any breakthroughs in the almost six-and-a-half-year conflict.

    Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests. Since then, more than 250,000 people have been killed and in excess of 10 million displaced, according to the UN.

     

