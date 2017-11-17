Friday weather forecast

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 17, the atmospheric fronts will bring precipitation to most regions of the country except for the western, southeastern and southernmost Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet Weather Service reports.

Winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s, patchy fog, and icy surfaces are expected in North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Kostanay regions. Moreover, North Kazakhstan region will see a snowstorm.

The wind speed will also reach 15-20 m/s in South Kazakhstan region, and around Lake Zhalanashkol in Almaty region.

It will be foggy and slippery in Atyrau, Aktobe and East Kazakhstan regions.

In the meantime, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions will see patches of fog.